TV Best Bets for April 20

Philly D.A.
PBS, 9pm(WTTW Chicago airs at 9pm CT) EST, New Series!
This series follows PhiladelphiaDistrict Attorney Larry Krasner and an ensemble of idealistic outsiders from different walks of life as they attempt a fundamental overhaul of an entrenched criminal justice system. Tonight,when Krasner, the new Philadelphia district attorney, ousts resistant staff and uncovers a secret the police are desperate to hide, his team must battle to obtain the complete police misconduct files while tensions boil over juvenile sentencing.
Chopped 420
discovery+, New Series!
In this competition series, four chefs create ganja-infused dishes that must both provide a buzz and wow a panel of judges.
NBA Basketball
TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are in the Big Easy to battle Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans. TNT’s second game features the L.A. Clippers against Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers at Portland’s Moda Center.
NCIS: “Sangre”
CBS, 8pm EST
Mork & Mindy’s Pam Dawber is back! The wife of series star Mark Harmon returns for the second of four episodes in which tireless investigative journalist Marcie Warren matches wits with suspended NCIS big boss Leroy Jethro Gibbs.
Deadliest Catch
Discovery Channel, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The hit reality series returns for its landmark 17th season in a year where nothing seems normal. In the wake of the global pandemic, half the crab boats of the Bering Sea fleet are tied up in Seattle. Now, an existential threat faces the fishermen who make the long-haul trip to Dutch Harbor, Alaska, for the 2021 crab season — a potential closure of the entire fishery. Crabbing isn’t just a way of life for the captains and their crew. This year, it’s a fight for the industry’s survival. If they’re going to make it work, the fleet will need to make sacrifices and band together across lines — even with long-sworn enemies.
The Resident: “Into the Unknown”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Into the Unknown,” an unexpected complication throws a wrench in Mina and AJ’s (Shaunette Renée Wilson and Malcolm-Jamal Warner) plans for their future together.
Young Rock: “A Lady Named Star Search”
NBC, 8pm EST
Hawaii, 1982: While Ata (Stacey Leilua) prepares for her Star Searchaudition, Rocky (Joseph Lee Anderson) takes an unorthodox approach to helping Dewey (Adrian Groulx) deal with some bullies. Meanwhile, Lia’s (Ana Tuisila) conflict with rival wrestling promoter Greg Yao (Ronny Chieng) has her on edge, and she takes extreme measures to protect the family business.
Queen Sugar
OWN, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Conflicted Nova (Rutina Wesley) reveals her secret to boyfriend Calvin (Greg Vaughan), who confronts his own past.
Kenan: “Teachers’ Strike”
NBC, 8:30pm EST
When the teachers go on strike, everyone has to pitch in to keep the kids occupied, and Rick (Don Johnson) sets up a unique schoolroom in the morning show conference room.
black-ish: “
ABC, 9pm EST
Junior and Olivia invite an excited Bow and Dre over for dinner in their new apartment, but upon arrival, they immediately become concerned with the young couple’s living conditions. Meanwhile, Diane bonds with Pops as she asks for his advice on dating.
FBI: “Brother’s Keeper”
CBS, 9pm EST
After a man is killed by an explosive package shipped to his home, the team attempts to capture the sender and intercept his latest deadly parcel in the new episode “Brother’s Keeper.”
Supergirl: “Lost Souls”
The CW, 9pm EST
Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) finds an opportunity to escape from the Phantom Zone, but it comes with some dangerous strings attached. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) joins the Super Friends on a mission but finds she disagrees with their plan of action against the Phantoms and wonders if she is truly ready to be a part of the team.
Prodigal Son: “The Killabustas”
FOX, 9pm EST
Malcolm (Tom Payne) throws himself into a new case involving a killer who is also being pursued by an online vigilante group called the Killabustas.
Cruel Summer
Freeform, 9pm EST, New Series!
When Kate Wallis, a popular girl with a charmed life, goes missing, Jeanette Turner, a nerdy wannabe, is accused of being connected to Kate’s disappearance. All signs point to Jeanette’s guilt, but is Kate really who she seems to be? Set over three summers and told through shifting points of view, this psychological thriller challenges perception and explores how someone can go from being an unassuming outsider to the most despised person in America.
The Blended Bunch: “Baby One More Time?”
TLC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
The adoption is finally here, and Emma is adamantly opposed to changing her last name. Erica and Spencer enlist the help of a therapist. When Erica’s brother Quinn finds out about a possible 12th baby, he doesn’t hide his feelings.
Hustle & Tow
A&E, 10pm EST, New Series!
This new series documents the dangerous world of tow truck drivers as they work to keep drivers safe. It pops the hood to take a close-up look at America’s unsung essential workers who perform daily under extremely dangerous conditions, despite every imaginable encounter with unexpected terrain, wildlife and weather. These hardworking men and women respond to a massive array of calls, from recovering stolen cars, to handling contentious impounds, clearing behemoth big rig wrecks, rescuing families who have veered off the highway and much more.
FBI: Most Wanted: “Obstruction”
CBS, 10pm EST
The team goes after a killer who relies on internet sleuths to seek vigilante justice on suspects in the new episode “Obstruction.”
New Amsterdam: “Catch”
NBC, 10pm EST
Max (Ryan Eggold) is forced to examine the inequities in childbirth care for women of color. Meanwhile, Bloom (Janet Montgomery) must deal with an overcrowded ED; Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) helps Dr. Agnes Kao (Christine Chang) with a gut-wrenching diagnosis; and Reynolds (Jocko Sims) finds himself experiencing something new on the job.
A Passage to India
TCM, 10:45pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Legendary filmmaker David Lean’s final film was this 1984 Best Picture Oscar nominee that personally earned him Academy Award nominations in three categories out of the film’s 11 nods: for Best Director, Best Film Editing and Best Writing, Screenplay Based on Material from Another Medium for his adaptation of E.M. Forster’s novel. The movie is a visually stunning (boasting lovely, Oscar-nominated cinematography) examination of prejudice in British-ruled India of the 1920s, starring Best Actress Oscar nominee Judy Davis as an upper-class Englishwoman who travels to the Indian city of Chandrapore. There, she befriends a young local physician played by Victor Banerjee. But their friendship is shattered when the woman accuses the doctor of raping her during a trip to the Marabar caves. Also starring Best Supporting Actress Oscar winner Peggy Ashcroft, James Fox and Alec Guinness, A Passage to Indiaalso won an Oscar for Maurice Jarre’s musical score. — Jeff Pfeiffer