TV Best Bets for April 1

Bering Sea Gold
Discovery Channel, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Following a record-breaking heat wave in Nome, the clock is ticking for those seeking gold in the depths of the Bering Sea as the sediment on the ocean floor begins to kick up, putting all of their known claims at risk. TheEroica’s Capt. Emily Riedel has a secret weapon — she’s brought diver Daryl Galipeau back into the game in the hopes of venturing into untouched areas and rising up against her competitors. Later in the season, when winter sets in and the sea freezes over, for the first time in years the miners will dive under a solid sheet of ice.
Toshiro Mifune 100th Birthday Tribute
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies offers a daylong tribute to the work of the late, legendary Japanese actor Toshiro Mifune, who was born on this day in 1920. Included in the 10-film lineup are some of Mifune’s notable teamings with equally iconic director Akira Kurosawa, including Seven Samurai, the 1954 epic that was remade as the classic 1960 Western The Magnificent Seven; Throne of Blood(1957); Rashomon (1950); and The Hidden Fortress, the 1958 adventure film that was one of George Lucas’ inspirations for Star Wars.
The Masked Singer: “The Super Nine Masked Singer Special: Groups A, B & C”
FOX, 8pm EST
The finalists from all three groups come together as the Super Nine in the new two-hour episode “The Super Nine Masked Singer Special: Groups A, B & C.”
The Challenge
MTV, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The explosive new season returns to a solo game format where no one is safe and it’s every traitor for themselves. Twenty-eight players will face strenuous challenges in pursuit of the $1 million prize with a shocking twist, unleashing mental warfare like never before.
Nature: “Cuba’s Wild Revolution”
PBS, 8pm EST
In the crystal-clear waters of the Caribbean, Cuba is an island teeming with exotic biodiversity: from coral reefs pulsating with life to 5-foot-long Cuban rock iguanas. As international relations thaw, what will become of this wildlife sanctuary?
Modern Family: “I’m Going to Miss This”
ABC, 9pm EST
Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) is having a hard time letting go of his old life and Gloria (Sofía Vergara) steps in to help him say goodbye. Meanwhile, Haley (Sarah Hyland), Luke (Nolan Gould) and Alex (Ariel Winter) decide to throw a party at the Dunphy house when Claire (Julie Bowen) and Phil (Ty Burrell) leave for a trip, and Dylan’s mom takes the twins for the night.
SEAL Team: “Drawdown”
CBS, 9pm EST
As Bravo Team begins their deployment in Afghanistan during peace negotiations, Sonny (A.J. Buckley) reports to an Air Force base in Texas to serve his disciplinary training action in the new episode “Drawdown.”
See No Evil
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The series that looks at deadly crimes solved by surveillance camera footage returns for Season 6. In the premiere episode, “The Good Samaritan,” when young professional Sasha Samsudean disappears after a night out in downtown Orlando, detectives turn to video surveillance footage to unravel the mystery and bring her killer to justice.
Tournament of Champions
Food Network, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
It started with 16 of the greatest chefs in the world competing head-to-head in the arena. Now, one gladiator will stand above the rest.
The Magicians
Syfy, 10pm EST, Series Finale!
Season 5 of the fantasy drama based on Lev Grossman’s novels comes to a close tonight.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!