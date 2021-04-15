TV Best Bets for April 15

Younger
Paramount+, Season Premiere!
The seventh and final season of Darren Star’s critically acclaimed, smash-hit comedy debuts on streaming service Paramount+. The first four episodes are available today; the remaining eight episodes will drop on Thursdays. The full season will then air on the linear TV Land network later this year. In the final season, Liza’s (Sutton Foster) personal life is on shaky ground as she tries to stay true to herself. After a setback at work, Kelsey (Hilary Duff) doubts her career decisions and discovers a new creative outlet, while Maggie (Debi Mazar) gets “canceled.”
Spy City
AMC+, New Series!
In this Cold War espionage drama, Dominic Cooper (Preacher) plays an English spy who is sent to Berlin in 1961 to sift out a traitor in the U.K. embassy or among the Allies, shortly before the construction of the Berlin Wall. The city, declared by Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev as “the most dangerous place on earth,” is teeming with spies and double agents, and one wrong move could trigger the threat of nuclear war as American, British and French troops in West Berlin remain separated from their Soviet and East German counterparts by nothing more than an imaginary line.
Restaurant Recovery
discovery+, New Series!
Todd Graves, founder and CEO of one of the fastest growing food chains in the world, is on a mission to help struggling restaurateurs recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. With his deep industry knowledge and undeniable passion, Todd is rolling up his sleeves with his team to bring restaurants back to glory, one city at a time, and he’s got some surprising, high-profile friends who help out along the way.
Wahl Street
HBO Max, New Series!
This six-episode docuseries offers fans a glimpse into star Mark Wahlberg’s life as he juggles the demands of a rigorous film schedule coupled with an ever-growing network of diverse businesses including his clothing line, Municipal; his gym studio, F45; the Wahlburgers chain of restaurants; and his production company, Unrealistic Ideas. The series also introduces the cast of colorful characters who make up Wahlberg’s real-life entourage.
Infinity Train
HBO Max, Season Premiere!
In Book 4 of the animated series, Min-Gi and Ryan are childhood best friends who dream of performing in a band and traveling across Canada together. After a sudden falling out splits them apart, both find themselves aboard the mysterious Infinity Train. Lost and confused, they meet Kez, a free-spirited concierge bell, who accompanies them on their journey. As tensions rise and old wounds come to light, both Min-Gi and Ryan must decide if they can work together or risk losing themselves forever aboard the train.
Ride or Die
Netflix, Original Film!
This dramatic road movie/psychological thriller from Japan is based on Ching Nakamura’s manga series Gunjo, and asks viewers about the true nature of love as it weaves a tale of extreme love and hate between two women who have transcended all boundaries of right and wrong, love and hate.
NBA Basketball
TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks welcome Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks to State Farm Arena. Then the great L.A. Lakers-Boston Celtics rivalry is renewed as the Lakers play host to Jayson Tatum and the Celtics.
Station 19: “
ABC, 8pm EST
Maya, Jack, Vic, Travis and Sullivan respond to a burn call at an ice rink. Meanwhile, a pregnant woman and her husband seek out the station for help, and Maya and Carina have a difficult conversation.
Walker: “Rule Number 17”
The CW, 8pm EST
Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Captain James (Coby Bell) investigate a high stakes poker game where one of the players may have information on Emily’s killer. However, the night takes a turn when Geri (Odette Annable) shows up to join the game. Meanwhile, Micki (Lindsey Morgan) takes August (Kale Culley) and Stella (Violet Brinson) on an unusual adventure.
Hell’s Kitchen: “What Happens in Vegas...”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “What Happens in Vegas...,” the remaining three chefs get a tour of Chef Ramsay’s top-secret Las Vegas spots. At the last stop, they’ll cook a five-course meal to determine which two chefs will advance to the finals.
Manifest: “Wingman”
NBC, 8pm EST
Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) is sidelined by devastating news; Ben (Josh Dallas) teams up with a gifted 828er to aid a young teen.
United States of Al: “Shorts/Neykar”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
In the new episode “Shorts/Neykar,” Al (Adhir Kalyan), unaccustomed to seeing women’s bare legs, becomes flustered when he goes to the DMV to take his driver’s license test and the female instructor is wearing shorts.
Grey’s Anatomy: “
ABC, 9pm EST
Maggie is preoccupied with Winston while trying to treat a patient wounded in the Seattle protests. Meanwhile, Levi is tested by an emergency, and the doctors struggle to treat a patient who doesn’t believe in COVID.
Mom: “Endorphins and a Toasty Tushy”
CBS, 9pm EST
Put some ice on that bruised ego! Critical Bonnie’s (Allison Janney) self-esteem takes a hit when her childhood foster sis, Tammy (Kristen Johnston), finds success. Plus: Their AA buddy Jill’s (Jaime Pressly) new hobby brings a surprise.
Last Man Standing: “Butterfly Effect”
FOX, 9pm EST
Mike and Vanessa (Tim Allen and Nancy Travis) help Mandy and Kyle (Molly McCook and Christoph Sanders) with their estate planning in the new episode “Butterfly Effect.”
A Time to Kill
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST, New Episodes!
The key to solving the toughest homicides lies somewhere in the final hours of a victim’s life. In this series, determined investigators must piece together events during this critical window to reconstruct the timeline, unlock the motive and ultimately close in on the killer. Season 1 of A Time to Killpicks up with new episodes starting tonight.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Our Words Will Not Be Heard”
NBC, 9pm EST
As Jayvon Brown’s (Blake Morris) false-arrest lawsuit against Capt. Benson (Mariska Hargitay) gains traction, she and Deputy Chief Garland (Demore Barnes) lobby NYPD brass to address departmental racial bias. SVU is also called into a case involving the alleged kidnapping of a civil rights advocate’s sister by a hate group.
B Positive: “Love Life Support”
CBS, 9:30pm EST
Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) sabotages her relationship with Eli (Terrence Terrell) after he invites her to a wedding in Las Vegas in the new episode “Love Life Support.”
The Moodys
FOX, 9:30pm EST
Sean Sr. (Denis Leary) copes with ill feelings after being benched on his hockey team right before the championship game.
Fear Thy Neighbor
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 7 of this true-crime series that tells chilling tales of those who have unwittingly taken up residence with a psycho, or even a killer, begins tonight.
Law & Order: Organized Crime: “Say Hello to My Little Friends”
NBC, 10pm EST
Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) team up to investigate a major lead. Meanwhile, Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) makes moves to elevate his business.
Little Caesar
TCM, 10pm EST, Catch a Classic!
“This is Rico speaking! R-I-C-O! Rico! Little Caesar, that’s who!” Edward G. Robinson’s title character bellows into the phone near the end of this seminal 1931 gangster drama, one of the earliest of that genre. Things don’t end too well for Rico after that, but for the actor, Hollywood got the message loud and clear: The 37-year-old Robinson, not gifted with matinee-idol looks, powerfully introduced himself as a first-class star of the silver screen with his mesmerizing performance here. Moviegoers would also begin to hail the hard-hitting social consciousness dramas like this one that would become the Depression-era mainstay of Warner Bros. The film, based on the novel by William R. Burnett (and nominated for an Oscar for its screenplay adaptation) is the tale of pugnacious Caesar Enrico “Rico” Bandello, a hoodlum with a Chicago-sized chip on his shoulder, few attachments, fewer friends and no sense of underworld diplomacy as he rises to the upper echelons of organized crime. And Robinson — in real life a genteel art collector who disdained guns (while filming the movie, his eyelids were taped to keep them from blinking when he fired a pistol) — instantly became forever associated with the screen’s archetypal gangster, with his attitude and dialect becoming a staple among impressionists for decades to come. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Joseline’s Cabaret: Miami
WE tv, 10pm EST, New Series!
This acquired original series from Zeus Network follows Love & Hip-Hop Atlantasuperstar alum Joseline Hernandez in her hometown of Miami as she creates a sensual cabaret featuring her own original music and a group of dancers who aren’t quite ready to fall in line just yet. The “Puerto Rican Princess” faces her biggest professional challenge to date, all while juggling life as a mother, fiancée, mogul and music artist.
Taxi: “Hollywood Calling”
Decades, 12am (late-night) EST
A Hollywood director (Martin Mull) and his entourage invade the garage to research a movie about cabbies in this 1979 episode. Bobby (Jeff Conaway) will do anything for a part, but Alex (Judd Hirsch) doesn’t want his privacy invaded.