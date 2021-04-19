TV Best Bets for April 19

9-1-1: Lone Star
FOX, 9pm EST, New Episodes!
Season 2 of the first responder drama continues with new episodes as Owen (Rob Lowe), Tommy (Gina Torres) and their cohorts are ready to aid the citizens of Austin, Texas, when disaster strikes.
The Parker Andersons
BYUtv, 7pm EST, New Series!
The Parker Andersons, along with another new series, Amelia Parker, which premieres immediately after, are stand-alone series that exist in the same world. They are two interwoven scripted series highlighting events in the life of a blended multicultural, interracial family from two different perspectives. The Parker Andersonsfollows Tony Parker, a British widower and father of two (Nathan and Amelia), who moves to the United States, where he marries Cleo Anderson, a mother of two (Victoria and Charlie). All together, they quickly discover that sometimes being “blended” feels a lot like being in a blender.
Amelia Parker
BYUtv, 7:20pm EST, New Series!
This series centers around Amelia, the quietest member of the Parker Anderson family (the family featured in The Parker Andersons, a stand-alone series that is also interwoven with this one, and which airs just before it). Amelia is a tween girl who is coming into her own. After her mother died, Amelia became selectively mute, figuring that before she participates in the world again, she’d better find her voice. In confessionals, we see that Amelia is actually an opinionated, vivacious girl, who openly explains her hopes, anxieties and fears in virtual conversations with her deceased mom.
NBA Basketball
ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers play host to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the first game of an ESPN NBA doubleheader. The second game is in Los Angeles as the Lakers face Bojan Bogdanovi? and the Utah Jazz.
NHL Hockey: Detroit at Dallas
NBCSN, 7:30pm Live EST
Bobby Ryan and the Detroit Red Wings face off against Joe Pavelski and the Stars at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.
The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Hero”
CBS, 8pm EST
Dave (Max Greenfield) thwarts a robbery at the barbershop, but the heroic act starts going to his head in the new episode “Welcome to the Hero.”
All American: “Put Up or Shut Up”
The CW, 8pm EST
Spencer (Daniel Ezra) is feeling the pressure and knows he needs to have the game of his life as he is still trying to follow his dream of playing football. Olivia (Samantha Logan) attends a new Narcotics Anonymous group in search of a sponsor but is worried about making the wrong choice. Coop (Bre-Z) reveals some information to Layla (Greta Onieogou) about Layla’s dad. Meanwhile, Billy (Taye Diggs) and Laura (Monet Mazur) are shocked when they hear what Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) has been keeping from them.
The Voice: “The Knockouts Premiere”
NBC, 8pm EST
Snoop Dogg serves as Mega Mentor to all of the teams on the first night of the Knockouts as the coaches pair their artists to perform individually against a teammate, then select a winner to move on to the Live Playoffs; each coach has one steal.
Bob (Hearts) Abishola: “A Tough Old Bird”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
Kemi (Gina Yashere) struggles with the possibility that her happiest days might be behind her after she is dumped by Chukwuemeka (guest star Tony Tambi) in the new episode “A Tough Old Bird.”
All Rise: “Chasing Waterfalls”
CBS, 9pm EST
Prosecutor Mark Callan (Wilson Bethel) has a rough week! Trying a murder case involving in-laws proves tricky, and after a secret is revealed in his personal life, defense attorney girlfriend Amy Quinn (Lindsey Gort) wants to take a break.
Quantum Leap: “Dr. Ruth: April 25, 1985”
Comet, 8pm EST
Scott Bakula does a great impression of Dr. Ruth when time traveler Dr. Sam Beckett leaps into the body of the radio sex therapist to save an ’80s legal secretary (Robyn Lively) from sexual harassment.
9-1-1
FOX, 8pm EST, New Episodes!
Athena (Angela Bassett), Bobby (Peter Krause), Buck (Oliver Stark) and Hen (Aisha Hinds) are ready to rescue Los Angelenos from new dangers as Season 4 resumes.
Inside the Tower of London
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
On this special, follow the Tower’s new director as he learns the ropes of running one of Britain’s most popular tourist attractions. Get an inside look at the Tower’s priceless royal treasures and watch as it prepares for one of its biggest ever events. Join the hunt for the last surviving dress of Queen Elizabeth I and the search for a glove thief hiding in the Tower. Discover how the Tower secures its Crown Jewels and how it prepares for one of the most important days of the year.
Running Wild With Bear Grylls: “Rainn Wilson in Utah’s La Sal Mountains”
Nat Geo, 9pm EST
Bear Grylls inspires Rainn Wilson to work for it by having him search for hidden caches in the aspen forest and alpine terrain of the La Sal mountains in a time-tested method of mountaineering training. Bear pushes Rainn to the limits of his endurance, but it’s not until they fish for food that things take a revealing turn in what is definitely the most naked Running Wildin the history of the show!
Race to the Center of the Earth: “A Marathon of Pain”
Nat Geo, 10pm EST
The race hits the halfway point and a “big reveal” brings new information to the teams. Competition revs up as teams are faced with harrowing challenges while emotions run high.
Debris: “Spaceman”
NBC, 10pm EST
Bryan (Jonathan Tucker) and Finola (Riann Steele) undertake a dangerous operation into an INFLUX compound in order to rescue George Jones (Tyrone Benskin). But Maddox (Norbert Leo Butz) and Ferris (Anjali Jay) have their own plans for how the mission should be carried out.
American Dad
TBS, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The long-running adult animated comedy premieres its 16th season tonight after being renewed for two more seasons this past year.
On the Waterfront
TCM, 12:30am (late-night) EST, Catch a Classic!
Best Actor Oscar winner Marlon Brando gives one of the screen’s most electrifying performances in this 1954 dramatic classic that also counted Best Picture among the eight wins it notched up out of its 12 nominations. Ex-fighter Terry Malloy (Brando) “coulda’ been a contender … could’ve been somebody,” but now toils for boss Johnny Friendly (Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Lee J. Cobb) on the gang-ridden waterfront. Terry is guilt-stricken, however, when he lures a rebellious worker to his death. But it takes the love of Edie Doyle (Best Supporting Actress Oscar winner Eva Marie Saint), the dead man’s sister, to show Terry how low he has fallen. When his crooked brother Charley the Gent (Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Rod Steiger) is brutally murdered for refusing to kill him, Terry battles to crush Friendly’s underworld empire. Karl Malden costars in a memorable Best Supporting Actor-nominated performance in this acclaimed classic that was directed by Elia Kazan and written by Budd Schulberg, who both won Oscars in their respective capacities.