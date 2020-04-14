TV Best Bets for April 14

Saving Private Ryan
AMC, 12:30pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Steven Spielberg’s 1998 World War II epic became an instant classic among war movies upon its release just based on the harrowing, groundbreaking D-Day sequence that opens the film. Time has done nothing to diminish the impact of that scene, or the movie as a whole, and it’s always worth a watch. Tom Hanks, Adam Goldberg, Edward Burns, Barry Pepper, Matt Damon, Tom Sizemore and Vin Diesel are among the terrific ensemble cast. The film won several of the 11 Oscars for which it was nominated, including Best Director for Spielberg.
American Dad!
TBS, 4pm EST
Visit the Smith family — headed by CIA agent and staunch lover of the U.S. of A. Stan (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) — in (fictional) Langley Falls, Va., this week and next. The irreverent animated series airs in two-hour blocks Tuesday through Friday to mark 15 years (and four Emmy nods) since its 2005 debut.
NCIS: “The Arizona”
CBS, 8pm EST
Christopher Lloyd (Taxi) guest-stars as elderly Joe Smith, who claims that in 1941 he was using his older brother’s ID to serve on the USSArizonawhen Pearl Harbor was attacked. He wants to be buried there, but the team must verify his identity to fulfill his last wish.
The Gene: An Intimate History
PBS, 8pm EST
Geneticists wrestle with the moral implications of groundbreaking new technologies that offer both promise and peril. Audrey, a determined young scientist with spinal muscular atrophy, researches a treatment for her own condition.
mixed-ish: “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now”
ABC, 9pm EST
After learning that scientists predict the ozone layer will be depleted in 20 years, Rainbow (Arica Himmel) panics and tries to implement Earth Day at school to influence some change. To her surprise, she is met with resistance, forcing her to take matters into her own hands to fight for the cause.
FBI: Most Wanted
CBS, 9pm EST
Two new episodes of FBI: Most Wantedair tonight. In “Ironbound,” a small-town police officer claims he’s the victim of a conspiracy and begins taking revenge on those he believes are responsible for his downfall. Then in “Ride or Die,” a manipulative student commits murder in a fit of jealousy, and the team races to capture her before she escapes across the border.
Chopped: Beat the Judge: “Scott”
Food Network, 9pm EST
ThreeChoppedwinners with more to prove set out to pull off an upset by taking down judge Scott Conant. First-round jitters could make the champs’ path to another victory more difficult, and the alligator in the entree basket seems more frightening to one chef than the other. In the last round, Conant’s rare appearance at the Chopped stoves is made memorable by his fierce determination to succeed and his fierce hatred for one of the basket ingredients. Can he rise to the challenge and defeat the champ?
Empire: “Over Everything”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Over Everything,” Lucious (Terrence Howard) continues to run Empire and discovers some of Andre’s (Trai Byers) missteps.
New Amsterdam: “Matter of Seconds”
NBC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
When multiple patients throughout the hospital begin to show similar, alarming symptoms, Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) and Bloom (Janet Montgomery) scramble to figure out the root of the issue. Iggy (Tyler Labine) tries to create peace for a divorced couple in a dangerous situation, and Kapoor (Anupam Kher) experiences a flirtatious encounter. Meanwhile, Max (Ryan Eggold) meets a child with a rare muscular disease and desperately tries to get him into the only clinical trial in the country that could extend his life.
black-ish: “Earl, Interrupted”
ABC, 9:30pm EST
Single again, Earl (Laurence Fishburne) tries to remedy his heartbreak by out-of-control partying and gambling, which prompts son Dre (Anthony Anderson) to step in. Also on the sitcom, Junior (Marcus Scribner) gets school drop-off duty for his siblings because mom Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) is avoiding an annoying parent.
One Day at a Time: “One Halloween at a Time”
Pop TV, 9:30pm EST
What’s scarier than ghosts and goblins at Halloween? Ask shocked grandmother Lydia (Rita Moreno), who finds something truly frightening in the garbage. And for an added treat, The Jeffersons’Marla Gibbs appears on the sitcom as a new Alvarez neighbor.
Deadliest Catch: Bloodline
Discovery Channel, 10pm EST, New Series!
In this spinoff of Discovery’s hit reality series Deadliest Catch, Capt. Josh Harris, Alaskan legacy fisherman and son of Bering Sea legend Phil Harris, forges his own path on the high seas. The discovery of mysterious Hawaiian fishing charts scribbled in Capt. Phil’s handwriting, notes and statistics prompts Josh to embark on a once-in-a-lifetime quest in Hawaii to learn about the time his late father spent fishing there decades ago.
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch
History, 10pm EST
For decades, Utah’s Skinwalker Ranch has had a reputation for paranormal phenomena and UFO sightings. Tonight, the team investigating these strange occurrences manages to capture twopossible flying saucers on camera. Let’s hope they all remembered to wear their tinfoil hats!
The Definition of Insanity
PBS, 10pm EST
A team of dedicated Miami-Dade County public servants work to help people with mental illness navigate from lives of tragedy to possibility. The film reveals a humane criminal justice approach to mental illness.
