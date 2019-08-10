TUSD Athletic Director Sheila Baize at Catalina High School in 1987.

TUSD has had just two athletic directors in the last 35 years, Sheila Baize and Herman House. The school district continues to look for a successor to House, who announced his retirement last spring. However, interviews to replace House were not successful over the summer. He has opened the 2019-20 academic year in his old job. “I don’t know about doing another (full) year,” House said, “but I have agreed to be the interim until the new director is hired. The job is posted.” It is a demanding job, overseeing the athletic departments of nine high schools and 24 middle schools.