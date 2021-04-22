TV Best Bets for April 22

Secrets of the Whales
Disney+, New Series!
All four episodes of this fascinating docuseries are available to stream on Earth Day. Executive produced by James Cameronand narrated by Sigourney Weaver, it plunges viewers deep within the epicenter of whale culture to experience the extraordinary communication skills and intricate social structures of five different whale species: orcas, humpbacks, belugas, narwhals and sperm whales.
Life in Color With David Attenborough
Netflix, New Series!
In this three-part series (all episodes available today), naturalist David Attenborough travels the world to reveal the never-before-seen ways animals use color.
Cher & the Loneliest Elephant
Paramount+
Giant Stars. Giant Undertaking. Giant Rescue. Follow the one and only Cher as she races to Pakistan to help save the “world’s loneliest elephant,” Kaavan. The global superstar lends the power of her celebrity and her enormous drive to a cause that grew out of a global social media campaign, backed by expert wildlife veterinarians, animal aid groups and sanctuary owners. To succeed, the group would have to overcome a series of daunting challenges to move a four-ton elephant more than 2,300 miles in the midst of a global pandemic. This emotional journey unfolds with a captivating rescue of epic proportions when Kaavan’s flight to freedom begins on Earth Day.
Rutherford Falls
Peacock, New Series!
Michael Schur (Parks and Recreation, The Good Place), costar Ed Helms (The Office,The Hangover) and Sierra Teller Ornelas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Superstore) are cocreators and executive producers of this comedy series. Helms and Jana Schmieding play Nathan Rutherford and Reagan Wells, two lifelong best friends who find themselves quite literally at a crossroads when their sleepy town gets an unexpected wakeup call.
Earth Day Takeover
BBC America, 6am EST
Make that two full days of the world’s best nature documentaries, including benchmark Planet Earth.
NBA Basketball
TNT, beginning at 7pm Live EST
Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum is the scene for a matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Bucks. Following that game, the L.A. Lakers are in Dallas to face Luka Don?i? and the Mavericks.
Station 19: “
ABC, 8pm EST
In the wake of national outcry after the tragic murder of an unarmed Black man, Maya brings in Dr. Diane Lewis to grief counsel the team.
2040
The CW, 8pm EST
From award-winning director Damon Gameau, 2040is a documentary film that explores a positive vision of the future where humanity has solved climate change, with solutions well within reach today. Motivated by concerns about the planet and the future his 4-year-old daughter would inherit, Gameau embarked on a global journey to interview innovators and changemakers in the areas of economics, technology, civil society, agriculture, education and sustainability and to identify the best solutions, available to us now, that would help improve the health of our planet and the societies that operate within it.
Hell’s Kitchen
FOX, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
The Season 19 winner of Hell’s Kitchenis crowned in tonight’s episode “Hitting the Jackpot.”
No Demo Reno: “Dark Wood Dilemma”
HGTV, 8pm EST
A couple with grown daughters considers selling and downsizing, but realize they still love their beautiful, yet outdated, home. Dark wood floors and cabinets in the living room and kitchen make the entire space feel dark but replacing them would blow the budget. Instead, Jenn Todryk comes up with ways to brighten and modernize these spaces while saving enough money to update their bathroom as well.
Kingdom of the Polar Bears
Nat Geo Wild, 8pm EST
Dennis Compayre, a veteran polar bear guide, follows his beloved bears through the brutal Canadian winter and onto the frozen waters of Hudson Bay. He and his team document the secret world of the bears and the mysterious and disappearing kingdom of ice that sustains them. This new special includes never-before-seen seal-hunting strategies and documents the rapid adaptations polar bears have had to make due to climate change, including whale predation and open-water hunting.
Manifest: “Tailspin”
NBC, 8pm EST
Ben (Josh Dallas) and Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) join forces with Vance in his newest venture to understand Flight 828. Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) and Zeke (Matt Long) adjust to their new home life together, but pivot in order to aid a non-passenger with a looming Death Date of their own. Olive (Luna Blaise) gets a taste of heartwarming normalcy with a very Manifestprom.
Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago airs at 8pmCT) EST, New Miniseries!
Travel with the world’s best-known climate activist as she takes her fight to a global stage. With unique access, the series follows Greta Thunberg over an extraordinary year as she embarks on a mission to ensure world leaders work to limit global warming. This three-hour presentation will also air as individual hourlong episodes during the month.
United States of Al: “Spinach/Sabzi”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
Al (Adhir Kalyan) attempts to teach Hazel (Farrah Mackenzie) to be more deferential to her elders in the new episode “Spinach/Sabzi.”
Grey’s Anatomy: “Good as Hell”
ABC, 9pm EST
Amid the need for more surgeons, Jo tries to convince Bailey to let her switch specialties. Elsewhere, Link accuses Amelia of overstepping while he is treating a patient remotely, and Winston comes up with an out-of-the-box idea.
Last Man Standing: “Parent-normal Activity”
FOX, 9pm EST
Mike (Tim Allen) has trouble finding the right gift to give his business partner/best bud Ed (Hector Elizondo) to celebrate the anniversary of their sporting goods store. If only he had a place to shop!
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “In the Year We All Fell Down”
NBC, 9pm EST
Benson (Mariska Hargitay) walks into a hostage situation at a neighborhood restaurant, while Rollins (Kelli Giddish) tries to help her father after he’s hospitalized.
The Moodys
FOX, 9:30pm EST
Sean Sr. (Denis Leary) gets help with his ailing back from Bridget’s (Chelsea Frei) old friend, Nick (guest star Chris Smith).
Rebel: “Superhero”
ABC, 10pm EST
Rebel and a group of residents take a stand to fight for clean water. Meanwhile, Cassidy’s new role puts the Stonemore case in jeopardy, and Grady grows frustrated when Rebel remains consumed with her work. Cruz reaches his breaking point.
2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards
IFC, 10pm Live EST
IFC will once again exclusively broadcast the Film Independent Spirit Awards, hosted this year by Saturday Night Live’s Melissa Villaseñor. New this year, the Spirit Awards will be recognizing outstanding achievement in uniqueness of vision, innovation and boldness of vision in TV and streaming, as well as in feature film. Among those TV and streaming titles that have received nominations in various categories this year are the Apple TV+ series Little America, Netflix’s Unorthodox, HBO’s I May Destroy You, Showtime’s Love Fraudand FX on Hulu’s A Teacher.
Mind of a Monster: The Grim Sleeper
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST
The Grim Sleeperspent decades preying on victims in South Central Los Angeles, killing women with a .25 caliber gun and leaving their bodies in alleyways around the city. In 2001, detectives in the LAPD’s cold case unit reopened the files on a series of unsolved murders from the 1980s and pieced together that the Grim Sleeper had a new victim 14 years after the last known murder. The race was on to catch him before he could strike again.
Law & Order: Organized Crime: “The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of”
NBC, 10pm EST
While the Wheatleys (Dylan McDermott and Tamara Taylor) celebrate an important birthday, Benson (guest star Mariska Hargitay) joins a Stabler family gathering. Meanwhile, Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) investigates an accidental death, and Jet (Ainsley Seiger) gets some off-site experience.
Big Trick Energy
truTV, 10:30pm EST, New Series!
Can truTV replicate the success of its wildly popular Impractical Jokers? It’s gonna try! This time, four friends — magicians and daredevils Chris Ramsay, Eric Leclerc, Wes Barker and Alex Boyer — awe random spectators while their buddies screw with them. For example, one stunt involves performing card tricks while wearing a shock collar (safe word: Regis Philbin!).
The Public Enemy
TCM, 11:45pm EST, Catch a Classic!
This 1931 classic, along with Little Caesarfrom the same year, helped set the template for what audiences going forward would expect from a gangster film, as well as etch various gangster-movie archetypes into the public’s imagination. And, just as Little Caesarestablished Edward G. Robinson as a star and forever linked him with his title character, The Public Enemydid the same for James Cagney thanks to his explosive breakthrough performance here. Film lovers can credit director William A. Wellman for that. Cagney originally had a secondary role as shooting began, but Wellman noticed the actor’s charisma and domination of the scenes he was in, and instead gave him the starring role of streetwise tough guy Tom Powers, who tries to rise in the ranks of organized crime. Set near the beginning of Prohibition — and produced while it was still in effect — the film is a virtual time capsule of that era, bristling with 1920s style, dialogue and desperation thanks to the Oscar-nominated screenplay by John Bright and Kubec Glasmon, and Wellman’s masterful direction. Jean Harlow, Edward Woods and Joan Blondell costar in a film that is always taut, gritty and hard-hitting — even at breakfast when grapefruit is infamously served. — Jeff Pfeiffer