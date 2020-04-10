TV Best Bets for April 10

MacGyver: “Code + Artemis + Nuclear + N3mesis”
CBS, 8pm EST
Los Angeles’ power grid is taken hostage in a ransomware attack resulting in a citywide blackout. Guest star Tate Donovan returns as Oversight in the new episode “Code + Artemis + Nuclear + N3mesis.”
The Blacklist: “Twamie Ullulaq”
NBC, 8pm EST
A Blacklist case becomes personal for Agent Park (Laura Sohn) when the team investigates a mysterious disappearance in the Alaska Triangle. Meanwhile, Aram (Amir Arison) enlists Red’s (James Spader) help to find out what really happened to Elodie’s (guest star Elizabeth Bogush) husband.
Fantasy Lands
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
If you need a little escape from the real world, tonight’s themed lineup of famous fantasy films on Turner Classic Movies will do the trick. Start off by taking a journey over the rainbow with the iconic 1939 film The Wizard of Oz, followed by the Shirley Temple flick The Blue Bird(1940) and, finally, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang(1968), the musical fantasy film based on James Bond creator Ian Fleming’s novel for children.
Magnum P.I.
CBS, 9pm EST, New Episodes!
Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) must find Kumu (Amy Hill) when she’s kidnapped by an injured man accused of killing his wife in the new episode “Say Hello to Your Past.”
Dynasty: “She Cancelled…”
The CW, 9pm EST
Fallon’s (Elizabeth Gillies) world turns upside down when she becomes the internet’s new queen of mean and her relationship with Liam (Adam Huber) is tested. Culhane’s (Robert Christopher Riley) birthday becomes the main event, but Dominique’s (Michael Michele) new project has him questioning Vanessa’s (guest star Jade Payton) true intentions.
Somewhere South: “Dumpling Dilemma”
PBS, 9pm EST
Accompany Vivian on a trip to the Mississippi Delta and farther south to learn that not all dumplings are the same. But whether filled with minced meat, chopped veggies or nothing at all, they stretch our ingredients and our imaginations.
Dishing With Julia Child
PBS, 10pm EST
In the episode “Your Own French Onion Soup” Rick Bayless marvels over Julia Child’s knife skills and what great training technique she provided, while Jose Andres and Eric Ripert wonder how many tips are in her 200 episodes of The French Chef. Next, in “Boeuf Bourguignon,” Sara Moulton, Carla Hall, Andres and Ripert discuss how comfortable and magnetic Child was in her first episode. Martha Stewart weighs in on how influential Child was in changing how viewers thought about food and cooking.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!