TV Best Bets for April 19

The Hustler
TCM, 9:45pm EST, Catch a Classic!
“The TCM Classic Film Festival — The Home Edition” programming event concludes today with more movies that have been spotlighted at the network’s annual fest. A primetime highlight is 1961’s The Hustler, starring Best Actor Oscar nominee Paul Newman as small-time pool hustler “Fast Eddie” Felson, who seeks to beat the legendary “Minnesota Fats” (Jackie Gleason). Newman reprised the role of Fast Eddie 25 years later, with the character in more of a mentor role and with Newman winning the Best Actor Oscar this time, in The Color of Money (1986).
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: “A Star Is Born”
Bravo, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
On the day of Kandi’s baby shower, Mama Joyce and Todd’s old feud reignites. NeNe gets the scoop on some bad press circulating about her; meanwhile, Porsha has newfound issues with Kenya. Kandi’s baby shower commences with a “Star Is Born” theme, but in the midst of celebrating the Tuckers’ new bundle of joy, fireworks erupt amongst Kenya and NeNe.
God Friended Me: “Collateral Damage”
CBS, 8pm EST
God Friended Me’s atheist podcaster Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) helps people suggested by a mysterious social media account — and that’s taken a toll on his relationship with Cara (Violett Beane). The couple split earlier this season, and she’s been seeing a fellow journalist, Adam (Chris Conroy). But the God Account’s latest friend suggestion has Miles wondering whether he should tell his ex he still has feelings for her.
The Simpsons: “The Incredible Lightness of Being a Baby”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “The Incredible Lightness of Being a Baby,” Cletus (voice of Hank Azaria) becomes a helium tycoon, and Maggie reunites with baby Hudson.
Killer Prom
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When Cayleigh Wilson loses her mother in a tragic boating accident, the excitement of her senior year of high school is shattered. But when her deceased mother’s hip and beautiful distant cousin, Sienna Markle, moves in with Cayleigh, things start looking up. Sienna gets Cayleigh excited about life again — especially her senior prom. But Sienna wants to claim her dead cousin’s family as her own and re-create the prom she never experienced. Stars Yvonne Zima and Mark Lutz.
Call the Midwife
PBS, 8pm EST
Sister Julienne volunteers Nonnatus House to take part in an obstetrics training initiative for four young doctors. Their arrival causes a lot of excitement among the midwives. Fred makes a discovery while on his CDC rounds.
Duncanville: “Jack’s Pipe Dream”
FOX, 8:30pm EST
When all of Jack’s (voice of Ty Burrell) customers are stolen by sexy new plumber Bobby Bastille (guest voice Rick Springfield), he quits his day job to follow his dream and write a rock opera in the new episode “Jack’s Pipe Dream.” FOX announced that Duncanville has been renewed for a second season.
NCIS: Los Angeles: “Murder of Crows”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Murder of Crows,” the team helps a former NCIS tech operator search for her missing ex-partner, though they fear he might be working with the gun runners they failed to take down years ago.
Belgravia
EPIX, 9pm EST
Anne (Tamsin Greig) tells Caroline (Harriet Walter) a secret that puts the women in opposition; a surprise guest at a lavish party hosted by Caroline forces James (Philip Glenister) to reveal a truth that threatens to tear the Trenchards apart.
The Last Dance
ESPN, 9pm EST, New Series!
Originally scheduled for June, ESPN bumped up this five-week, 10-part documentary series about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls of the 1990s. Directed by Jason Hehir (The Fab Five), the doc features never-before-seen NBA Entertainment footage from the Bulls’ 1997-98 season as they chased their sixth title in eight years.
Bob’s Burgers: “Tappy Tappy Tappy Tap Tap Tap”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Tappy Tappy Tappy Tap Tap Tap,” Tina (voice of Dan Mintz) goes to see Josh (guest voice Ben Schwartz) perform in a tap-dance show, and she suspects sabotage when he’s injured onstage.
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Outburst”
NBC, 9pm EST
Zoey (Jane Levy) surprisingly finds herself getting into major conflict with Simon, Max, Mo and even Howie. Meanwhile, tensions arise at SPRQ Point when the fourth and sixth floors compete over an important piece of code, and Mitch and Maggie try to celebrate their anniversary.
World on Fire
PBS, 9pm EST
The World War II drama continues with Episode 3, as Tom (Ewan Mitchell) faces the fight of his life. Meanwhile, Harry (Jonah Hauer-King) and Lois (Julia Brown) encounter a more personal battle.
Family Guy: “Start Me Up”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
In the new episode “Start Me Up,” Peter (voice of Seth MacFarlane) must work from home due to his profuse sweating problem. Meanwhile, Stewie (MacFarlane) and Chris (voice of Seth Green) create a fake Kickstarter campaign to pay for the damages they caused in an electronics store.
Collector’s Call
MeTV, 9:30pm EST
Costumes from Spaceballs and other flicks are on display tonight in the show about pop-culture obsessives.
NCIS: New Orleans: “Predators”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Predators,” the team investigates the death of a Navy microbiologist whose hobby as a “myth buster” resulted in his death at the hands of a legendary bayou creature.
Good Girls: “Incentive”
NBC, 10pm EST
Beth (Christina Hendricks) decides to find a solution to her Rio (Manny Montana) problem once and for all after he backs her into a corner. Meanwhile, Ruby (Retta) enlists Sara’s reluctant help to replenish supplies after a key component of the women’s counterfeiting operation dries up, and Annie (Mae Whitman) spirals after a particularly vulnerable session.
Dragnificent!
TLC, 10:55pm EST, New Series!
Cameras follow four of America’s favorite drag queens — Alexis Michelle, Bebe Zahara Benet, Jujubee and Thorgy Thor — in this heartfelt and outrageous transformation series. In each episode, the queens will help someone reimagine their appearance for a special day and reveal themselves as they have only dreamed, while taking viewers on a touching journey of their life and struggles up to this point. The series moves to its regular time slot tomorrow evening.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!