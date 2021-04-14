TV Best Bets for April 14

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!
Netflix, New Series!
Brian Dixon (Jamie Foxx), successful business owner and bachelor, just unexpectedly became a full-time father to his teenage daughter Sasha (Kyla-Drew). Determined to turn over a new leaf, Brian is going to need all the help he can get from his dad (David Alan Grier) and sister (Porscha Coleman) — and Sasha’s going to need all the help she can get learning how to fit into her new, lovingly imperfect home. Full of heart and humor, this multi-camera sitcom is inspired by Foxx’s real-life relationship with daughter Corinne Foxx, who also serves as executive producer.
The Circle
Netflix, Season Premiere!
A new cast of allies, enemies and not-so-subtle catfish connect and compete for a major cash prize in Season 2 of this reality competition series.
NBA Basketball
ESPN, beginning at 7pm Live EST
The Brooklyn Nets are on the road to face Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers, and Luka Don?i? and the Dallas Mavericks are in Memphis to tussle with Jonas Valan?i?nas and the Grizzlies.
The Goldbergs: “Who’s Afraid of Brea Bee?”
ABC, 8pm EST
After realizing there may be trouble in lovers’ paradise for Erica and Geoff, Beverly involves herself in their relationship as well as Barry and Joanne’s to make sure everyone stays together. Meanwhile, Adam and Brea are cast opposite of each other in the school play, but their excitement for one another’s success grows dim when one starts to outshine the other onstage.
The Big Interview With Dan Rather
AXS TV, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Legendary newsman Dan Rather returns for Season 9 of his interview series. The season kicks off with Hillary Scott of the chart-topping country band Lady A and her husband, drummer Chris Tyrrell. The couple reflects on their 10-year relationship (which was the inspiration behind the group’s smash hit “Just a Kiss”), the band’s decision to change their name and raising their three daughters.
Tough as Nails
CBS, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Before one person wins $200,000 and a 2021 Ford F-150 truck, the final four pair off to build an iron structure, with the duo finishing last going into overtime.
Kung Fu: “Silence”
The CW, 8pm EST
When adjusting to life back at home doesn’t go as planned, Nicky (Olivia Liang) turns to Henry (Eddie Liu) for help in her hunt for Zhilan (guest star Yvonne Chapman). Meanwhile, as Jin (Tzi Ma) looks forward to life getting back to normal, Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) isn’t as optimistic. Finally, after lending a hand to a young woman in need, Nicky finds the mental clarity she desperately needs.
The Masked Singer: “Group A Finals — In the Nick of Time!”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Group A Finals — In the Nick of Time!,” Group A returns to the stage as the remaining singers battle it out for their spot in the Super Eight, and another wildcard enters the competition for a chance to steal a spot in the game.
Nature: “The Leopard Legacy”
PBS, 8pm EST
Follow the story of a leopard mother as she raises her cubs near the Luangwa River, facing a constant battle to hunt successfully, defend her territory and protect her cubs against enemies.
Home Economics: “
ABC, 8:30pm EST
The Hayworth family is invited to the wedding of longtime family friend Spags. When Connor enlists Tom’s help to write and rewrite a wedding toast, things take an unexpected turn between the brothers.Sarah realizes Denise is upset they never had a real wedding, while Marina meticulously plans her drinking schedule for a night out without the kids.
The Conners: “
ABC, 9pm EST
Dan encounters a surprise visitor who shares some unsolicited advice, leaving him feeling guilty. Meanwhile, Darlene welcomes a new employee to Wellman Plastics.
Expedition X
Discovery Channel, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Explorer Josh Gates, scientist Phil Torres and paranormal researcher Jessica Chobot return for another season of investigating mysteries. In the season premiere, they hunt the legendary Beast of Bray Road across rural Wisconsin.
Game of Talents
FOX, 9pm EST
According to the episode title, we can expect tonight’s performances to involve “Flying Dogs, Flipping Tricks and Flaming Cocktails.” We’re in!
Bargain Block
HGTV, 9pm EST, New Series!
There grows the neighborhood! Areas of Detroit are getting major upgrades thanks to home-renovation experts Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas, who buy up multiple properties on a single block, overhaul ’em on a budget and sell them at fair prices to first-time buyers. Tonight, one place’s chipped old paint inspires the guys’ so-called “desert modern” design.
Forged in Fire: “Memory Game”
History, 9pm EST
You try to re-create a complicated blade after having just 20 seconds to commit it to memory. The weapons masters who slice through that challenge have to make something called an elephant tusk sword. This is clearly not for amateurs!
Call Your Mother: “
ABC, 9:30pm EST
Before Sharon leaves town, she and Jean decide to plan a trip to Vegas. Meanwhile, Celia and Freddie have a serious conversation about whether or not they want kids.
I Survived a Crime
A&E, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Back-to-back episodes close out the season. In the first installment, a protective father fends off a would-be home invader with a shovel; a street fight over a parking spot turns into an action film-like disaster for a bakery owner; a robber throws gasoline on a clerk, threatening to light him on fire; and more. Second, a retail store worker puts her life on the line to save a prized puppy stolen before her very eyes; a homeowner witnesses his family held at gunpoint and fights back against the assailants; a woman working at her family business battles a knife-wielding assailant who demands money; and more.
A Million Little Things: “Trust Me”
ABC, 10pm EST
Sophie is distraught after a disturbing encounter, and Gary calls in Maggie and Regina for support. Meanwhile, Eddie makes an unexpected friend.
Josh Gates Tonight
Discovery Channel, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Expedition Xhost Josh Gates returns for a new season of his talk show, a unique cocktail of celebrity guests, exciting excursions into the field and comedy. In these all-new episodes, Gates will be joined by Christopher Lloyd, Kevin Bacon, Craig Robinson, Gabriel Iglesias, Haley Joel Osment, Giancarlo Esposito, Larry the Cable Guy and many more stars.
NHL Hockey: Vegas at Los Angeles
NBCSN, 10pm Live EST
Mark Stone and the Vegas Golden Knights head to Los Angeles to skate against Anže Kopitar and the Kings.
The Last Picture Show
TCM, 11:45pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Set in the early 1950s, this critically acclaimed, Best Picture Oscar-nominated film from 1971 follows the loves, dreams and fates of a group of high schoolers in a small Texas town that is slowly dying, both culturally and economically. Peter Bogdanovich, who had only had three small films to his directing credit before this, ended up receiving a Best Director Oscar nomination for his masterfully rendered drama. Bogdanovich also shared, with Larry McMurtry, an Oscar nomination for the screenplay, which is based on McMurtry’s novel. The stellar cast boasts a top-notch mix of then-newer stars as well as classic character actors, including Jeff Bridges (Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee), Timothy Bottoms, Cloris Leachman (Best Supporting Actress Oscar winner), Cybill Shepherd (who, at age 20, was appearing in her first film after having success as a fashion model in her teens), Ben Johnson (Best Supporting Actor Oscar winner), Ellen Burstyn (Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee), Eileen Brennan, Clu Gulagar and Randy Quaid. Robert Surtees also received an Oscar nomination for his stark and lovely black-and-white cinematography that enhances the film’s bleak beauty. — Jeff Pfeiffer