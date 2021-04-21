TV Best Bets for April 21

Zero
Netflix, New Series!
A teen with the power of invisibility is dragged into a small-time criminal’s quest to rule the neighborhood, and gets to know a mysterious art student.
The Picture of Dorian Gray
TCM, 6pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Every picture tells a story, but few relate as terrifying a tale as the titular image that was introduced by Oscar Wilde in his 1890 novel The Picture of Dorian Gray— a portrait containing the likeness of a man named Dorian Gray that becomes older and more horrific-looking as the years go by, reflecting the life of corruption and debauchery its subject has been led into, even while Gray himself remains perpetually youthful and handsome. This 1945 adaptation was the eighth film adaptation of Wilde’s tale, the first in the sound era, and remains renowned in particular for its Oscar-winning cinematography. That cinematography helps enhance the increasing creepiness of the ever-changing portrait by using Technicolor inserts that make the image stand out strikingly in the otherwise black-and-white production. The performances are also compelling, led by Hurd Hatfield as Gray; George Sanders as Lord Henry Wotton, a Wilde-like dandy who tempts Gray toward perdition; Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Angela Lansbury as a music-hall singer victimized by Gray; Donna Reed; and Peter Lawford. — Jeff Pfeiffer
NHL Hockey
NBCSN, beginning at 7pm Live EST
Wednesday Night Hockeyon NBCSN has the Nashville Predators at the Chicago Blackhawks and the San Jose Sharks at the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Goldbergs: “
ABC, 8pm EST
Trying to move on from their breakup, Erica goes on a date with a guy from the coffee shop while Geoff ends up on an episode of The Dating Game, which winds up making things even more difficult for them both. Meanwhile, Beverly is thrilled to learn that Murray has spontaneously purchased a shore house until she realizes it’s not quite the luxury home she imagined.
The Masked Singer: “Super 8 — The Plot Chickens!”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new two-hour episode “Super 8 — The Plot Chickens!,” the remaining eight singers unite for the big sing-off, and two performers will be unmasked.
The Price Is Right at Night
CBS, 8pm EST
Late-night talk show host Lilly Singh takes a spin at The Price Is Right games for charity in this primetime edition of the iconic game show.
Kung Fu: “Patience”
The CW, 8pm EST
Nicky (Olivia Liang) and Henry (Eddie Liu) follow a lead involving a professor who may be able to help in their search for Zhilan (guest star Yvonne Chapman). Meanwhile, as Althea’s (Shannon Dang) past comes back to haunt her, a squabble between Jin (Tzi Ma) and Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) points to bigger issues in their marriage. Elsewhere, Nicky steps in to help a young worker after learning of some suspicious activity happening at King Kwong’s garment factory.
Chicago Med: “Some Things Are Worth the Risk”
NBC, 8pm EST
Dean (Steven Weber) and Ethan (Brian Tee) respond to a scene that brings back some bad memories. Meanwhile, when Carol’s (Margaret Colin) condition worsens, Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) is willing to do whatever it takes to get her mom feeling better.
Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
On this special,deep in the wilds of Tasmania lives a charismatic but little-known marsupial threatened with extinction — the eastern quoll. Already extinct on mainland Australia, the quoll’s numbers are now in decline on the island state of Tasmania, their last refuge. In an effort to uncover their secrets before it’s too late, naturalist and filmmaker Simon Plowright moves into an abandoned farm where several quolls have taken up residence in the derelict cottage, alongside the possums, wallabies and Tasmanian devils.
Home Economics: “
ABC, 8:30pm EST
Connor invites all the cousins over for an epic sleepover to cheer up his daughter, Gretchen. Meanwhile, Tom is determined to prove he can be a fun uncle, too.
The Conners:
ABC, 9pm EST
Mark is stressed and exhausted from studying for an important entrance exam so Darlene steps in to help, but her plan backfires.
SEAL Team: “Rearview Mirror”
CBS, 9pm EST
While Jason (David Boreanaz) reevaluates his role as team leader, Bravo Team is sent on an unexpected mission to Africa in the new episode “Rearview Mirror.”
Chicago Fire: “Natural Born Firefighter”
NBC, 9pm EST
While Mouch (Christian Stolte) makes an incredible save, all eyes are on a mystery man who helped save his neighbor. Meanwhile, Casey (Jesse Spencer) worries about his future at the CFD.
Call Your Mother: “Save the Date”
ABC, 9:30pm EST
After Danny’s divorce is finalized, he asks Jean to go out on an official first date with him, but things go awry on the date once Jean realizes it’s the same day as another special day in her life. Meanwhile, Freddie and Jackie fight over who should get to keep Jean’s old engagement ring.
A Million Little Things: “Redefine”
ABC, 10pm EST
Despite her trauma, Sophie goes through with her music school audition but quickly realizes she is struggling to move forward. Meanwhile, Rome and Regina grow closer to Tyrell. Katherine and Eddie are at a crossroads, and Gary reconnects with his father.
Snowfall
FX, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 4 of the crime drama following Los Angeles drug dealer Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) comes to an end with the finale episode “Fight or Flight.”
Married at First Sight: Unmatchables
Lifetime, 10pm EST, New Series!
The new series works to match 16 applicants from previous seasons by helping them discover another chance at love with guidance and advice from Married at First Sightexperts Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Viviana Coles.
Chicago P.D.: “Due Process”
NBC, 10pm EST
The team pursues a crafty serial rapist, and Voight (Jason Beghe) finds himself resisting some old, familiar tendencies in his quest for justice.