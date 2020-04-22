TV Best Bets for April 22

Jane Goodall: The Hope
National Geographic & Nat Geo Wild, 9pm EST
Picking up where Nat Geo’s award-winning 2017 documentary Jane left off, this two-hour special highlights pioneering primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall’s four-decade legacy of advocacy and leadership on behalf of chimpanzees and humanity. It chronicles how she has transformed environmentalism, nonhuman animal welfare and conservation through her innovative approaches.
The Story of Plastic
Discovery Channel, 2pm EST
Grammy-nominated artist and environmental activist Jackson Browne is an executive producer of this film airing in honor of Earth Day. Using original animation, archival industry footage and first-person accounts, it looks at the man-made crisis of plastic pollution and the effect it has on the health of our planet and the living things that inhabit its ecosystems and communities.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: “To Live and Text in Beverly Hills”
Bravo, 8pm EST
While Kyle tries to attract buyers for her new fashion line in New York City, Erika gets big news that has her moving there. Dorit’s move into a new house is marred by negative press about her finances. As Denise faces emergency surgery, Lisa Rinna worries about Amelia adjusting to college life. Meanwhile, Teddi’s confusing invitation causes conflict in the group.
People Presents Harry & Meghan: A Royal Rebellion
The CW, 8pm EST
This two-hour special breaks down the story of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — from their captivating love story to their shocking exit from royal life — not just what happened, but why, how and what it all really means. A team of full-time, royals-focused People reporters in New York and London break down the ins and outs of all things royal, offering new updates and insights into the couple who has thrown out the royal playbook.
Josh Gates Tonight
Discovery Channel, 8pm EST
In this Earth Day special, adventurer Josh Gates (Expedition Unknown) interviews a variety of celebrity guests and environmental experts about their commitment to preserving our planet.
The Masked Singer: “The Mother of All Final Face Offs, Part 2”
FOX, 8pm EST
Special guest Sharon Osbourne joins the panel as the singers compete in another round of smackdowns. One singer will be unmasked at the end of the new episode “The Mother of All Final Face Offs, Part 2.”
Born Wild: Earth Day Live
National Geographic & Nat Geo Wild, 8pm Live EST
Produced with ABC News and hosted by Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts, this hourlong live global telecast (interspersed with prerecorded, “cinematically sweeping” segments) follows correspondents around the world as they witness and celebrate the diversity of adorable baby animals and their families, along with their habitats, which face insurmountable environmental changes.
Climate Change — The Facts
PBS, 8pm EST
Iconic natural historian Sir David Attenborough hosts this hourlong Earth Day special that presents scientific evidence of the impact of global warming. The program also examines possible solutions to the crisis, including the latest innovations, technology and actions individuals can take to prevent further damage.
Earth Day 50th Anniversary Film Marathon
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies celebrates Earth Day with a night of environmental-themed films. The evening begins with the Oscar-winning climate-change documentary An Inconvenient Truth (2006), with other highlights including the 1982 experimental film Koyaanisqatsi; two documentary shorts from the Dust Bowl era, The Plow That Broke the Plains (1936) and The River (1938); and the Oscar-winning doc The Sea Around Us (1953).
Ghost Nation
Travel Channel, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the new season, paranormal investigators Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango call in their old friend, investigator Shari DeBenedetti, to help explore potential hauntings. In the two-hour season premiere, the team answers a distressed Pennsylvania couple’s call for help. The newlyweds report seeing apparitions and hearing unexplained noises in their 18th-century farmhouse and believe a cursed “witching tree” in the yard is at the heart of the disturbances.
She Walks With Apes
BBC America, 9pm EST
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) narrates this documentary film airing as part of BBC America’s Earth Day 50th anniversary lineup. Father-daughter team Mark and Caitlin Starowicz filmed the feature over the course of a year, trudging through jungles to tell the story of three women — Jane Goodall, Dian Fossey and Biruté Galdikas — who embarked on lifelong journeys to live with, study and change our understanding of humanity’s closest living relatives, the great apes.
SEAL Team: “Edge of Nowhere”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Edge of Nowhere,” Bravo Team searches for a new terrorist group leader who is orchestrating violent resistance to peace negotiations in Afghanistan.
The Great Global Clean Up
Discovery Channel, 9pm EST
Actor Zac Efron and special host filmmaker/social media personality Zach King are joined by celebrities like Lil Dicky, Liza Koshy and Cody Simpson, as well as others from the worlds of entertainment and sports, to spotlight the efforts of the next generation of individuals and organizations that have made it their mission to help clean up our planet. Through interviews with environmental pioneers, including Earth Day founder Denis Hayes, this special travels to places around the globe and features individuals cleaning up their hometowns with groups of volunteers, including Efron’s beach cleanup in his California hometown.
The Masked Singer: After the Mask
FOX, 9pm EST, New Series!
The Masked Singer fans will want to stick around for this new aftershow hosted by Nick Cannon on a virtual stage. Celebrity guests will remotely discuss the best moments of that night’s show. Plus, expect stunts, games and impromptu musical performances.
Celebrity Ghost Stories: “Paula Abdul”
A&E, 10pm EST
Music icon Paula Abdul brings psychic medium Kim Russo back to her former California home where she was troubled by incessant spirits. During their probe, Paula discovers the reason for her past haunting was much more than she originally expected.
S.W.A.T.: “Vice”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Vice,” the SWAT team searches for an escaped convict who plans to kill Tan (David Lim) and every member of law enforcement who helped put him in prison.
Impossible Croc Rescue
Discovery Channel, 10pm EST
In this Earth Day special, animal expert Forrest Galante travels to Indonesia, and with the help of some local guides takes on the ultimate challenge of saving the life of a giant saltwater crocodile that is stuck with a motorcycle tire around its neck as the result of humans polluting its environment.
Deadly Recall: “Truck Stop”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST
In the middle of the night, Pat is called to the scene of a homicide at the North First Street Truck Stop. Police found the body of the victim just past what the truckers call “Party Row,” and quickly identify her by the bracelet with her name on it: Sara Hulbert. Pat and his team comb through surveillance footage, searching for any evidence of the crime. That’s when Pat recognizes an unlikely pattern, leading to a race against the clock to apprehend an active killer before he murders again.
NOVA: “Killer Floods”
PBS, 10pm EST
Uncover geologic fingerprints of colossal floods that violently reshaped the ancient world. Follow geologists around the globe as they reconstruct catastrophic Ice Age floods more powerful than all the world’s top 10 rivers combined.
True Terror With Robert Englund: “Bad Omens”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
A man uncovers an unholy secret in Kansas; a factory worker confronts the witch he believes cursed him; and a Philadelphia secretary is tormented by nightmares foretelling her death.
