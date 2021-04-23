TV Best Bets for April 23

For All Mankind: “The Grey”
Apple TV+, Season Finale!
The drama set amid the backdrop of an alternate history in which it was the Soviet Union that first landed people on the moon ends its second season with this installment.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Disney+, Season Finale!
Marvel’s series featuring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprising their Avengersfilm roles concludes its first season.
Mortal Kombat
HBO Max, Feature Film Exclusive!
Inspired by the blockbuster video game franchise, this fantasy martial arts action film brings together Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high-stakes battle for the universe. Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks and Ludi Lin star. The film is rated R and will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from its theatrical release, which is also today.
Shadow and Bone
Netflix, New Series!
Based on Leigh Bardugo’s worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, this fantasy series is set in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems.
Rear Window
TCM, 4pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Best Director Oscar nominee Alfred Hitchcock helmed one of his most renowned, suspenseful and stylish-looking thrillers with this 1954 masterpiece, aided by the lush, Oscar-nominated color cinematography of frequent collaborator Robert Burks. The film stars another regular coworker of Hitch’s, James Stewart, as professional photographer L.B. “Jeff” Jefferies. After Jeff finds himself confined to a wheelchair with a broken leg during an especially sweltering New York City summer, he whiles away his recovery time by watching his neighbors through the windows of their close-quartered buildings and in the courtyard shared by their apartment complexes — going so far as to peep at them through binoculars. Jeff becomes obsessed with viewing their different private dramas play out in what almost seem like mini-movies, but the “movie” he sees through the window of one neighbor, Lars Thorwald (Raymond Burr), leads him to suspect Thorwald of murdering his nagging wife. Jeff enlists his socialite girlfriend, Lisa Fremont (Grace Kelly), to help investigate the suspicious chain of events, leading to one of the most memorable and gripping endings in all of film history. In Rear Window, Hitchcock’s terrific visual approach offers plenty of interesting things to say about subjects ranging from questioning the nature of reality even as seen through our own eyes, to commentary and critiques of movie audiences (and directors), but above all it’s a fun and brilliantly crafted, edge-of-your-seat experience. — Jeff Pfeiffer
NBA Basketball
ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are at Barclays Center in Brooklyn for a matchup against Kevin Durant and the Nets. ESPN’s second game has Nikola Joki? and the Denver Nuggets playing host to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
The Blacklist: “Misere”
NBC, 8pm EST
In a retrospective look at key turning points, steps are retraced that lead Elizabeth (Megan Boone) to align with a powerful enemy.
Deceitful Dating
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
John Logan, a widower and father of two daughters, is struggling to balance his job and parenting. Luckily, he has the help of Jillian, his wife’s best friend. When an attractive woman moves in across the street, John finds himself enjoying her company. Alice, the new neighbor, starts spending time at the Logan house, even helping John with the girls. This new woman in John’s life is a bit mysterious and she starts getting caught in some lies, raising the suspicion of Jillian and Chelsea, John’s older daughter. When Alice’s ex-husband is found dead, everyone starts to wonder if Alice is as sweet as she seems. Stars Christine Chatelain and Derek Hamilton.
Doing the Most With Phoebe
Comedy Central, 11pmEach week, the funny gal and former 2 Dope Queens cohost finds a new way out of her comfort zone and into a celeb guest’s head by joining them in an activity like horseback riding, tumbling or a rope course.