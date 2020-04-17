TV Best Bets for April 17

Sergio
Netflix, Original Film!
Wagner Moura (Narcos) and Ana de Armas (Knives Out, No Time to Die) headline this sweeping drama inspired by a true story and set during the chaotic aftermath of the U.S. invasion of Iraq. Moura plays a U.N. diplomat whose plan to transition from work in unstable regions to a quieter life with the woman he loves is upended when he is trapped after a bomb blast in Baghdad.
Eva Marie Saint: Live From the TCM ClassicFilmFestival
TCM, 2pm EST
The coronavirus put the kibosh on this weekend’s L.A. film fest, so TCM turned past highlights into a home version! The late Robert Osborne and Eva Marie Saint chat before her gem North by Northwest (1959).
Fatal Vows: “Opposites Can Kill”
Investigation Discovery, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Young single mother Kathy wants a good life for herself and her son. That life soon includes aspiring rap star Juan, who has ambitions of his own. But their dreams clash, and tempers erupt when Kathy decides she wants more out of life — no matter what the cost.
The Blacklist: “Gordon Kemp”
NBC, 8pm EST
A blacklist case forces Liz (Megan Boone) to choose sides between Red (James Spader) and the Task Force. Meanwhile, Red tries to calm a panicked Ilya Koslov (guest star Brett Cullen), who believes he is under surveillance.
Magnum P.I.: “Farewell to Love”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Farewell to Love,” Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) are working undercover as a couple on a romantic bus tour when a murder forces them to switch gears.
Dynasty: “You Make Being a Priest Sound Like Something Bad”
The CW, 9pm EST
Blake (Grant Show) gets closer to finalizing an important deal while Cristal’s (Daniella Alonso) big charity event approaches. Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) searches out the perfect wedding gift for Liam (Adam Huber), and Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) gets a lesson in friendship from Colby (Sam Adegoke).
Somewhere South: “What a Pickle”
PBS, 9pm EST
Hear Vivian’s lecture on chow chow, a quintessentially Southern relish, at Asheville’s first ever Chow Chow Festival. Her preservation education dives into Indian and Sri Lankan pickles, Puerto Rican escabeche, and Korean kimchi.
Strike Back
Cinemax, 10pm EST, Series Finale!
After seven seasons airing in the U.S., three cast overhauls and a canceled cancellation, the rock-’em, sock-’em ride of British-led covert-ops team Section 20 ends tonight. They’ve been put through the wringer and lost two of their own; now Coltrane (Jamie Bamber), Wyatt (Daniel MacPherson) and Novin (Alin Sumarwata) “are battered and beaten,” says exec producer Jack Lothian, “but they’re not going down without a fight.” As the army vets take the offensive against Albanian crime boss Arianna Demachi (Ivana Milicevic), fans can expect bigger-than-ever “helicopter chases, boats, horses, prison breaks, heists, casino fights and shoot-outs,” Lothian says. Hooah!
Dishing With Julia Child
PBS, 10pm EST
In tonight’s first episode, “The Potato Show,” Rick Bayless comments on Julia Child’s performance preparing potatoes. Collaborator and dear friend Jacques Pepin discuss Child’s love of butter and her gracious approach to meet all of the staff at restaurants where they dined. In “To Roast a Chicken,” Vivian Howard and Marcus Samuelsson enjoy Child’s presentation of chickens. They note how she invented cooking on television and discuss her mission to educate viewers about the value of prime ingredients and how to prepare them.
Creature From the Black Lagoon
TCM, 12am (late-night) EST, Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies’ “The TCM Classic Film Festival — The Home Version” themed weekend continues today with a lot of great films. Fans of old-school creature features will definitely want to tune in later this evening for Creature From the Black Lagoon, the 1954 classic that introduced the Gill-Man as the last great Universal Studios monster. It’s great, chilling fun, and the famed underwater scenes (with stuntman Ricou Browning wearing the monster suit) notably were a later inspiration for Steven Spielberg’s opening scene to Jaws.
