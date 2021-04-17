TV Best Bets for April 17

Mister Roberts
TCM, 10pm EST, Catch a Classic!
During today’s “31 Days of Oscar: Oscars From A to Z” lineup, Turner Classic Movies dials “M” for its movie titles, a lineup that includes the must-see (or -see again) classic Mister Roberts. Henry Fonda re-created his Broadway stage role in this Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1955 comedy/drama about the dehumanizing aspects of war. Onboard a supply ship in the Pacific theater during the waning days of World War II, cargo officer Doug Roberts (Fonda) longs for combat duty, but in the meantime serves as a buffer between the men and their tyrannical captain (James Cagney). The terrific cast also includes William Powell, in his final film appearance, as the ship’s doctor and Best Supporting Actor Oscar winner Jack Lemmon as Ensign Pulver, who would later be played by Robert Walker Jr. in a 1964 sequel named after the character.
Ghost Brothers: Lights Out
discovery+, New Series!
In their new series, the Ghost Brothers—Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey — explore haunted hotspots across the country, checking out and sizing up local legends and supernatural stories. In the premiere episode, “Roff Family Rituals,” when the spirit of an infamously possessed girl starts calling, the Ghost Brothers pick up the line. But as they communicate with the ghostly caller in Watseka, Illinois, they find there’s more to her death than anyone suspected.
Portals to Hell: “Pennhurst Asylum”
discovery+
Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman investigate Pennhurst Asylum, an infamous paranormal hotspot in Spring City, Pennsylvania. With its long and dark history of inhumane treatment of its patients, this sprawling campus is well known for both powerful and diverse spirit activity. The pair enlist the help of guest investigator Heather Taddy and psychic Michelle Belanger to tackle the massive complex and its rampant hauntings.
The Beverly Hillbillies
Decades, 12pm EST
Dip into your liquor cabinet every time the Clampetts call their swimming pool a “cement pond” during this classic sitcom binge of 86 ’60s episodes.
NHL Hockey: Pittsburgh at Buffalo
NBC, 3pm Live EST
An NHL Saturday matinee on NBC sees Sidney Crosby’s Pittsburgh Penguins facing off against Sam Reinhart’s Sabres at Buffalo’s KeyBank Center.
Major League Baseball
FS1, beginning at 4pm Live EST
Saturday MLB action on FS1 begins with José Abreu and the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park to take on the Boston Red Sox. Later tonight, the Minnesota Twins are in Anaheim for a tilt with Mike Trout and the L.A. Angels.
NBA Basketball
ABC & ESPN, beginning at 4:30pm Live EST
Bojan Bogdanovi? and the Utah Jazz visit the L.A. Lakers on ESPN. Then in primetime on ABC, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are at Boston’s TD Garden to take on Jayson Tatum and the Celtics.
Murders at the Boarding House: “Part One”
Oxygen, 7pm EST
When the Sacramento Police Department receives a missing person’s report from a concerned social worker, they send Detective John Cabrera to the boarding house where the individual was last seen. The elderly landlady, Dorothea Puente, is friendly and cooperative, but when Cabrera discovers human remains in the backyard, Puente falls under suspicion of murder. Now, with police getting closer to unearthing the rest of the bodies, the old lady gives Cabrera the slip and goes on the run.
One Wild Day
BBC America, 8pm EST, New Series!
This three-part natural history series embarks on a 24-hour journey with the most extraordinary animals on our planet. The series begins with “Deserts,” exploring a day in the life of creatures in Earth’s hottest, driest environments.
Pit Bulls & Parolees: “Sound of Silence”
Discovery Channel, 8pm EST
Villalobos Rescue Center founder Tia Torres travels to Mississippi and meets a hybrid wolf-dog in need of a fresh start, while VRC helper Lizzy Chock hangs back in NOLA and faces a hard choice with one of the animals.
Boxing: Tony Harrison vs. Bryant Perrella
FOX, 8pm Live EST
This Premier Boxing Champions event features Tony Harrison vs. Bryant Perrella in a super welterweight bout at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.
Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Gabrielle Flores (Rose Rollins) has it all — a devoted husband, a beautiful daughter and one of the best PR firms in the country. When Gabrielle’s father suddenly reveals she has a half sister, Keisha (Serayah), as a result of a brief affair, only child Gabrielle is delighted to welcome her into her life. But Keisha, who grew up with nothing, wants more than a sisterly bond from Gabrielle — she wants her life, and is willing to do whatever it takes to get it.
Right in Front of Me
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Carly (Janel Parrish) gets a second chance at romance with her college crush but isn’t sure how to impress him until her new friend Nick (Marco Grazzini) starts giving her advice. Soon she learns who the right man for her really is.
Storm of Suspicion
The Weather Channel, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The true-crime series returns for Season 2 with back-to-back episodes tonight. The show examines murders where weather played a central role in solving or covering up the crime. Each episode features experts and forensic meteorologists, and is shaped as a real-life mystery with weather ultimately playing the pivotal role in how the deadly event was resolved.