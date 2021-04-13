TV Best Bets for April 13

Our Towns
HBO, 9pm EST
In this upbeat documentary, shot before the pandemic, journalists James and Deborah Fallows explore how communities such as Bend, Oregon, and Eastport, Maine, are facing challenges in inspiring ways. It’s based on the Fallowses’ book Our Towns: A 100,000-Mile Journey Into the Heart of America. Tom Hanks is a fan!
Retro Tech
YouTube, Season Premiere!
Season 2 of the Emmy-nominated series starringYouTube creator Marques Brownleeexplores the technological promises of the past. Episode 1 premieres on Brownlee's official YouTube channel, with new episodes dropping daily as part of a weeklong channel takeover. YouTube Premium subscribers will be able to view an additional episode exclusively on April 13th. In each episode Brownlee will be joined by prominent experts, celebrities and YouTube creators who will provide their professional knowledge and comedic takes on a range of subjects from teleportation and robotics to hyperconnectivity and smart homes. The impressive lineup of featured guests this season includes Bill Gates, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Michael Ian Black, Wyatt Cenac and more.
Judgment at Nuremberg
TCM, 8:15am EST, Catch a Classic!
This powerful 1961 film, one of the most impactful courtroom dramas of all time, is a fictionalized account of the third of the 12 military tribunals that tried Nazi war criminals after World War II. It was nominated for 11 Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director (Stanley Kramer), and won for Best Actor (Maximilian Schell as defense counsel Hans Rolfe) and for its screenplay by Abby Mann, based on his earlier teleplay for Playhouse 90. Best Actor Oscar nominee Spencer Tracy portrays American judge Dan Haywood, who presides over the trial of four German jurists accused of “legalizing” Nazi atrocities. But as graphic accounts of sterilization and murder unfold in the courtroom, mounting political pressure for leniency forces Haywood to make the most harrowing and difficult decision of his career. The stupendous cast also includes Judy Garland, who received a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination in one of her final film roles; Best Supporting Actor nominee Montgomery Clift; Burt Lancaster; Richard Widmark; Marlene Dietrich; and William Shatner. — Jeff Pfeiffer
NHL Hockey: Philadelphia at Washington
NBCSN, 7pm Live EST
James van Riemsdyk leads the Philadelphia Flyers against Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals in D.C.
NBA Basketball
TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
Kawhi Leonard and the L.A. Clippers hit the road to take on and the Indiana Pacers. Following that game, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are in the Pacific Northwest to battle Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Flash: “Growing Pains”
The CW, 8pm EST
When a mysterious ice-powered enemy frames Frost (Danielle Panabaker) for a brutal crime, she must find a way to clear her name. Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) have a surprise houseguest, and Joe (Jesse L. Martin) continues to deal with Kristen Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore).
The Resident
FOX, 8pm EST, New Episodes!
In the new episode “Doors Opening, Doors Closing,” a case becomes personal for the staff when they treat a pregnant woman who is carrying Jake’s (guest star Conrad Ricamora) future adopted child.
Star Trek: “Assignment: Earth”
H&I, 8pm EST
This polarizing 1968 episode sent the USS Enterprise to ... 1968, for historical research. “Assignment: Earth” also introduced Gary Seven (Robert Lansing) and Roberta Lincoln (Teri Garr) for a potential spinoff, which didn’t happen.
Young Rock: “My Baby Only Drinks the Good Stuff”
NBC, 8pm EST
A new episode of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s semiautobiographical sitcom premieres tonight.
Kenan: “Wednesday’s Gal”
NBC, 8:30pm EST
A premiere episode of Kenan Thompson’s new sitcom debuts tonight.
Big Sky: “Catastrophic Thinking; All Kinds of Snakes”
ABC, 9pm EST, New Episodes!
This thrilling David E. Kelley-helmed series returns for its spring premiere tonight with two back-to-back episodes. Three months after Ronald’s escape, Cassie and Jenny have officially partnered up to take down a fresh slew of troublemakers, but all isn’t coming up roses; Ronald is still on the loose, a domestic case takes a macabre and deadly turn and a U.S. Marshal is sticking his nose in their case files. Right as the women of Dewell & Hoyt seem to be getting used to the new normal, Jenny gets an alarming call from an old flame, leading her and Cassie headfirst into a new case, a new jurisdiction and a whole lot of new trouble. It’s time to meet the Kleinsassers.
Chopped: Martha Rules: “Pantry Surprise!”
Food Network, 9pm EST
Host Ted Allen heads to a Maine kitchen where Martha Stewart lords over a five-episode tournament that pits a total of 16 chefs against the clock, mystery baskets ... and Martha’s ever-changing challenges. Trust us, that’s a good thing.
Prodigal Son: “Ouroboros”
FOX, 9pm EST, New Episodes!
The devilishly fun crime drama returns with new Season 2 episodes and new cases for NYPD profiler Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne). Michael Sheen, Lou Diamond Phillips, Bellamy Young and Catherine Zeta-Jones star. Alan Cumming is back in a recurring role.
This Is Us: “Brotherly Love”
NBC, 9pm EST
Kevin (Justin Hartley) visits Randall (Sterling K. Brown) in Philadelphia.
New Amsterdam: “The Legend of Howie Cournemeyer”
NBC, 10pm EST
Max (Ryan Eggold) offers free care to all HIV+ patients who come to New Amsterdam. Meanwhile, Bloom (Janet Montgomery) and Reynolds (Jocko Sims) butt heads.
Frontline: “American Insurrection”
PBS, 10pm EST
An investigation in partnership with ProPublicaof the rising threat of far-right violence in America, this program exposes the individuals and ideologies behind a wave of crimes, culminating in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.