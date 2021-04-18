TV Best Bets for April 18

Luis Miguel: The Series
Netflix, Season Premiere!
The eight-episode second season of this biographical drama series based on the life of Mexican singer Luis Miguel (portrayed by Diego Boneta) is told in two timelines and with a plot that will explore the difficulties Miguel faced to balance his family and professional life. New episodes are available Sundays.
Sunday Today With Willie Geist
NBC, 8am EST
On the host’s fifth anniversary, revisit Willie Geist’s in-depth interviews with Jerry Seinfeld, Jennifer Lopez, the late Chadwick Boseman and more.
NTT IndyCar Series: Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama
NBC, 3:30pm Live EST
The NTT IndyCar season revs up at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama. Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden and Colton Herta are among the top drivers competing on the 17-turn road course.
Roll Up Your Sleeves
NBC, 7pm EST
This hourlong special hosted by Russell Wilson and Ciara aims to raise awareness and encourage the American public to get vaccinated to put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. President Joe Biden will appear during the hour and speak directly to the American public about the importance of getting the vaccine. Former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Faith Hill, Jennifer Lopez and other famous names will also be on hand to educate and empower audiences to make this important decision, and/or offer entertainment during the hour. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the president, will be interviewed by Matthew McConaughey. Viewers will hear from Dr. Fauci on separating fact from fiction about the vaccines and urging all Americans to do their part in getting the vaccine when eligible.
Murders at the Boarding House: “Part Two”
Oxygen, 7pm EST
Detective John Cabrera must piece together the clues of Dorothea Puente’s dark past to form a picture of the grandmotherly serial killer. Meanwhile, Puente is hiding out in an L.A. motel and lining up her next victim — an elderly man she meets in a bar. But when the man recognizes Puente’s face on the news, he contacts the police and Puente is caught. Back in Sacramento, prosecutors embark on the case against Puente, and after a long, difficult trial, the judge sentences Dorothea Puente to life in prison.
Starting Up Love
UPtv, 7pm EST, Original Film!
When workaholic Jillian (Anna Hutchison) gets a note that her long-lost, wealthy uncle has passed away, she finds he’s left her his beautiful mountainside cabin — and a family she never knew existed. Jillian’s plan is to sell the cabin as soon as possible and move on, but when she meets handsome caretaker Liam (Rocky Myers), he makes her an offer she can’t refuse. Sparks fly as they work together to transform the cabin into a holiday resort. When business doesn’t go as planned and she almost loses her newfound family, Jillian needs to make a decision: Will she give up everything for the love she never saw coming?
Bless the Harts: “Hoot ’n Haw”
FOX, 7:30pm EST
Wayne (voice of Ike Barinholtz) finds out he owns extra land, and his family unexpectedly moves in on his property in the new episode “Hoot ’n Haw.”
Biography
A&E, 8pm EST
With unprecedented access to WWE’s archive, this weekly programming block will feature eight original two-hour documentaries showcasing the stories behind some of the most memorable WWE Superstars of all time, beginning tonight with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. Upcoming specials will profile “Macho Man” Randy Savage, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Mick Foley and Ultimate Warrior. The documentaries are helmed by some of the industry’s top directors and storytellers to chronicle the success of these WWE Legends and their lasting mark on both sports entertainment and popular culture.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: “How the Wig Stole Christmas”
Bravo, 8pm EST
Drew and Ralph arrange a meeting between her oldest son and his biological father. With so much discord in the group, Cynthia decides to host a “Friendmas” event to celebrate the holidays and sisterhood. A fun night of special surprises, delicious food and expensive gifts quickly takes a left turn when one gift sets the drama in motion. Drew and Toya come to a head, and once again the ladies find themselves divided and swept up in a-Lott of drama.
56th Academy of Country Music Awards
CBS, 8pm Live EST
The annual ceremony honoring the best in country music returns to Nashville for a second straight year and will broadcast live from three iconic venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, the historic Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe. Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton lead with six nominations each; Miranda Lambert is close behind with five. For the first time, four Black artists — Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton and John Legend — are nominated for awards in a single year.
Batwoman: “Arrive Alive”
The CW, 8pm EST
With Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and the Crows each hot on the trail of the False Face Society, their efforts collide, and tension escalates. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) seeks out Enigma (guest star Laura Mennell), and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and Ryan find some common ground.
Tournament of Champions
Food Network, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
It all comes down to this, as the remaining chefs compete one last time to show off their skills and impress the judges with their culinary creations. Who will be crowned champion?
The Simpsons: “Panic on the Streets of Springfield”
FOX, 8pm EST
Lisa (voice of Yeardley Smith) gets a new imaginary friend, Willoughby (guest voice of Benedict Cumberbatch), a depressed British singer from the 1980s, in the new episode “Panic on the Streets of Springfield.”
MatchMaker Mysteries: The Art of the Kill
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Angie (Danica McKellar) stumbles across a murder at an art museum where her dad Nick (Bruce Boxleitner), a retired police detective, is working a theft case. The victim was a noted archaeologist hired by the museum to authenticate provenances for recent acquisitions. As Detective Carter (Victor Webster) investigates this death, Angie unofficially participates in the investigation, leading Detective Carter to the culprit.
My Grandparents’ War: “Kristin Scott Thomas”
PBS, 8pm EST
Follow actress Kristin Scott Thomas as she pieces together a lost chapter of her family history, learning how her grandfather, a Royal Navy officer, saved thousands at Dunkirk and survived some of World War II’s most devastating battles.
2021 Fangoria Chainsaw Awards
Shudder, 8pm EST
Jamie Lee Curtis, Keith David and Kevin Smith will be among the celebrity presenters at this ceremony that recognizes outstanding achievement in horror film and television.This year’s nominated films include The Invisible Man, Freaky,Host, Possessor and The Dark and the Wicked; nominated actors include Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton, Clancy Brown and Elisabeth Moss.
The Great North: “Tusk in the Wind Adventure”
FOX, 8:30pm EST
Beef and Wolf (voices of Nick Offerman and Will Forte) meet their hero, legendary mountain man Tusk Johnson (guest voice of J.K. Simmons), in the new episode “Tusk in the Wind Adventure.”
The People v. the Klan: “Hate on Trial” & “It Takes a Mother”
CNN, 9pm EST, Series Finale!
The docuseries concludes with back-to-back hourlong episodes. In “Hate on Trial,” the Donald family is put at risk when the Mobile district attorney charges Henry Hays with the capital murder of Michael Donald. Then, in “It Takes a Mother,” Beulah Mae Donald and her attorney, Michael Figures, join forces with Morris Dees and the Southern Poverty Law Center to wage a multimillion-dollar civil suit against the United Klans of America, embarking on what they believe will be a very difficult task.
Godfather of Harlem
Epix, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
As Season 2 of this drama inspired by 1960s NYC opens, brilliant crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker) hops between hideouts, contacting his family only by phone while eluding assassins. (His quest to reclaim Harlem’s drug biz has angered the mob.) Hell inevitably breaks loose, testing his alliance with radical preacher Malcolm X (Nigél Thatch).
Bob’s Burgers: “Some Kind of Fender Benderful”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Some Kind of Fender Benderful,” when Bob (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) gets into a four-car accident right outside the restaurant, he realizes finding out who is at fault will not be as simple as he thought.
The Food That Built America: “Ice Cream Empires”
History, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
A young boy accidentally discovers a frozen treat on a stick, and grows up to bring an endearing classic to the world. Plus, a candy store owner radically re-invents ice cream and launches the first ever ice cream truck. But when both men own a patent on the same thing, the resulting battle will destroy one man, and cement the other’s fortune.
How It Really Happened With Hill Harper: “The Jenny Jones Show: Fatal Attraction”
HLN, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
In the early 1990s, daytime talk television was on the rise. In an effort to capture ratings, shows began to push the envelope with outrageous stunts and controversial guests. In March 1995, after three friends went on The Jenny Jones Showto reveal a secret crush, one of them ended up dead and another was charged with murder. What led to the killing, and why did one of the friends feel the spotlight was too hot?
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Girls’ Night”
NBC, 9pm EST
Zoey (Jane Levy) gets more than she bargained for when she tries to help Emily (Alice Lee) with a problem. Meanwhile, Maggie (Mary Steenburgen) reconnects with an old friend, and Max (Skylar Astin), Simon (John Clarence Stewart) and Mo (Alex Newell) have a bonding night together.
Atlantic Crossing: “Crossing the Atlantic”
PBS, 9pm EST
While bombs fall on Prince Olav and the king in London, Princess Martha and the children are in the U.S., where President Roosevelt extends a special invitation.
Confronting a Serial Killer
Starz, 9pm EST, New Series!
“I was like a lion in the jungle,” says strangler Samuel Little. “I love women so hungrily that I could take what I wanted.” He took 93 lives. In this docuseries, he speaks his evil to writer Jillian Lauren, who elicits new clues and confessions — and hopes the rest won’t consume her.
Unsung: “Mystikal”
TV One, 9pm EST
Through firsthand accounts, interviews with family and friends, and archival footage, this episode delves into the life of rapper Michael Lawrence Tyler, better known by his stage name of Mystikal.
Family Guy: “Young Parent Trap”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
Lois and Peter (voices of Alex Borstein and Seth MacFarlane) are mistaken for “young parents” by another couple and are invited to live in an apartment complex full of millennials in the new episode “Young Parent Trap.”
WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures
A&E, 10pm EST, New Series!
WWE’s Stephanie McMahon and Paul “Triple H” Levesque launch a hunt for some of WWE’s most iconic missing memorabilia, including Kane’s original mask, Ric Flair’s butterfly robe, Andy Kaufman’s neck brace, Andre the Giant’s passport and more. In order to find these quintessential relics, the team will join forces with WWE Legends including Undertaker, Flair, Mick Foley, Booker T and more to bring these items home to WWE’s archive.
True Hollywood Story: “Brad Pitt”
E! 10pm EST
A true Hollywood icon and heartthrob, Brad Pitt rose to superstar status. He battled his way to the top and faced some tough personal challenges. This episode features interviews with Brad’s ex-girlfriend E.G. Daily, True Romancecostar Michael Rapaport and insiders who speak of his tribulations and becoming the best version of himself.
Mare of Easttown
HBO, 10pm EST, New Series!
This gripping, seven-part limited series stars Kate Winslet as Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder as life crumbles around her. The series is an exploration into the dark side of a close community and an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present.
Snack Sized
History, 10pm EST, New Series!
You may think you know all there is to know about the people and food chronicled in History’s series The Food That Built America, but there’s more to the story. This companion series delves even deeper into the stories behind the ruthless innovators and entrepreneurs featured in that popular series. Spotlighting the rest of the story you didn’t know, Snack Sizedtells the super-charged, bite-sized history of all of the foods you love in 30 minutes or less. Two back-to-back, half-hour episodes air each Sunday.
Good Girls: “Grandma Loves Grisham”
NBC, 10pm EST
The women take matters into their own hands. Beth (Christina Hendricks) meets Rio’s (Manny Montana) boss, who is not what she expected. Annie (Mae Whitman) secretly retakes the GED. Ruby (Retta) encourages Stan (Reno Wilson) to step up. Dean (Matthew Lillard) works through his trust issues.
Couples Therapy
Showtime, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
In Season 2, Dr. Orna Guralnik helps three new couples through their challenges beginning with their first therapy session. “Even if somebody in Episode 1 might come across one way and you as a viewer might be uncomfortable or react badly to them, you’ll have a different reaction to them in the next episode and the next episode,” tells Kim Roberts, director/editor. “One of the things that’s really wonderful is that you can slowly go deeper and deeper into people’s stories and find empathy for people that might surprise you to find empathy for.”
Uncensored: “Remy Ma”
TV One, 10pm EST
Through interviews with her and those who know her, get candid insights into the life and career of Grammy-nominated rapper Reminisce Mackie — better known by her professional name of Remy Ma — in tonight’s episode.
Network
TCM, 10:15pm EST, Catch a Classic!
In Sidney Lumet’s scathing 1976 satire of the business of television that continues to seem ever more prescient each year, over-the-hill newsman Howard Beale’s (Peter Finch) televised rant (which spawned the iconic quote, “I’m as mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore!”) after being summarily dismissed from the anchor desk because of his age immediately transforms him into a prophet-like media figure and the focus of a new sensationalized broadcast concocted by the cynical programmers at his network. Nominated for 10 Oscars, including Best Picture, and Best Director for Lumet, the film won four: Best Actor for Finch, who became the first posthumous winner in an acting category, having passed away a few months before the ceremony; Best Actress for Faye Dunaway; Best Supporting Actress for Beatrice Straight; and Best Original Screenplay for Paddy Chayefsky. Best Actor Oscar nominee William Holden, Best Supporting Actor nominee Ned Beatty and Robert Duvall costar.