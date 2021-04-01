TV Best Bets for April 1

Millennials
ALLBLK, Season Finale!
The original sitcom following the lives of four 20-something Los Angeles roommates and their neighbors across the hall concludes Season 1 with this episode.
Notorious Queens
ALLBLK, New Series!
From Growing Up Hip Hopcreator Datari Turner comes this six-episode, half-hour series that follows four women who have been labeled “notorious” due to their past romantic relationships and intense media coverage, who work to leave behind their troublesome pasts and cultivate new experiences in all areas of their lives. The four central women featured will be Stormey Ramdhan, ex-fiancée of, and mother of two sons with, Death Row CEO Marion “Suge” Knight; Tonesha Wright, recognized as “the first lady of BMF” (Black Mafia Family); R&B artist and former Love & Hip Hop Hollywoodcast member La’Britney; and former Basketball Wives LAand Bad Girls Clubcast member Mehgan James.
The Walking Dead: “Here’s Negan”
AMC+, Season Finale!
Check out The Walking Dead’s 10th season finale when it begins streaming on AMC+ three days ahead of its linear AMC premiere on April 4. In the episode, with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) back at Alexandria, Carol (Melissa McBride) takes Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) on a journey to minimize the increasing tension. There, Negan reflects on his late wife Lucille (Hilarie Burton Morgan) and the events that led him to this point. Also streaming early starting April 1 will be the Talking Dead aftershow episode in which stars Morgan, Burton Morgan, former host Yvette Nicole Brown and writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick discuss the finale with host Chris Hardwick.
Ghostwriter: Beyond the Page
Apple TV+
This special based on the Ghostwritermystery/education series is hosted by children’s book author D.J. MacHale and features four bonus videos, and new activities and challenges for young adventurers, as it revisits some of the series’ beloved books: Alice in Wonderland,The Jungle Book, Trinityand Frankenstein.
Prank Encounters
Netflix, Season Premiere!
The horror-themed, hidden-camera practical joke series hosted by Stranger Thingsstar Gaten Matarazzo returns for Season 2.
Worn Stories
Netflix, New Series!
This series opens the closets of a diverse group of people to reveal a treasure-trove of tales about the meaning behind articles of clothing. Be it a pair of boots symbolizing survival, a dress that’s come to stand for recovery or a uniform that reaffirms an identity, the series illuminates the lives of the wearers through stories about their cherished clothes. Each episode is organized by theme and features a mix of interviews from cultural figures and talented storytellers, while animated sequences and archival footage help bring these touching yarns to life.
The Challenge: All Stars
Paramount+, New Series!
This nine-episode limited series features 22 of the most iconic, boldest and fiercest Challenge All Stars from the originalReal Worldand Road Rules — including some who haven’t competed in more than two decades — returning for a chance at the ultimate competitionas they vie for their shot at the $500,000 grand prize. Hosted by TJ Lavin, the series follows competitors as they face unprecedented, over-the-top challenges set in the Andes Mountains of Argentina. New episodes drop weekly.
Creepshow
Shudder & AMC+, Season Premiere!
In Creepshow’s first season in 2019, the series — a horror anthology based on the 1982 film written by Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero — shattered records for Shudder in number of viewers, new subscriber sign-ups and total minutes streamed to become the most-watched program in the streaming service’s history. The hit series returns for a second season today, with Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) back as showrunner, and featuring more twisted tales of monsters, the supernatural and the unexplained. Season 2 guest stars include Josh McDermitt, Ashley Laurence, Keith David, Ryan Kwanten, Breckin Meyer, Ali Larter, C. Thomas Howell, Ted Raimi, Denise Crosby, Kevin Dillon and more. Production has already begun on a six-episode Season 3 of Creepshow, expected to air later this year.
31 Days of Oscar 2021: Oscars From A to Z
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
The Oscars ceremony may be held later than usual this year (April 25), but Turner Classic Movies is continuing its 31 Days of Oscar thematic programming tradition. This year’s theme is “Oscars From A to Z” — each day from April 1-May 1, the network will be airing Oscar-nominated and -winning films alphabetically by title, beginning with Adam’s Rib(1949) and ending with Z(1969). Some of today’s other A+ movie titles under the letter “A,” besides Adam’s Rib, include The Adventures of Robin Hood(1938), Alice Adams(1935), All the King’s Men(1949), Almost Famous(2000), An American in Paris(1951) and Anatomy of a Murder(1959).
Major League Baseball Opening Day
ESPN, beginning at 1pm Live EST
Baseball is back to a full 162-game season beginning with all 30 MLB clubs in action on opening day. ESPN airs four games today with the Toronto Blue Jays at the N.Y. Yankees, the L.A. Dodgers at the Colorado Rockies, the N.Y. Mets at the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros at the Oakland A’s.
Station 19<strong>: “
ABC, 8pm EST
Vic and Travis’ friendship is put to the test as they respond to calls to help two best friends in need. Meanwhile, Jack realizes he has a greater impact on Marcus than he realizes, and new details about Travis’ late husband’s tragic death are revealed.
Hell’s Kitchen: “It’s Time!”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “It’s Time!,” the final five chefs compete in the 5 Dome Ingredient Challenge, in which one protein and four supplements are revealed as they cook, and the team must decide among themselves who gets which ingredient as the challenge progresses.
Top Chef
Bravo, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
This season, a new batch of 15 extremely talented executive chefs and restaurant owners, representing a cross section of kitchens and food around the country, vie for the coveted title of Top Chef, bringing their unique skill sets, diversity of cuisines and gamut of flavors to the competition. With Portland as a picturesque backdrop and culinary inspiration, the chefs compete in a variety of challenges, including celebrating Pan-African cuisine, feeding hundreds of front-line workers and crabbing on the Oregon Coast in a tribute to culinary icon and Oregonian James Beard.
No Demo Reno
HGTV, 8pm EST
Jenn Todrykhelps a single mom and avid baker, turning her kitchen into a cake maker’s dream by reconfiguring the space and adding specialty cabinetry to house all of her baking equipment. She tackles another problem area by turning wasted space into a valet and storage catch-all for shoes and coats. Since this is also home to three boys,Jennopens up a crowded den by maximizing built-ins to house toys, a TV and other equipment. Next, Jenn works with an active family to create a modern farmhouse-inspireddesign.She upgrades their kitchen island to include seating for the two young boys while also adding soothing tones that marry all the spaces together. An updated fireplace and white shiplap make the living area a welcoming place where the whole family can gather.
Manifest
NBC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The hit series returns for a third season of action-packed drama, shocking revelations and the answer to the show’s biggest mystery — what happened to the passengers of Flight 828? Over a year has now passed since the miraculous homecoming of that plane and the discovery of others who mysteriously returned after being presumed dead for over five years. While the Stone family endeavors to keep their friends safe and make their enemies believe the unbelievable, new challenges will test their trust of the “callings” and each other. But sticking together is more important than ever, because no matter what happens, it’s all connected.
United States of Al
CBS, 8:30pm EST, New Series!
This new comedy is about the friendship between Riley (Parker Young), a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir (aka Al, played by Adhir Kalyan), the interpreter who served with Riley’s unit in Afghanistan and has just arrived to start a new life in America. Elizabeth Alderfer, Dean Norris, Kelli Goss and Farrah Mackenzie also star.
Grey’s Anatomy: “Breathe”
ABC, 9pm EST
The hospital ventilator shortage has the doctors gravely concerned when both a mother and daughter are in critical condition with COVID and fighting over the last ventilator. Meanwhile, Hayes’ high-risk sister-in-law with multiple sclerosis ends up in the hospital with a kidney stone, and the sister house has a few more kids join it as Amelia plays babysitter for the day.
Mom: “Tiny Dancer and an Impromptu Picnic”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Tiny Dancer and an Impromptu Picnic,” Bonnie (Allison Janney) goes to extreme lengths to protect someone she loves.
The Moodys
FOX, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
ComedyThe Moodyspremiered in 2019 as a holiday limited series, and Chicago’s Moody family is back this spring for another round of misadventures and failed family bonding with two new episodes tonight. Parents Sean Sr. (Denis Leary) and Ann (Elizabeth Perkins) and their three grown kids — Dan (Francois Arnaud), overachiever Bridget (Chelsea Frei) and underachiever Sean Jr. (Baruchel) — are all back under one roof. Let the dysfunction begin!
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Return of the Prodigal Son”
NBC, 9pm EST
Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson and Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler are reunited for the first time since Meloni left the show in 2011. Meloni guest-stars in this episode that is part of a two-hour crossover event that serves as the launch for the actor’s new Stabler-led spinoff series Law & Order: Organized Crime, which premieres after this SVUinstallment. “Working with Mariska again was effortless,” Meloni tells us, “and there was a sense of knowing without having to say anything. We just are, and you can’t plan for it, and it’s the most important element of chemistry. We’ve been lucky to keep it over the years.”
Wipeout
TBS, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The iconic extreme obstacle course competition featuring epic face-plants, tumbles and wipeouts returns to TV. The show is hosted by multifaceted megastar John Cena (Blockers) and Nicole Byer (Nailed It!), with Camille Kostek (Sports Illustratedswimsuit cover model 2019) serving as field host to this reimagined format.
B Positive: “Canine Extraction”
CBS, 9:30pm EST
Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) has three days to teach Cannoli the dog new tricks before his owner returns from overseas in the new episode “Canine Extraction.”
A Million Little Things: “
ABC, 10pm EST
Katherine realizes Theo is being discriminated against when one of his classmates asks him to wear a mask during Zoom school. Meanwhile, Regina finds her Vicodin is missing and suspects that Rome might’ve been the one to take them.
Clarice: “How Does It Feel to Be So Beautiful”
CBS, 10pm EST
Sidelined from active duty, Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) goes to Ruth Martin (Jayne Atkinson) to be reinstated and gets roped into having dinner at the Martin residence in the new episode “How Does It Feel to Be So Beautiful.”
Dinner: Impossible
Food Network, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
The ninth season of the series where chef Robert Irvine and his team of sous chefs overcome a series of obstacles as they race against the clock to prepare a meal for hungry guests closes out tonight.
Law & Order: Organized Crime
NBC, 10pm EST, New Series!
Christopher Meloni returns to the Law & Orderfranchise as he reprises his Emmy-nominated role of Detective Elliot Stabler in this spinoff series. Organized Crimefinds Stabler returning to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss, aiming to rebuild his life as part of a new elite task force that is taking apart the city’s most powerful criminal syndicates one by one. “I can’t say much” about the series, Meloni tells us. “But Elliot has been finding his purpose. He took time to work on himself and focus on his family. What brings him back is a mix of business and pleasure, but both have been sidelined when we first see him.” Dylan McDermott, Tamara Taylor and Danielle Moné Truitt costar. The series premiere is the second part of a two-hour crossover event with Law & Order: Special Victims Unittonight.
She’s the Boss
USA Network, 10:30pm EST, Season Finale!
The “docu-comedy” that follows the lives of successful entrepreneur Nicole Walters and her modern-day family concludes its first season tonight.