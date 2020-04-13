TV Best Bets for April 13

The Baker and the Beauty
ABC, 10pm EST, New Series!
Baker Daniel (Victor Rasuk) meets beautiful actress Noa (Nathalie Kelley) on a night out, and both of their lives are changed forever.
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart
ABC, 8pm EST, New Series!
Twenty singles attempt to fall in love through music, performing popular songs in front of judges to prove their devotion to each other, and eventually become the last couple standing.
The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Standoff”
CBS, 8pm EST
A surprise delivery prompts Dave (Max Greenfield) and Gemma (Beth Behrs), as well as Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) and Tina (Tichina Arnold), to examine their respective relationships’ power dynamics in the new episode “Welcome to the Standoff.”
Cosmos: Possible Worlds
National Geographic, 8pm EST
In “Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors,” see how one of history’s greatest monsters is transformed into one of its shining lights. Then in “Coming of Age in the Anthropocene,” enter the possible world that awaits a baby born in 2020: one darkened by our refusal to confront the real and mounting challenges we face, but one that still offers a message of hope.
The Voice: “The Knockouts Premiere”
NBC, 8pm EST
The Knockouts Rounds begin with coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton’s strongest team members remaining from the Battles. The artists will be paired against a teammate once more, but this time they will each select their own song to perform individually, while their direct competitor watches and waits. A Mega Mentor will be on hand to work with all of the coaches and their artists as they prepare for this challenge. The coaches alone will choose the winner from their team to advance. Each coach will have one steal.
9-1-1: “The Taking of Dispatch 9-1-1”
FOX, 8pm EST
Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) is afraid when the call center is taken hostage in the new episode “The Taking of Dispatch 9-1-1.”
Star of the Month: Jane Russell
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tonight’s evening devoted to Jane Russell classics begins with His Kind of Woman(1951), which is followed by several 1952 features: Macao, The Las Vegas Storyand Montana Belle.
Bob (Hearts) Abishola: “Randy’s a Wrangler”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
In the new episode “Randy’s a Wrangler,” Dottie (Christine Ebersole) makes an unexpected connection when she meets a fellow stroke survivor, Hank (guest star John Ratzenberger), at physical therapy.
Biography: Kenny Rogers
A&E, 9pm EST
Using live performances and behind-the-scenes moments from Kenny Rogers’ 2017 star-studded farewell concert, this special chronicles his life from his childhood to the height of his career as a successful solo artist, actor and pop-culture icon. The two-hour documentary also features exclusive photos, a never-before-seen interview and acoustic performance by Rogers himself, as well as intimate interviews with family and fellow luminaries including Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Chris Stapleton, Reba McEntire, Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum and more.
Better Call Saul: “Bad Choice Road”
AMC, 9pm EST
In the wake of Jimmy’s (Bob Odenkirk) traumatic misadventure, Kim (Rhea Seehorn) takes stock of what is important. Jimmy attempts to return to business as usual, but it’s more difficult than anticipated. Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) and Mike (Jonathan Banks) set a plan in motion.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht: “May the Breast Man Win”
Bravo, 9pm EST
After Adam has a jealous outburst, Jenna asks Georgia to be her buffer. Madison keeps her head down and works hard to earn back Jenna’s trust. Tensions remain high between Paget and Ciara. And Parker has difficulty with a beach picnic setup that sends him into an epic downward spiral. Capt. Glenn intervenes, but it may be too late.
All Rise: “Merrily We Ride Along”
CBS, 9pm EST
Mark (Wilson Bethel) finds himself in an uncomfortable position after he agrees to do a police ride-along in the new episode “Merrily We Ride Along.”
Good Eats: Reloaded
Cooking Channel, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Host Alton Brown cracks into a second season revisiting Good Eats’ 1999-2012 run with this egg-centric episode, updated with new recipes and alternate cooking techniques.
Celebrity IOU
HGTV, 9pm EST, New Series!
Generous stars (Viola Davis! Melissa McCarthy!) team with Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott to giftloved ones with home makeovers. First, Brad Pitt gives his longtime makeup artist a new guest suite — and wields a sledgehammer during demo!
Bull: “The Sovereigns”
CBS, 10pm EST
Bull (Michael Weatherly) mounts the defense of an idealistic state judge (guest star Kelcy Griffin), who’s on trial for obstruction of justice in the new episode “The Sovereigns.”
Torn From the Headlines: New York Post Reports: “Million Dollar Murder”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST
When successful businessman George Kogan is gunned down in broad daylight on a ritzy Upper East Side sidewalk, the millionaire’s murder sends shock waves through the usually peaceful neighborhood. Even more shocking are the sordid details of Kogan’s personal life that emerge in the pages of the New York Postin the days after the shooting, leaving police to unravel the tangled web of lies spun by his killer.
Songland
NBC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 2 of this series will again offer an authentic peek into the creative process of songwriting as undiscovered songwriters get the chance to pitch their original creations to top recording artists and a panel of the most sought-after music producers in the hopes of creating the recording artists’ next hit songs. The season opens with Lady Antebellum as the guest recording artist for the episode.
Independent Lens: “Bedlam”
PBS, 10pm EST
Hear the poignant stories of people grappling with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and other psychiatric conditions. Psychiatrist Kenneth Rosenberg visits ERs, jails and homeless camps to examine the national health crisis of mental illness.
Briarpatch
USA Network, 11pm EST, Season Finale!
Rosario Dawson’s pulpy and fun crime drama anthology series closes its first season tonight.
