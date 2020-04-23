TV Best Bets for April 23

The Dead Files: “Damned in the Desert”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Steve DiSchiavi and Amy Allan travel to Marana, Ariz., where dark supernatural forces threaten to destroy a New Age couple’s sanity and health.
2020 NFL Draft: Round 1
ABC, ESPN & NFL Network, 8pm Live EST
The NFL canceled 2020 NFL Draft events in Las Vegas, but teams will still select players April 23-25 and the process will be televised. The Cincinnati Bengals have the No. 1 overall pick and they’re expected to take Joe Burrow, LSU’s Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback. Rounds 2-3 air Friday night and Rounds 4-7 begin Saturday afternoon.
Last Man Standing: “Extrasensory Deception”
FOX, 8pm EST
Mike (Tim Allen) and Vanessa (Nancy Travis) find out that Mandy (Molly McCook) and Kyle’s (Christoph Sanders) secrets are hard to keep in the new episode “Extrasensory Deception.”
Superstore: “California Part 1”
NBC, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
The comedy ends its fifth season tonight, and while it will be back for Season 6, star America Ferrera recently confirmed that she is leaving the series. NBC confirmed that tonight’s episode will be Ferrera’s last as a series regular, although it is not the episode that was originally planned as the season finale, which likely would have been a more formal farewell for her. That episode was never filmed because of the global pandemic. Whether Ferrera will appear in a future episode for a perhaps more fitting sendoff is not known at this point.
TCM Spotlight: New York in the ’70s
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Comedy/dramas set in the Big Apple are spotlighted in tonight’s celebration of 1970s New York films. The first three come from playwright/screenwriter Neil Simon — The Goodbye Girl (1977), which Simon wrote directly for the screen, earning an Oscar nomination; The Sunshine Boys (1975), Simon’s Oscar-nominated adaptation of his play; and The Prisoner of Second Avenue (1975), another instance where Simon adapted one of his plays.
Man With a Plan: “Winner Winner Chicken Salad”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
Adam (Matt LeBlanc) encourages Don (Kevin Nealon) to give himself food poisoning to get out of babysitting his destructive grandson in the new episode “Winner Winner Chicken Salad.”
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Lights Out”
NBC, 8:30pm EST, Season Finale!
The entire squad is on high alert when a massive blackout hits Brooklyn.
The Real Housewives of New York City: “Ain’t No Party Like a Hamptons Party”
Bravo, 9pm EST
Hamptons weekend wraps with a tennis grudge match between Luann and Ramona, while Sonja’s dog groomers make a house call and Luann gets in on the action. A girls’ night at Ramona’s house turns into a wild ruckus as Leah, Tinsley and Sonja go skinny dipping. Tiki torches are thrown, and a vibrator finds a home in the chicken piccata.
The Great Food Truck Race
Food Network, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
A $50,000 prize is on the line as the final two teams of food truck operators battle it out.
Will & Grace: “It’s Time”
NBC, 9pm EST, Series Finale!
The iconic sitcom, which originally aired from 1998-2006, then returned with a reboot in 2017, ends its run. With the apartment packed up, Will (Eric McCormack) tries to not reminisce about his life in the city or his ex, McCoy (guest star Matt Bomer). Grace (Debra Messing), on the verge of giving birth, keeps having false alarms of going into labor. At the behest of Stan, Karen (Megan Mullally) goes to the top of the Statue of Liberty to get closure with her ex-husband. Jack’s (Sean Hayes) dream of taking a bow on a Broadway stage becomes a very real possibility.
Broke: “Mom’s Secret”
CBS, 9:30pm EST
In the new episode “Mom’s Secret,” Jackie (Pauley Perrette) and Elizabeth (Natasha Leggero) are scandalized when they find their mom’s secret love letters that suggest she had an affair.
Will & Grace: “Will & Grace Clip Show Retrospective Hosted by Eric McCormack”
NBC, 9:30pm EST
Following the sitcom’s series finale, this special hosted by star Eric McCormack will show clips that highlight the series’ most memorable moments. The special will also feature emotionally charged reactions from superfans and celebrities, who share stories about what the show has meant to them. Also included is a look at the litany of guest stars who have appeared over the years, as well as the history-making moments from the series, including the first male-to-male kiss on network television. Elton John and Norman Lear make special appearances.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “The Things We Have to Lose”
NBC, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
As Carisi begins the long-anticipated trial of Sir Toby Moore, the SVU faces setbacks in several other cases.
