TV Best Bets for April 21

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?
A&E, 10pm EST, New Series!
Imagine being accused of a crime, knowing you may spend years in prison. This compelling new documentary series follows the dramatic inside stories — as they unfold — of people facing trial for serious crimes they are alleged to have committed.
Quantum Leap
Comet, 6pm EST
Back-to-back episodes of the time-hopping drama now air weekdays on Comet! In today’s first, from 1990, physicist Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) jumps into the body of a 1962 high school football player to help a teammate in need.
The Flash: “So Long and Goodnight”
The CW, 8pm EST
After Black Hole hires Rag Doll (guest star Troy James) to kill Joe (Jesse L. Martin), Singh (guest star Patrick Sabongui) suggests he go into Witness Protection, but Joe refuses to stop investigating Carver (guest star Eric Nenninger). While investigating Carver with Cisco (Carlos Valdes), Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) runs into Sue (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss). Iris (Candice Patton) becomes suspicious of Eva (guest star Efrat Dor).
American Experience: “The Man Who Tried to Feed the World”
PBS, 8pm EST
This installment of the acclaimed docuseries explores the life of 1970 Nobel Peace Prize winner Norman Borlaug, who tried to solve world hunger. Borlaug rescued India from a severe famine and led the “Green Revolution,” which has been estimated to have saved 1 billion lives, though his work later faced criticism.
Female Ensemble Casts
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Women acting ensembles headline the casts of the five classic films airing tonight. The evening begins with The Group (1966), whose cast is led by Candice Bergen and follows eight female college graduates in the 1930s. Next up is 1939’s The Women, a comedy/drama featuring powerhouse names like Norma Shearer, Joan Crawford, Rosalind Russell, Paulette Goddard and Joan Fontaine. Also on the schedule are Cry Havoc (1943), Stage Door (1937) and Little Women (1949).
Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince
CBS, 9pm EST
A lineup of all-star artists pay tribute to Prince and his musical influence in this concert special recorded at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Beck, Common, Foo Fighters, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Mavis Staples, St. Vincent, Usher and Susanna Hoffs are among the performers and presenters. Also appearing are Prince’s band, the Revolution, and frequent collaborators Sheila E. and Morris Day and the Time.
Chopped: Beat the Judge: “Tiffani”
Food Network, 9pm EST
Three determined chefs return to the Chopped kitchen eager to take on judge Tiffani Faison, but first they have to battle each other! An unusual snack food is part of the puzzle in the appetizer round, and in the entree round, the champs try not to let a mashup ingredient get them down. The chef who moves on to the Beat Tiffani round faces some high-brow and low-brow ingredients and stiff competition from a judge who loves to win.
Empire
FOX, 9pm EST, Series Finale!
Empire wasn’t quite supposed to go out like this, but the COVID-19 crisis forced production to shut down before the intended series finale could be shot. Producers cobbled together Episodes 18 and 19 to create something resembling finality in the episode “Home Is on the Way,” in which the Lyons face their biggest threat yet. Lucious (Terrence Howard) prepares for the battle of his life and realizes that family is what matters the most.
