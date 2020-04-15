TV Best Bets for April 15

What We Do in the Shadows
FX, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The comedy about centuries-old vampires living together in present-day Staten Island is back for Season 2, presenting a new world of challenges and changes for Nandor(Kayvan Novak), Nadja(Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) and human familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén). Guest stars in the new season include Haley Joel Osment and Mark Hamill.
The Innocence Files
Netflix, New Series!
This series shines a light on the untold personal stories behind eight cases of wrongful conviction that the nonprofit organization the Innocence Project and organizations within the Innocence Network have uncovered and worked tirelessly to overturn. Over nine episodes, these stories expose difficult truths about the state of America’s deeply flawed criminal justice system. The series is executive produced by, and has some episodes directed by, Oscar nominee Liz Garbus, and Oscar winners Alex Gibney and Roger Ross Williams.
The Big Interview With Dan Rather
AXS TV, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Musician Huey Lewis, 69, talks about his hits with the News, being diagnosed with a potentially career-damaging hearing loss and what the future holds.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: “The Crown Isn’t So Heavy”
Bravo, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Kyle’s new clothing line brings the women of Beverly Hills together for New York Fashion Week, where Dorit quickly realizes Kyle’s lack of experience in the fashion world could turn into a runway disaster. Erika takes Lisa Rinna, Teddi and Denise on a revealing trip down memory lane. Denise, who is trying her best to ignore legal issues with her notorious ex-husband, introduces the group to her longtime friend Garcelle Beauvais.
The Masked Singer Sing-Along Spectacular
FOX, 8pm EST
Get your costumes on and gather your friends for The Masked Singer’s first singalong special, featuring some of Season 3’s best performances presented with lyrics onscreen.
Chicago Med: “A Needle in the Heart”
NBC, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Dr. Marcel (Dominic Rains) is visited by two New Orleans detectives who have questions about his past. Meanwhile, Dr. Choi (Brian Tee) puts his life in danger to save a child and Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) gives fatherly advice to his young daughter.
Doctors and Patients
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
The movie doctors will see you now! Enjoy an evening of classic films dealing with various aspects of doctor/patient relationships. The lineup begins with 1939’s Dark Victory, featuring Oscar nominee Bette Davis as a woman coming to terms with her impending death. Also included is Sidney Poitier’s feature film debut, as a doctor in No Way Out(1950); the medical thriller Coma(1978); and two 1938 dramas, Young Dr. Kildareand The Citadel.
American Housewife: “All Is Fair in Love and War Reenactment”
ABC, 9pm EST
Katie (Katy Mixon) reminds Anna-Kat (Julia Butters) that she is a strong, independent young woman and encourages her to start standing up for herself when dealing with Taylor (Meg Donnelly). Meanwhile, Oliver (Daniel DiMaggio) feels left out when Greg (Diedrich Bader) invites Lonnie (Matt Shively), Trip (Peyton Meyer) and Franklin (Evan O’Toole) to join him at the Historical Guild’s latest reenactment of the Battle of Westport.
SEAL Team: “Edge of Nowhere”
CBS, 9pm EST
Bravo Team pursues a high-value target — a new terrorist leader sabotaging Afghan peace negotiations — and Clay (Max Thieriot) learns about leadership.
LEGO Masters
FOX, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Which brick-building duo will win the title of LEGO Masters? Find out as Will Arnett hosts the Season 1 finale.
Chicago Fire: “51’s Original Bell”
NBC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
When one of 51’s own gets injured on a call, Lt. Severide (Taylor Kinney) becomes obsessed with helping out. Meanwhile, Foster (Annie Ilonzeh) contemplates a big decision and Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) is concerned for one of her high school trainees.
Blood Sugar Rising
PBS, 9pm EST
Diabetes affects 100 million Americans, costing over $350 billion annually. Explore the history and science of this epidemic and meet some of the faces behind the statistics whose stories bring insights and hope.
S.W.A.T.: “Vice”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Vice,” the SWAT team searches for an escaped convict who plans to kill Tan (David Lim) and every member of law enforcement who helped put him in prison.
Deadly Recall: “Air McNair”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 2 again features former Nashville police Detective Pat Postiglione — who used his incredible memory to solve cases — looking back on some of his well-known cases. In the premiere, Pat learns that one of Nashville’s celebrities, former Tennessee Titan quarterback and public hero Steve McNair, has been found dead in his condo. The body of a young female was also present in an apparent double homicide.
Chicago P.D.: “Silence of the Night”
NBC, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) goes undercover to take down a gun-trafficking ring but discovers an officer from his past is undercover in the same organization.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!