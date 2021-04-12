TV Best Bets for April 12

Keeping Faith
Acorn TV, Season Premiere!
The BBC thriller comes to a close in a dramatic final season, with the first two episodes available this week and remaining four debuting weekly. Season 3 finds small-town lawyer Faith Howells attempting to navigate the disillusion of her marriage, while taking on an emotionally wrenching legal medical case involving a gravely ill young boy. Into this mix, Faith is confronted by a long-buried figure from her past: her mother, whose reappearance uncovers secrets in Faith’s background and will force audiences to ask the question, “Who is Faith Howells?”
Jeopardy!
Syndicated
The answer: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The question: Who is halfway through his two- week stint as a guest host? CNN’s Anderson Cooper takes the podium April 19.
Small Sacrifices
This TV, 9:30am EST
Farrah Fawcett is chilling in this 1989 TV movie (based on Ann Rule’s true-crime book) as Diane Downs, whoshot her three children, then concocted a carjacking story.
TechCheck
CNBC, 11am EST, New Series!
This live, hourlong tech-driven program is the destination for compelling, in-depth reporting and analysis of the tech industry. It is the first CNBC broadcast anchored from multiple locations across the country, with the network’s Jon Fortt and Carl Quintanilla on the East Coast and Deirdre Bosa on the West Coast. CNBC’s Senior Media & Entertainment Correspondent Julia Boorstin will play a key role from Los Angeles, delivering reporting, analysis, and interviews around streaming, social, and the convergence of media and technology.
It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World
TCM, 5:15pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Comedy films aren’t often produced on a grand and epic scale, nor are they often nominated for Oscars, but once in a while there are exceptions to one or both of these cases. Such an exception is this hilarious 1963 classic from director Stanley Kramer that was one of the first — and is still one of the greatest — epic comedy productions. Nominated for six Academy Awards (winning one for its sound effects), the sprawling film boasts a roughly two-hour-and-40-minute runtime as it chronicles a wild road trip among various memorable characters racing to be the first to find the location of a stolen fortune divulged by amysterious stranger they have each come upon while driving along a desert highway. Spencer Tracy heads the unforgettable cast that includes featured roles for some of Hollywood’s greatest comedians and comic actors — Milton Berle, Sid Caesar, Buddy Hackett, Ethel Merman, Mickey Rooney, Dick Shawn, Phil Silvers, Terry-Thomas and Jonathan Winters among them. The film also includes cameo appearances (some uncredited) from nearly every other legendary joker in the business, including Buster Keaton, Jimmy Durante, Don Knotts, Jerry Lewis, Jack Benny and the Three Stooges (Moe Howard, Larry Fine and “Curly” Joe DeRita, who get one of the movie’s biggest laughs without even saying a word in a very brief appearance). A comedy this big and star-studded had not previously been seen, and we’re unlikely to experience anything like it again, so enjoy. — Jeff Pfeiffer
NBA Basketball
ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
An NBA twin bill on ESPN has the L.A. Lakers at New York’s Madison Square Garden for a matchup against Julius Randle and the Knicks, followed by Nikola Joki? and the Denver Nuggets in San Francisco to clash with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Major League Baseball: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee
FS1, 7:30pm Live EST
The Chicago Cubs start a three-game series at Milwaukee’s American Family Field as they take on the Brewers in an NL Central rivalry game.
Hoarders: “Cobra”
A&E, 8pm EST
To be part of his unborn granddaughter’s life, Cobra must clean up his hoarded house and turn his 37-acre property into a safer environment. The Hoardersteam of experts really have their hands full with a completely unsanitary and unstable house, a trailer home, multiple ruined cars and ultimately Cobra’s stubborn attitude about getting rid of junk.
American Idol: “Top 12 Live Reveal”
ABC, 8pm EST
American Idolgets closer to crowning a winner as it continues. Following America’s overnight vote, 10 contestants will be revealed from the Top 16, leaving six contestants to perform for a chance at one of two spots picked by the judges, rounding out the Top 12.
The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Art Class”
CBS, 8pm EST
When Tina and Gemma (Tichina Arnold and Beth Behrs) get more than they bargained for in a revealing art class, Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) can’t hide his jealousy and takes drastic action in the new episode “Welcome to the Art Class.”
All American: “Testify”
The CW, 8pm EST
Spencer (Daniel Ezra) is upset with Olivia (Samantha Logan), which leaves him to face some difficult truths of his own. Olivia makes things even worse, leaving Billy (Taye Diggs), Laura (Monet Mazur) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) worried. Billy is in search of a kicker and holds school tryouts and is surprised at who the number one candidate turns out to be. Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) makes a decision about school after talking with her mom.
The Voice: “The Battles Part 3”
NBC, 8pm EST
The Battle Rounds continue as the coaches enlist music industry stars to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in hopes of advancing to the Knockouts. Each coach has one steal and one save.
Bob (Hearts) Abishola: “A Big African Bassoon”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) has difficulty taking charge of the nursing staff while Gloria (Vernee Watson) is on vacation in the new episode “A Big African Bassoon.”
All Rise: “Forgive Us Our Trespasses”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Forgive Us Our Trespasses,” Ness (Samantha Marie Ware) assists Emily (Jessica Camacho), who has the difficult case of a repeat offender.
Running Wild With Bear Grylls: “Danica Patrick in the Moab Desert”
Nat Geo, 9pm EST
Bear Grylls takes champion racer Danica Patrick out into the Moab desert for some high-octane, pulse-pounding action in the wild. Together they face off against venomous creatures, sheer cliffs and scorching heat as they make their way across some of the harshest terrain around. Still, nothing is more intimidating than the final challenge that leaves even Danica unnerved.
Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: “Calabria”
Cooking Channel, 10pm EST
Foodie Andrew Zimmern gives us the boot: Italy! In the southern region of Calabria, eggplant parm is on the menu.
Breeders: “No Baby”
FX, 10pm EST
Tonight on the wry comedy, London parents of two Paul (Martin Freeman) and Ally (Daisy Haggard) struggle with the possibility of baby No. 3, only to discover their firstborn is acting more grownup than they’re comfortable with.
People Magazine Investigates: “The Delphi Killer”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST
In February 2017, on an unseasonably warm day in Delphi, Indiana, middle school friends Libby German and Abby Williams decide to go on a hike in the local woods. When the girls fail to show at the predetermined pickup point and darkness falls, a massive search ensues. The next day the girls are found murdered. Police have few clues as to the identity of the killer until they discover a key piece of evidence: Libby may have recorded her killer on her cellphone.
Race to the Center of the Earth: “The Going Gets Tough”
Nat Geo, 10pm EST
As the grueling race continues, it will take physical and mental strength for the teams to endure. In Russia, car troubles jeopardize the team’s lead. In Canada, relationships are put to the test. In South America, the team must make a risky decision. And in Southeast Asia, the team will face their most exhausting challenge yet.
Debris: "You Can Call her Caroline"
NBC, 10pm EST
Bryan (Jonathan Tucker) and Finola (Riann Steele) head to Maine to pursue an INFLUX lead. Meanwhile, Maddox (Norbert Leo Butz) learns Anson’s (Scroobius Pip) secrets.
Miz & Mrs
USA Network, 11pm EST, New Episodes!
The reality series following the lives of married WWE stars Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Maryse Mizanin returns with new Season 2 episodes.