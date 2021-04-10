TV Best Bets for April 10

The Hunchback of Notre Dame
TCM, 10pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Even by the time of its release in 1939, this classic was already the sixth movie adaptation of Victor Hugo’s classic 1831 novel. But it was the first film version made in the sound era, and it remains the most famous version of the tale, largely thanks to Charles Laughton’s incredible performance as the titular character. The actor endured a daily two-and-a-half-hour makeup session to become Quasimodo, the mocked and vilified bell ringer of Notre Dame, and the result was one of Laughton’s best performances: outsized yet nuanced, heartrending yet inspiring. Maureen O’Hara costars as the gypsy Esmeralda, whose simple act of pity frees the emotions within Quasimodo. When she is wrongly condemned, he rescues her from hanging, sweeping all of Paris into a fight for justice.Laughton and O’Harawere somehow not nominated for Academy Awards for their acting, but the film did receive Oscar nominations for its sound and the musical score by Alfred Newman, and both of those — along with the film’s huge sets, rousing action scenes and versatile throng of secondary character actors — help audiences get lost in a medieval City of Light full of cutthroats, clergy, beggars and nobles.— Jeff Pfeiffer
Portals to Hell: “Captain Grant’s Inn”
discovery+
Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman head to Poquetanuck, Connecticut, to investigate the historic Captain Grant’s Inn, believed to be Connecticut’s most haunted home. The current owner, Carol, claims that shortly after she purchased the property, she was taken over by an evil spirit and took matters into her own hands, conducting an exorcism to eliminate the angry spirit. Following the exorcism, the paranormal experiences were mild, but soon Carol and her guests started to experience an uptick in ghostly activity.
My Little Pony: Pony Life
Discovery Family Channel, 11:30am EST, Season Premiere!
Season 2 of the animated kids series continues to feature the Mane 6 galloping through Sugarcube Corner and challenges them with tough decisions that test their strength. Together, they discover mysterious objects, uncover puzzling scenarios and experience bonding moments. Each of the 14 11-minute episodes features stories accompanied with humor and sparks of magic. In the season premiere episodes, “Cute Impact” and “The Crystal Capturing Contraption,” Twilight Sparkle makes a startling discovery, but instead of telling her friends, she decides this is one problem she must solve alone. Meanwhile, in hopes of becoming Equestria’s newest pony news reporter, Fluttershy interviews the rest of the Mane 6 about the coming Cotton Candy Comet, but Pinkie Pie is too distracted to help.
Serial Killer Week: Rifkin on Rifkin
Oxygen, 7pm EST
Oxygen begins a “Serial Killer Week” tonight (ending April 18) with Rifkin on Rifkin, a special chronicling the serial killer Joel Rifkin. Called “Joel the Ripper,” Rifkin targeted women in New York and Long Island during his four-year killing spree that began in 1989 and claimed the lives of up to 17 victims. This special includes his former college classmate interviewing him directly.
NASCAR Cup Series: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500
FS1, 7:30pm Live EST
NASCAR’s shortest track, “The Half Mile of Mayhem” at Virginia’s Martinsville Speedway, hosts Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick and other top drivers for 500 laps of hard-nosed racing.
Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Based on the first book of the Seven Deadly Sinsseries, this movie is a grounded morality tale that explores the power of lust, but at what cost? Tiffanie Cooper (Keri Hilson) is about to have the wedding of her dreams to her soulmate, the dashing Damon King (Tobias Truvillion), founder of King Enterprises. But when Damon’s old friend Trey Taylor (Durrell “Tank” Babbs) arrives fresh from prison to step in as Damon’s best man, Tiffanie’s whole world gets rocked. Sexy and mysterious, Trey triggers a passion in Tiffanie that she never expected, and suddenly the life she’s always planned with Damon is uncertain. But Trey still carries wounds from his history with Damon, and his intentions toward both Tiffanie and Damon are not to be trusted.
NBA Basketball: L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn Nets
ABC, 8:30pm Live EST
A star-studded primetime NBA matchup on ABC has LeBron James and the L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center to take on James Harden and the Nets.
As Luck Would Have It
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Lindsey (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) travels to Ireland to acquire land that is perfect for a resort. She decides to enter the town’s world-renowned matchmaking festival to prove her investment in the community and win over a handsome local (Allen Leech). Filmed on location in Ireland.
Ghost Nation: “Lady in Black”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango and Shari DeBenedetti travel to New Castle, Pennsylvania, to help a grieving couple overcome dark paranormal forces.
True Hollywood Story: “Star Sisters”
E!, 10pm EST
Tonight’s episode tells the stories of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears, and Miley and Noah Cyrus — three iconic sets of siblings whose dynamics, unbreakable bonds and fierce support helped them navigate the harsh scrutiny of the celebrity spotlight.
The Holzer Files: “Ties That Burn”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
In 1976, ghost hunter Hans Holzer helped the spirit of a grieving widow pass over, bringing peace to a terrified family — until the alarming paranormal activity returned. Now, the team returns to the quiet coastal town of Port Clyde, Maine, to investigate the resurgent haunting.
Saturday Night Live: “Carey Mulligan/Kid Cudi”
NBC, 11:30pm Live EST
Carey Mulligan hosts SNL for the first time. The actress has received Academy Award, Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations for her work in the Oscar-nominated film Promising Young Woman.She is joined by Grammy winner Kid Cudi, who makes his musical guest debut.