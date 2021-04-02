TV Best Bets for April 2

Concrete Cowboy
Netflix, Original Film!
In this Western drama that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, and is based on Greg Neri’s novel Ghetto Cowboy, 15-year-old Cole (Caleb McLaughlin) moves from Detroit to North Philadelphia to live with his estranged father. Upon arriving, Cole discovers the world of urban horseback riding.
Doug Unplugs: Part 2
Apple TV+, Season Finale!
The second half of the first season of this kids series from DreamWorks Animation is available beginning today. Based on Dan Yaccarino’s book series of the same name, Doug Unplugsfollows a young robot named Doug who senses there’s more to life than just the facts. While other robots plug in for their daily download, Doug unplugs and journeys into the human world with his best friend Emma to experience its wonders firsthand.
Moment of Truth
IMDb TV, New Series!
This five-part true-crime docuseries tells the never-before-seen story behind the murder of beloved husband and father James Jordan, father of NBA legend Michael Jordan. It also delves into the history of social injustice in Robeson County, North Carolina, where two teenagers, Larry Demery and Daniel Green, were charged and convicted of the crime. While the case isn’t new, it has taken on a new urgency as Green — who has maintained his innocence for 25 years — and his lawyer Chris Mumma (executive director of the North Carolina Center on Actual Innocence) file an appeal to share new evidence suggesting he is not guilty of murder.
Just Say Yes
Netflix, Original Film!
In this Dutch rom-com, incurable romantic Lotte (Yolanthe Cabau) finds her life upended when her plans for a picture-perfect wedding unravel — just as her self-absorbed sister (Noortje Herlaar) gets engaged.
Madame Claude
Netflix, Original Film!
This French drama is set in Paris in the late 1960s, where Fernande Grudet, aka Madame Claude (Karole Rocher), is at the head of a flourishing business dedicated to prostitution that gives her power over both the French political and criminal worlds. But the end of her empire is closer than she thinks.
The Serpent
Netflix, New Series!
Inspired by shocking real events, this crime drama reveals the story of serial con man Charles Sobhraj (Tahar Rahim) — who murdered young tourists traveling along the “hippie trail” of South Asia in the mid 1970s — and the remarkable attempts to bring him to justice.
The Barbarian and the Troll
Nickelodeon, 7:30pm EST, New Series!
In this new live-action puppet comedy series, a bridge troll named Evan, who is looking for adventure, and Brendar, a fierce female warrior, team up to vanquish the evil demon holding Brendar’s brother captive.
MacGyver: “Royalty + Marriage + Vivaah Sanskar + Zinc + Henna”
CBS, 8pm EST
Mac (Lucas Till) and members of his team go undercover during a royal Indian wedding to protect a princess whose policies could put her life in danger in the new episode “Royalty + Marriage + Vivaah Sanskar + Zinc + Henna.”
My Lottery Dream Home International
HGTV, 8pm EST, New Series!
This spinoff of My Lottery Dream Homefeatures lauded British interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen as he helps lucky winners newly flush with cash search for properties that reflect their wealthier status. The series, which covers dream home searches in the United Kingdom and other countries in Europe, will satisfy diehard real estate voyeurs who are curious about life abroad, and will showcase every type of home from charming cottages to posh estates worthy of royalty.
The Blacklist: “Rakitin”
NBC, 8pm EST
The task force’s determination to identify a Russian asset in the U.S. government puts Cooper (Harry Lennix) and Red (James Spader) in increasingly treacherous positions.
Ben-Hur
TCM, 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies’ “31 Days of Oscar: Oscars From A to Z” event hits the letter “B” today, and that lineup of “B” titles includes this iconic, three-and-a-half-hour-long 1959 religious epic that is anything but a B-movie. An unheard-of 11 Oscar wins out of 12 nominations, including Best Picture, went to the film, which is an adaptation of the Lew Wallace story set in Palestine during the time of Christ. Best Actor Oscar winner Charlton Heston stars as Judah Ben-Hur, a Jewish prince who is sent to the galleys after being falsely accused of trying to murder a Roman governor. His road to vengeance against Roman nobleman Messala (Stephen Boyd), the childhood friend who betrayed him, leads Ben-Hur to compete in a dangerous chariot race, depicted in one of cinema’s most legendary and thunderously breathtaking action sequences. Best Director Oscar winner William Wyler masterfully gripped the reins while filming that scene and everything else in this movie that epitomizes old-school Hollywood filmmaking on the grandest scale. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Magnum P.I.: “Dark Harvest”
CBS, 9pm EST
When a Marine veteran’s SUV is stolen with her service dog inside, Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) must track down the thief in the new episode “Dark Harvest.”
Hysterical
FX, 9pm EST
Andrea Nevins (Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie) directed this documentary feature that gives audiences an honest and hilarious backstage pass into the lives of some of stand-up comedy’s most boundary-breaking women, exploring the hard-fought journey to become the voices of their generation and their gender. Interviews include Kelly Bachman, Margaret Cho, Fortune Feimster, Rachel Feinstein, Marina Franklin, Nikki Glaser, Judy Gold, Kathy Griffin, Jessica Kirson, Lisa Lampanelli, Wendy Liebman, Carmen Lynch, Bonnie McFarlane, Sherri Shepherd and Iliza Shlesinger.
Everything but the House
HGTV, beginning at 9pm EST
In the first of two new episodes, “Fresh Start Sale,” Lara Spencer and her team of appraisers meet a divorcee who’s ready to clear out the clutter, start a new life and take a trip to Singapore. Selling off a house full of memories isn’t easy, however, especially when the auctions all start at a dollar. In the second episode, “History Funded Future,” Lara and her team help a couple turn inherited items into a college fund for their son. Everything from speakers, turntables and scientific equipment to fabulous 40s costume jewelry gets auctioned off.