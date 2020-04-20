TV Best Bets for April 20

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love
EPIX, 10:45pm EST
This documentary examines the relationship between the late musician Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse and longtime love Marianne Ihlen.
9-1-1 : “Eddie Begins”
FOX, 8pm EST
The rescue of a boy stuck in a well fuels a flashback-heavy hour that reveals how Eddie’s (Ryan Guzman) time as a medic in Afghanistan led him to join the LAFD and gives glimpses into his backstory with son Christopher (Gavin McHugh) and late wife Shannon (Devin Kelley).
The Voice: “The Knockouts Part 2”
NBC, 8pm EST
The Knockouts rounds conclude tonight, with each artist paired against a teammate to perform individually, while their direct competitor watches and waits. Famed singer/songwriter James Taylor will serve as the Mega Mentor and be on hand to work with all of the coaches and their artists as they prepare for this challenge. The coaches alone will choose the winner from each Knockout to advance. Each coach will have one steal in the Knockouts, and in a new twist, the four artists who were saved during the Battle Rounds will compete in a four-way Knockout.
Star of the Month: Jane Russell
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
It’s time for another Monday evening visit with Jane Russell in several of her films on Turner Classic Movies. The night begins with Russell costarring with fellow bombshell Marilyn Monroe in 1953’s Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, followed by the actress returning sans Monroe, and as a different character, in a follow-up of sorts, 1955’s Gentlemen Marry Brunettes. The rest of the lineup includes The French Line (1954), The Revolt of Mamie Stover (1956) and The Fuzzy Pink Nightgown (1957).
Better Call Saul: “Something Unforgivable”
AMC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
In the Season 5 finale, Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim (Rhea Seehorn) make a sideways move that takes a serious turn. Nacho (Michael Mando) gets closer to the cartel than he’d like. We’ve got one more season left of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould’s riveting storytelling before it comes to an official end.
Roswell, New Mexico: “Sex and Candy”
The CW, 9pm EST
Maria’s (Heather Hemmens) investigation into her mother’s disappearance leads her and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) to the home of a mysterious bootmaker named Travis (guest star David Anders). Meanwhile, on her journey of self-discovery, Isobel’s (Lily Cowles) night out leads her into the arms of someone unexpected. Finally, after making some major scientific strides, Liz (Jeanine Mason) is dealt a devastating blow.
Prodigal Son: “The Professionals”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “The Professionals,” a catastrophic turn of events has Malcolm (Tom Payne) and Ainsley (Halston Sage) convinced there’s more to Nicholas Endicott (guest star Dermot Mulroney) than meets the eye.
Cosmos: Possible Worlds
National Geographic, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
In the season finale episode “Seven Wonders of the New World,” travel to the future and the dazzling pavilions of the 2039 New York World’s Fair, where problems currently considered intractable may have been solved through public commitment and scientific imagination.
Vanity Fair Confidential: “Nightmare on Elwood Avenue”
OWN, 9pm EST
OWN borrows this 2015-18 true-crime series from sister channel Investigation Discovery, which borrowed its cases from the glossy magazine. Tonight, Wall Street whiz Maria Cruz vanishes in 2003 — as does the last man to see her alive.
Generation Columbine
Starz, 9pm EST
More than two decades after the mass shooting at Columbine High School, an entire generation has grown up knowing the threat of school violence. This documentary explores the epidemic of school shootings and the lasting impact on survivors.
The Baker and the Beauty: “Ruin My Life”
ABC, 10pm EST
Noa (Nathalie Kelley) and Daniel’s (Victor Rasuk) relationship begins to flourish, and after an unwanted birthday party for Noa, Daniel discovers more about her past while a heartbroken Vanessa (Michelle Veintimilla) is not giving up so easily. Meanwhile, with the bakery booming, a food critic extraordinaire puts in an outrageous food order the Garcias cannot refuse to take.
Torn From the Headlines: New York Post Reports: “CSI Slay”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
When a young CSI tech is found brutally murdered in her bedroom, her colleagues at the NYPD crime lab are left to solve her murder. But the deeper they dig, the stranger the case becomes. The New York Post follows the case as all the gruesome details unfold, including a shocking discovery that leads investigators to an unexpected killer.
Songland: “Luis Fonsi”
NBC, 10pm EST
Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated Latin pop sensation Luis Fonsi comes to the show to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer/producers in music — Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally — produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs so they perfectly fit the superstar artist. One song is chosen to be recorded by Fonsi and released for a global audience.
Independent Lens: “The Hottest August”
PBS, 10pm EST
Listen as ordinary New Yorkers attempt to answer the question “What were you doing while the planet burned?” During one sweltering month in 2017, they discuss the biggest issues they face, from climate change to skyrocketing rents to mass shootings.
