TV Best Bets for April 2

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Admiral Peralta”
NBC, 8:30pm EST
Jake (Andy Samberg) and his father deal with unsettled family business, while Amy (Melissa Fumero) and Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) work a high-profile case and Terry (Terry Crews) wants to join the NYPD band.
Young Sheldon: “A House for Sale and Serious Woman Stuff”
CBS, 8pm EST
When Sheldon (Iain Armitage) learns the house next door is for sale, he takes it upon himself to find the perfect neighbors. Guest star Jason Alexander returns as Mr. Lundy in the new episode “A House for Sale and Serious Woman Stuff.”
TCM Spotlight: New York in the ’70s
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Every Thursday evening in April, Turner Classic Movies devotes its lineup to various aspects of New York City in the 1970s as seen through notable films made in that decade. Tonight’s titles seem to focus on the seediness, drugs and crime for which the Big Apple was notorious in the ’70s, as the lineup features films like The Panic in Needle Park(1971), The Taking of Pelham One Two Three(1974) and Klute(1971).
Man With a Plan
CBS, 8:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
Matt LeBlanc is back as husband, father and contractor Adam Burns for Season 4 of this sitcom. Liza Snyder, Kevin Nealon, Stacy Keach and Grace Kaufman also star.
Grey’s Anatomy: “Sing It Again”
ABC, 9pm EST
Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Link (Chris Carmack) treat an older woman who wakes up from surgery and can’t stop singing, while Teddy (Kim Raver) helps Koracick (Greg Germann) stay afloat after an estranged loved one from his past comes to the hospital looking for help. Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) focus their efforts on a difficult patient with a tricky diagnosis.
The Real Housewives of New York City
Bravo, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer return for another season, only this time they’re joined by new housewife Leah McSweeney, a streetwear designer and edgy downtown girl who has the ladies clutching their pearls.
Mom: “Texas Pete and a Parking Lot Carnival”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Texas Pete and a Parking Lot Carnival,” Bonnie (Allison Janney) worries about her therapist, Trevor (returning guest star Rainn Wilson), when his life hits a serious rough patch.
Total Bellas
E!, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 5 finds Nikki and Brie finally reconnecting with their father while working on their memoir. While they want to learn more about him, his family and their Mexican American roots, the sisters worry about how it will affect their mother.
If I Should Die
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST, New Series!
This series examines shocking murders with no viable suspects and no solid leads. The baffling homicides can only be solved with help from the victims themselves, speaking from beyond the grave through their own words. In the premiere episode, “Unfinished Business,” 15-year-old Candice Parchment goes missing from her home and is found dead months later. The investigation hits a dead end until the discovery of Candice’s diary reveals a shocking assault and points to the person who killed her.
Broke
CBS, 9:30pm EST, New Series!
NCIS’ Pauley Perrette turns to comedy, starring as a single suburban mother who’s shocked when her estranged sister, Elizabeth; her sister’s outrageously wealthy, big-hearted, Latin husband, Javier; and Javier’s fiercely loyal assistant/driver/friend land on her doorstep in need of a place to live after the couple’s money dries up.
Indebted: “Everybody’s Talking About Neighbors”
NBC, 9:30pm EST
After realizing Debbie (Fran Drescher) and Stew (Steven Weber) are forcing the neighbors to socialize, Dave (Adam Pally) and Rebecca (Abby Elliott) try to convince them to keep to themselves, insisting neighbors should just be neighbors.
How to Get Away With Murder: “We’re Not Getting Away With It”
ABC, 10pm EST, New Episodes!
Annalise’s (Viola Davis) disappearance is uncovered, and the fallout affects everyone. Following Asher’s (Matt McGorry) death, Michaela (Aja Naomi King) and Connor (Jack Falahee) are booked on murder charges and forced to make the most difficult decision of their lives. Bonnie (Liza Weil) reveals a secret about Tegan (Amirah Vann), and Gabriel (Rome Flynn) becomes a potential murder suspect.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Garland’s Baptism by Fire”
NBC, 10pm EST
Chief Garland (Demore Barnes) must put friendship aside when a pastor at his church is arrested.
Mysteries of the Deep
Science Channel, 10pm EST, New Series!
FormerRiver Monstershost, biologist and angler Jeremy Wade is back in a new series to search for answers behind the most baffling underwater mysteries known to science. From the Loch Ness monster, to gruesome discoveries washing up on the shores of British Columbia, to how a man managed to stay alive for three days trapped in a shipwreck at the bottom of the sea and more, no topic is off limits for Wade, no matter how strange it may sound.
