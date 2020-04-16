TV Best Bets for April 16

Man With a Plan: “The Ex Files”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
Adam (Matt LeBlanc) and Don (Kevin Nealon) become super protective of Lowell (Matt Cook) when they think he might get back together with his cheating ex-wife in the new episode “The Ex Files.”
Young Sheldon: “A Baby Tooth and the Egyptian God of Knowledge”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “A Baby Tooth and the Egyptian God of Knowledge,” Sheldon (Iain Armitage) has a scientific breakthrough at the dentist’s office.
Last Man Standing: “The Big LeBaxter”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “The Big LeBaxter,” Vanessa (Nancy Travis) anxiously waits for the teachers association to endorse her campaign for state assembly.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Ransom”
NBC, 8:30pm EST
Holt (Andre Braugher) asks for Jake’s (Andy Samberg) help in a case that is exceptionally meaningful to him. Meanwhile, Charles (Joe Lo Truglio) and Terry (Terry Crews) work together on a side business.
Mom: “Big Sad Eyes and an Antique Hot Dog”
CBS, 9pm EST
It’s a variation on the story playing out all over our quarantined world. Stuck in close quarters on a sober retreat, mother-daughter recovering addicts Bonnie (Allison Janney) and Christy (Anna Faris) and their AA friends see their relationships begin to fray. We just hope Marjorie (Mimi Kennedy) didn’t bring her cats!
In the Dark: “All About the Benjamin”
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) is on the mend from her terrifying encounter with Dean (Rich Sommer), but Nia’s (guest star Nicki Micheaux) visit spurs her into action. Murphy, Jess (Brooke Markham) and Felix (Morgan Krantz) must act quickly to devise a plan that will keep them out of Nia’s crosshairs and, possibly, save Guiding Hope in the process.
Will & Grace: “New Crib”
NBC, 9pm EST
Karen (Megan Mullally) pulls out all the stops in Blattsville to make the celebration for her baseball team’s championship big enough to humiliate Stanley and Danley Walker (guest star Patton Oswalt). While there to support Karen, Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) are shown an open house by a local realtor (guest star Yvette Nicole Brown), leading to a hard conversation about their future living arrangement. Jack (Sean Hayes) learns he’s a local celebrity from a Blattsvillian (guest star Sarah Baker).
Copycat Killers
REELZChannel, 9pm EST
A true crime based on a fake one: Vengeful brothers Mark and James Baigent pick up some killer strategies from CSI — like removing evidence with sticky tape — to cover up the 2006 murder of their half brother, Andrew.
Broke: “The Dance”
CBS, 9:30pm EST
An air conditioner on the fritz is a call to action. Luis (Izzy Diaz) coaches underpaid bartender Jackie (PauleyPerrette) on asking for a raise, while her cash-poor sis, Elizabeth (Natasha Leggero), and brother-in-law Javier (Jaime Camil) muster the bluster to collect on an old loan to friends.
Indebted: “Everybody’s Talking About the Shiva”
NBC, 9:30pm EST, Season Finale!
After Deb’s (Fran Drescher) Aunt Judith dies, she passes the torch of hosting shiva to Rebecca (Abby Elliott) and Dave (Adam Pally). They take this as an opportunity to put a modern spin on old traditions, which makes Debbie regret passing the torch to begin with. At the shiva, Joanna (Jessy Hodges) is worried she too will die alone, which forces her to look for love in unlikely places and people.
Top Chef: “Bring Your Loved One to Work”
Bravo, 10pm EST
In the Quickfire, it’s a true test of communication as the chefs play a game of telephone with their loved ones as they try to reproduce the dish their family member is currently eating at a nearby restaurant. Then, the chefs are tasked with creating a signature product that they will bottle, use on a dish and sell at a food festival. Celebrity chef Nancy Silverton is the guest judge joining Tom, Padma and Gail.
Swamp People
History, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
On the reality show’s finale (the second of two episodes), Louisiana hunters Troy and Terral spend the last day of gator season tagging the massive reptiles in a cursed bayou. Some of that bad juju finds its way to fellow hunter Daniel, whose airboat breaks down in the middle of the marsh.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Solving for the Unknowns”
NBC, 10pm EST
The SVU struggles to find a serial predator who uses a date rape drug that leaves no evidence behind. Meanwhile, Rollins (Kelli Giddish) receives some good news.
Metropolis
TCM, 11pm EST, Catch a Classic!
This evening is the start of a weekend on TCM called “The TCM Classic Film Festival — The Home Version.” Today through late Sunday night, the network will air a wide range of iconic films that have been screened at the TCM Classic Film Festival over the years. One of tonight’s highlights is Fritz Lang’s 1927 silent sci-fi masterpiece Metropolis. With groundbreaking visual effects that are still stunning after nearly a century, the influential film is set in 2027 in the titular city where wealthy businesspeople rule over an underground-dwelling working class.
