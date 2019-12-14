History: Before this inspection, good and excellent ratings since 2002.
What the inspector saw: Cooked, shredded chicken in reach-in refrigerator not marked with source, and kitchen does not have oven to cook it; cut lettuce stored longer than 24 hours without date marking; no test strips for monitoring sanitizing solution concentration; no mop sink; mop in bucket stored next to three-compartment sink; no thermometer for measuring ambient temperature, person in charge could not demonstrate required knowledge for operation of kitchen, food storage and other matters.
Follow-up: Passed reinspection Nov. 4.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned before deadline.