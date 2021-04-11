TV Best Bets for April 11

The Nevers
HBO, 9pm EST, New Series!
Victorian women suddenly discover they have some unusual abilities —some delightful, some less so —and a host of enemies who wish them ill. The women, including Amalia, a mysterious widow, and Penance, a brilliant inventor, are the champions of this new population, who soon discover there are enemies all around them.
Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death
discovery+, Season Premiere!
This original true-crime series that highlights the struggle to survive as innocent people find themselves caught in the wake of death and evil returns with new episodes, beginning with “The Bathtub.” In 2000, in South Barrington, Illinois, a rookie cop responds to the scene of what many believe to be the site of an accidental drowning. But for that cop, something about it doesn’t sit quite right. It’s a hunch that, 10 years later, he still hasn’t forgotten.
Golf: The Masters: Final Round
CBS, 2pm Live EST
The famed green jacket is awarded to the winner of the 2021 Masters following the final round today at Augusta National Golf Club.
Wild West Chronicles
INSP, 5:30pm EST, New Series!
This 15-episode historical docudrama anthology series is inspired by the true tales of famous characters and unsung heroes of the American West. Itfollows the legendary Bat Masterson, once a formidable gunslinger and lawman, after he trades his sheriff’s badge for a pen and becomes a newspaper reporter. In each episode, Masterson tracks down eyewitnesses who share their vivid memories of Wild Bill Hickok, Stagecoach Mary, Butch Cassidy, Bass Reeves and other remarkable characters of the Old West. As they tell their stories, a bygone age of hardship and lawlessness when fearless lawmen rode tall in the saddle and vicious criminals fought to escape justice is brought to life.
Catching a Serial Killer: Bruce McArthur
Oxygen, 7pm EST
Bruce McArthur was many things: friend, grandfather, mall Santa, landscaper and a ruthless serial killer who buried his victims’ body parts in the yards of his posh clientele. Catching a Serial Killer: Bruce McArthur unravels the twists and turns of the shocking investigation into Toronto’s most prolific serial killer. Through exclusive interviews with McArthur’s close friends and the homicide investigators as well as expert analyses by leading criminologists and forensic psychologists, this two-hour special uncovers how McArthur targeted, terrorized and murdered members of Toronto’s LGBTQ+ community, the Village, for nearly a decade before getting caught.
A Love to Remember
UPtv, 7pm EST, Original Film!
In this romantic comedy, after a year of interacting exclusively online, Tenley (Rhiannon Fish), an eco-conscious horticulturist, finally works up the courage to meet her online crush, Jared (James Pizzinato). When Jared doesn’t show because of a bike accident, Tenley gets mistaken for his wife at the hospital. Soon, she’s forced to keep the lie up with Jared’s entire family and his annoyingly charming best friend, Everett (Edward Ruttle), in order to save Jared’s company.
Bless the Harts: “Hot Tub-tation”
FOX, 7:30pm EST
Wayne (voice of Ike Barinholtz) gives Jenny (voice of Kristen Wiig) a hot tub for their anniversary, but it proves to be more trouble than it’s worth in the new episode “Hot Tub-tation.”
American Idol: “Top 16”
ABC, 8pm EST
American Idolcontinues its search for the next superstar with an all-new episode as the Top 16 are revealed and perform in hopes of securing America’s vote to the next round.
Batwoman: “Time Off for Good Behavior”
The CW, 8pm EST
As Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) focuses even more effort on taking down Black Mask (guest star Peter Outerbridge), a new foe emerges, diverting the Bat team’s attention to a distressing issue in Gotham. Continually haunted by the mistakes of his past, Jacob (Dougray Scott) travels down a dangerous path in an attempt to eradicate them. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and Julia (guest star Christina Wolfe) discover they have an enemy in common.
The Simpsons: “Burger Kings”
FOX, 8pm EST
Mr. Burns (voice of Harry Shearer) decides to get into the plant-based burger business in the new episode “Burger Kings.”
Crossword Mysteries: Riddle Me Dead
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Tess (Lacey Chabert) gets invited to be a part of a popular game show, but when the host is unexpectedly murdered, she and Detective Logan O’Connor (Brennan Elliott) seek to uncover who was behind it all.
Beware of the Midwife
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
With doubts of delivering their first child in the hospital, Sarah (Mouna Traoré) and Kevin (Michael Xavier) decide to hire a midwife to give birth safely in their own home. But their worst nightmare occurs when their midwife, Rose (Raven Dauda), conceives a different plan and kidnaps their newborn to have a grandchild of her own. Now Sarah and Kevin must find Rose, and most importantly, their baby.
My Grandparents’ War: “Mark Rylance”
PBS, 8pm EST
Follow actor Mark Rylance as he explores the extraordinary story of his grandfather, who spent nearly four years as a prisoner of war during World War II, and examines his own beliefs about war and peace in the process.
Aerial Britain
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
In “Arts and Culture,” enjoy a soaring journey over a Britain as we explore its fine art, poetry, literature, theater and music. From legendary rockers to inspiring storytellers to legendary landscapes, see how the arts have shaped Great Britain and how Great Britain has shaped its artists, all captured from great heights.
The Great North: “Keep Beef-lievin’ Adventure”
FOX, 8:30pm EST
The family has cause for concern when Moon (voice of Aparna Nancherla) begins to doubt the existence of Bigfoot in the new episode “Keep Beef-lievin’ Adventure.”
Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham
Starz, 8:55pm EST, Season Finale!
All good things must come to an end, and so this lighthearted travel documentary series ends tonight with the episode “Culloden: Scotland’s Most Infamous Battle,” in which Sam and Graham discover how a single hour on the battlefield forever changed a nation and its people.
Fear the Walking Dead
AMC, 9pm EST, Midseason Premiere!
The second half of Season 6 (nine episodes) will explore what living under Virginia’s (Colby Minifie) control has done to each person in the group. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties will be changed forever.
2021 BAFTA Awards
BBC America, 9pm EST
BBC America airs the 74th British Academy Film Awards honoring the best in film from the past year. Top nominated movies include Nomadland, Rocks, The Father, Mank, Minari, Promising Young Woman, The Digand The Mauritanian.
Saints & Sinners
Bounce TV, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 5 of the drama set against the backdrop of a large Southern church follows on the heels of the original movie Saints & Sinners: Judgment Daythat aired in February.
Married to Medicine: “The Power of Crystals”
Bravo, 9pm EST
As the tension between former best friends Jackie and Simone reaches new heights, their husbands try to talk sense into them. Heavenly gets an unexpected call for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help a young protester. Contessa enlists her niece Paris to throw a healing crystal event for the group. However, Toya brings along some blasts from the past to crash the party.
The People v. the Klan
CNN, 9pm EST, New Series!
This four-part docuseries tells the little-known true story of Beulah Mae Donald, a Black mother in Alabama who took down the Ku Klux Klan after their lynching of her son, Michael Donald, in 1981. The local Black community immediately suspected it was a Klan lynching, but local law enforcement was slow to acknowledge that the murder was racially motivated. Beulah Mae and local Black leaders refused to back down until Michael’s killers and the hateful organization they belonged to were brought to justice. The series begins with back-to-back hourlong episodes tonight.
Bob’s Burgers: “Fingers-loose”
FOX, 9pm EST
Tina (voice of Dan Mintz) faces a hall-monitor crisis when she falls in love with a new underground trend at Wagstaff in the new episode “Fingers-loose.”
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Mystery”
NBC, 9pm EST
After going to see a medium, Zoey’s (Jane Levy) powers mysteriously start glitching again.
Atlantic Crossing: “The Throne”
PBS, 9pm EST
Prince Olav and the Norwegian king plan their escape. Meanwhile, Princess Martha and the children take refuge with her Swedish royal relatives. But the Nazis threaten the king if he harbors the crown princess.
Shameless
Showtime, 9pm EST, Series Finale!
After 11 seasons, the William H. Macy-helmed family dramedy comes to an end with the episode “Father Frank, Full of Grace.” According to a cast listing for the episode released ahead of the episode’s airing, former star Emmy Rossum (Fiona) may be back in the finale, along with other characters who had left the show, including Sheila (Joan Cusack), Karen Jackson (Laura Wiggins), Jody (Zach McGowan) and Mandy (Emma Greenwell).
Unsung: “Keith Washington”
TV One, 9pm EST
Through firsthand accounts, interviews with family and friends, and archival footage, this episode delves into the life of Grammy-nominated R&B singer Keith Washington.
Family Guy: “Who’s Brian Now?”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
Brian (voice of Seth MacFarlane) has a microchip that reveals he had a family before the Griffins in the new episode “Who’s Brian Now?”
Good Girls: “The Banker”
NBC, 10pm EST
The Secret Service pushes Beth (Christina Hendricks) into hot water as the unexpected happens. Ruby (Retta) catches Stan (Reno Wilson) in a lie and begins to doubt his faithfulness. Annie (Mae Whitman) volunteers to babysit for Nancy and finds help from a surprising source.
Uncensored: “Kem”
TV One, 10pm EST
Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Kim Owens — better known by his stage name of Kem — is the subject of this episode of the series that offers candid insights into popular entertainers.
In the Heat of the Night
TCM, 10:30pm EST, Catch a Classic!
This riveting, Best Picture Oscar-winning drama from 1967 — adapted from John Ball’s novel into an Oscar-winning screenplay by Stirling Silliphant and helmed by Best Director Oscar nominee Norman Jewison — stars Sidney Poitier in his iconic role of Virgil (“They Call Me MISTER!”) Tibbs. Tibbs is a Black Philadelphia homicide detective traveling through the Deep South when he is wrongly brought in on a murder charge while awaiting a train in Sparta, Mississippi. After learning of Tibbs’ background and reputation, racist police chief Bill Gillespie (Best Actor Oscar winner Rod Steiger) begrudgingly asks Tibbs for his assistance in finding the real perpetrator of the crime under investigation, the killing of a prominent local businessman. Tibbs agrees, but finds the task made more difficult by the bigotry of the man he is helping. But neither man can solve this case alone; putting aside their differences and prejudices, they join forces in a desperate race against time to discover the shocking truth.