TV Best Bets for April 12

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
NBC, 7pm EST
On Easter Sunday, NBC re-airs this 2018 TV adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s classic rock opera based on the final week of Jesus’ life. Staged at Brooklyn’s Marcy Armory in front of a live audience, the production stars John Legend in the title role. Costarring are Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene and Alice Cooper as King Herod.
Biography: Dolly
A&E, 8pm EST
This two-hour documentary traces Dolly Parton’s extraordinary journey from her childhood spent in poverty and early days in Nashville to her multiple hit songs and recent 50th anniversary celebration at the Grand Ole Opry. Reflecting on the acute social commentary and personal stories within her lyrics, the documentary features exclusive interviews with Dolly herself as well as with Lily Tomlin, Chris Stapleton, Jane Fonda, Kylie Minogue, and other friends and fellow musicians as they reflect on one of music’s most beloved stars.
God Friended Me: “The Fugitive”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “The Fugitive,” Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall), Cara (Violett Beane) and Rakesh (Suraj Sharma) try to stay a step ahead of a bounty hunter (guest star Erica Tazel) who’s searching for Miles’ new friend suggestion.
Happy Easter Movie Double Feature
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies’ Easter Sunday primetime double feature includes a mix of the secular and the sacred. The evening begins with Judy Garland and Fred Astaire in 1948’s Easter Parade, the musical featuring classic Irving Berlin tunes like “Easter Parade,” “Steppin’ Out With My Baby” and “A Couple of Swells.” The second film on the bill is the 1961 biblical epic King of Kings, a dramatization of the life of Jesus (portrayed by Jeffrey Hunter).
Killing Eve
AMC & BBC America, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The hit drama following British intelligence agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) and international assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) is back for Season 3. As the season opens, Villanelle thinks Eve is dead, and Eve thinks she’s safely hidden in plain sight from Villanelle. When a shocking and personal death sets them on a collision course, the journey back to each other will dearly cost them. Killing Evehas already been renewed for Season 4.
NCIS: Los Angeles: “Knock Down”
CBS, 9pm EST
NCIS assists in the investigation of an arsonist who targets an FBI safe house that’s protecting a political activist seeking asylum in the new episode “Knock Down.”
Belgravia
EPIX, 9pm EST, New Series!
Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes is back with another compelling period piece in this six-part limited series that reunites him with other members of the creative team behindDownton. Fellowes adapts his bestselling novel of the same name for the series, which follows the secrets and scandals of 19th-century London society’s upper echelon. The ensemble cast includes Tamsin Greig (Episodes), Philip Glenister (Mad Dogs), Harriet Walter (The Crown), Alice Eve (She’s Out of My League), Tom Wilkinson (Michael Clayton) and more.
World on Fire
PBS, 9pm EST
In the second episode of this World War II drama, the war in Europe has been raging for a month, and British translator Harry (Jonah Hauer-King) is desperate for news. Meanwhile, Kasia (Zofia Wich?acz) joins the Polish resistance.
Willie Nelson: American Outlaw
A&E, 10pm EST
Celebrating Willie’s seven-decade career and highlighting over 200 of his albums, this two-hour special gives viewers a front-row seat at Nashville’s one-night-only Willie Nelson tribute concert featuring an incredible lineup of performers including George Strait, Jimmy Buffett, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews, Eric Church, Emmylou Harris, Jack Johnson, Sheryl Crow, Vince Gill, Norah Jones and the Little Willies, and many more.
NCIS: New Orleans: “Monolith”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Monolith,” after Sebastian (Rob Kerkovich) is injured while unsuccessfully trying to prevent a kidnapping, NCIS races to find the missing woman and her abductors.
Insecure
HBO, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 4 focuses on the aftermath of decisions made last season. Issa (Issa Rae) pursues a passion project she actually cares about, Molly (Yvonne Orji) navigates a real relationship for the first time, Lawrence (Jay Ellis) figures out what leveling-up means for him, and we see the effect of Tiffany’s (Amanda Seales) new baby on the dynamic of the friend group.
Harvey Weinstein: ID Breaking Now
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST, New Series!
ID launches its new ID Breaking Nowseries of specials, which uncovers unknown details behind today’s most heinous crimes, with a look at Harvey Weinstein, the once untouchable entertainment tycoon who got away with sexually assaulting and harassing women for decades before finally being brought to justice recently. The hourlong special features interviews with survivors of Weinstein’s crimes, as well as with his lawyers, operatives and cronies, which expose just how far he went to keep his secret.
Run
HBO, 10:35pm EST, New Series!
Merritt Wever (Godless, Nurse Jackie) and Domhnall Gleeson (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) star in this romantic comedic thriller. The series follows Ruby Richardson (Wever), who walks away from her ordinary life in the suburbs to revisit her past with her college boyfriend, Billy Johnson (Gleeson), with whom she made a pact 17 years prior that if either one of them texted the word “RUN” and the other replied with the same, they would drop everything and meet in New York and travel across America together.
