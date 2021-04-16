TV Best Bets for April 16

Big Shot
Disney+, New Series!
John Stamos, Jessalyn Gilsig and Yvette Nicole Brown lead the cast of this 10-episode series from cocreator David E. Kelley. Stamos plays hotheaded men’s basketball coach Marvyn Korn, who, after getting ousted from his job in the NCAA for throwing a chair at a referee, must take a job at Westbrook School for Girls, a private all-girls high school, in an effort to redeem what’s left of his career and reputation.
Frank of Ireland
Amazon Prime Video, New Series!
This six-episode half-hour comedy is a coproduction between Amazon Studios and Britain’s Channel 4. Set in an idyllic suburb of Dublin, itis the hilarious story of a man’s hapless search for respect as he struggles to grow up and get his life together, while hopefully not burning everything to the ground in the process. Brian Gleeson (Peaky Blinders) stars as Frank Marron, a 32-year-old misanthropic fantasist in arrested development who is convinced that the world owes him.
Earth at Night in Color
Apple TV+, Season Premiere!
The natural history series returns for a second season with six all-new episodes narrated by Tom Hiddleston. With the use of cutting-edge cameras and a revolutionary post-production process, the series presents nature’s nocturnal wonders with striking new clarity. Some never-before-seen behaviors of animals after dark, captured using low-light cameras and light from a full moon, include elephants battling hyenas around starlit waterholes and kangaroos embracing under the cover of darkness to find a mate. Other animals in the new season include pumas, polar bears, manta rays and tiny planktonic life in the ocean.
Tiny World
Apple TV+, Season Premiere!
Paul Rudd returns to executive produce and narrate Season 2 of this series that offers a unique perspective into the natural world, illuminating the ingenuity and resilience of the planet’s smallest creatures. With over 200 species filmed, and with 3,160 hours of footage, the six-episode season shares surprising stories and spectacular cinematography that spotlight tiny creatures and the extraordinary things they do to survive. Captured on film for the first time are anemone shrimp, which clap to signal their intent as cleaners of predatory fish; the “biting” behavior of fang blenny fish, filmed in slow-motion with unprecedented use of phantom high-speed cameras; and Etruscan shrews, known to be the hungriest mammals on earth.
The Year Earth Changed
Apple TV+
David Attenborough narrates this documentary special that showcases footage from around the world after an unprecedented year. The program takes a fresh new approach to the global lockdown and the uplifting stories that have come out of it. From hearing birdsong in deserted cities and seeing whales in Glacier Bay, to meeting capybara in suburbs across South America, people worldwide have had the chance to engage with nature like never before. Witness how the smallest changes in human behavior — reducing cruise ship traffic, closing beaches a few days a year, identifying more harmonious ways for humans and wildlife to coexist — can have a profound impact on nature.
Ghost Adventures: “Mayhem in Millville”
discovery+
Zak Bagans and the crew investigate a Utah home owned by a descendent of the prominent Jessop polygamist family. Tenants fear evil has taken up residence in the basement, putting the guys in serious danger.
Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines: “Italian”
discovery+
With a little help from Chip, Joanna prepares an Italian feast featuring Dutch-oven lasagna, focaccia bread, fig and grapefruit salad, and chocolate souffles.
Paranormal Caught on Camera: “Long Island Ghosts and More”
discovery+
A man leaves his childhood ghosts behind in New York; a woman conjures a stunning encounter with a UFO in Philadelphia; a mysterious entity roams the streets of Turkey at night.
Earth Moods
Disney+, New Series!
This series from National Geographic isa visual and soundscape experience that takes viewers on the ultimate retreat — transporting them to a vast array of colorful and calming corners of the world. Visit places with blue glaciers, arid deserts, lush rainforests and pulsating metropolises to escape from the cacophony of everyday life. With an original score produced by Neil Davidge (Massive Attack), each “mood” gives the audience an opportunity to relax and reset as the sound of music and the natural world washes over them. All five episodes —“Frozen Calm,” “Night Lights,” “Tropical Serenity,” “Desert Solitude” and “Peaceful Patterns” — are available today.
Fast & Furious Spy Racers
Netflix, Season Premiere!
In Season 4 of the animated spinoff of the blockbuster feature film franchise, when the Spy Racers are framed for a crime they didn’t commit, they flee to Mexico to clear their name. There, they uncover a new evil scheme.
Why Are You Like This
Netflix, New Series!
This Australian sitcom, a razor-sharp satire of millennial life in Melbourne, follows three best friends as they negotiate work, fun, identity politics, hookups and wild nights out.
The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs
Shudder & AMC+, Season Premiere!
The hit series returns with Briggs, the world’s foremost drive-in movie critic, presenting eclectic horror movie double features, interrupting the films to expound upon their merits, histories and significance to genre cinema. This series has become as much of a cult favorite as many of the films it features; the show’s hashtag, #TheLastDriveIn, has trended in the top 10 on Twitter in the U.S. during the premiere of every episode and special, often reaching No. 1.
The Magnificent Ambersons
TCM, 4:15pm EST, Catch a Classic!
If Orson Welles had never made another movie after his first feature, 1941’s iconic Citizen Kane, he would still be remembered as a genius filmmaker. The fact that his second film, 1942’s The Magnificent Ambersons— a daring study of the decline of a wealthy family in the late 19th-century Midwest and the relationship between an arrogant son and his family’s matriarch — is now regarded as highly as that first one really solidifies his place in the moviemaking pantheon. Written, produced, directed and narrated by Welles, Ambersonsis based on the Booth Tarkington novel. The film has sort of followed Citizen Kane’s trajectory in that it wasn’t well received upon release by all critics — though it was nominated for four Oscars, including Best Picture — but over the years has become renowned as a landmark drama. Unfortunately, Welles’ original vision was lost after the studio, RKO, wrested control of the film’s editing from the director and removed more than an hour of footage, which was destroyed. But Welles’ artistry still shines in what we have, making the movie all that more impressive a viewing experience. The experience is enhanced by a top-notch cast of actors — many of whom worked with Welles on Kane— including Joseph Cotten, Tim Holt, Dolores Costello and Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Agnes Moorehead. — Jeff Pfeiffer
NBA Basketball
ESPN, beginning at 7pm Live EST
Kawhi Leonard leads the L.A. Clippers against Joel Embiid and the 76ers in Philadelphia. ESPN’s second game has Julius Randle and the New York Knicks visiting Luka Don?i? and the Dallas Mavericks.
MacGyver: “H20 + Orthophosphates + Mission City + Corrosion + Origins”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “H20 + Orthophosphates + Mission City + Corrosion + Origins,” Bozer (Justin Hires) learns that his aunt’s death may not have been an accident, but she may have been murdered for trying to expose the city’s contaminated water supply.
The Blacklist: “Anne”
NBC, 8pm EST
Red (James Spader) enjoys a quiet visit with a friend at her home in rural America.
Magnum P.I.: “Whispers of Death”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Whispers of Death,” a psychic hires Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks) to prevent a murder she claims to have foreseen.
Everything but the House: “Hiding Tons of Treasure”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Siblings help their mom downsize her New Jersey home, but they don’t know how much their stuff is worth. Lara Spencer and her team help uncover everything from classic dolls to designer coats, and the family hopes it’s enough to fund a trip to Germany.
Blue Bloods: “Happy Endings”
CBS, 10pm EST
Baker (Abigail Hawk), the police commissioner’s (Tom Selleck) trusted aide, is assaulted on the street. Meanwhile, officer Eddie (Vanessa Ray) publicly undermines her husband — and NYPD superior — Jamie (Will Estes).
Van Helsing
Syfy, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the 13-episode fifth and final season, Vanessa (Kelly Overton), Violet (Keeya King) and Jack (Nicole Muñoz) must figure out ways to escape and evade the various obstacles in their path to prevent them from their mission, leading to an epic final showdown between the Van Helsings and the Dark One (Tricia Helfer). Who will win the battle between light and dark?