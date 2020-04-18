TV Best Bets for April 18

Casablanca
TCM, 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
“The TCM Classic Film Festival — The Home Version” weekend continues today, headlined by this iconic Best Picture Oscar winner from 1942 starring Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, Paul Henreid, Claude Rains and a fantastic supporting cast backed by an Oscar-winning screenplay that is one of the most perfectly crafted in film history. Everything fires on all cylinders in Casablanca’s tale of lost love, sacrifice, redemption and reluctant patriotism, and it’s little wonder why it’s often considered among the greatest movies of all time.
Tempted by Danger
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Good intentions gone awry: Married and pregnant Angela (Keshia Knight Pulliam) sets up her sister, rising attorney Nicole (Gabrielle Graham), with the dreamy executive (Michael Xavier) she’s just hired. Then his obsessive nature starts to surface.
Nature of Love
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
A fish-out-of-water writer, Katie (Emilie Ullerup), scores an assignment going undercover as a guest at a luxury camping resort in the gorgeous Pacific Northwest. She faces her fears with the help of outdoorsman Will (Christopher Russell), who looks ruggedly handsome holding a glass of champagne by the lake. Cheers!
Paranormal 911
Travel Channel, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The series relating encounters emergency responders have had with the paranormal returns for a new season. In the premiere, apolice officer faces a terrifying entity while investigating a home invasion; a tortured apparition wreaks havoc on a top-secret government site; and paramedics are brutally attacked by an unseen force at an asylum.
The UnXplained: “Vampires and Werewolves”
History, 10pm EST
Well, this bites. For tonight’s roundup of strange mysteries, host William Shatner presents a report on self-proclaimed vampires living (and drinking blood!) in New Orleans, as well as a look at the hairy medical condition known as “Werewolf Syndrome.”
Jungle Animal Rescue
Nat Geo Wild, 10pm EST, New Series!
A land of elephants, tigers, leopards, bears and other animals, India is one of the most biodiverse countries in the world. But it’s also home to 1.3 billion human beings who increasingly compete with these creatures for living space. This series follows a dedicated team of conservationists and vets working to rescue animals in distress and find a way for the country’s people and wildlife to coexist in harmony.
