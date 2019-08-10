TUSD has had just two athletic directors in the last 35 years, Sheila Baize and Herman House. The school district continues to look for a successor to House, who announced his retirement last spring. However, interviews to replace House were not successful over the summer. He has opened the 2019-20 academic year in his old job. “I don’t know about doing another (full) year,” House said, “but I have agreed to be the interim until the new director is hired. The job is posted.” It is a demanding job, overseeing the athletic departments of nine high schools and 24 middle schools.