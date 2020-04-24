TV Best Bets for April 24

Extraction
Netflix, Original Film!
This action drama stars Chris Hemsworth as a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the most dangerous extraction of his career when he is enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. David Harbour (Stranger Things) also stars in the film written by Hemsworth’s Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame co-director Joe Russo and directed by the actor’s frequent Marvel film stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave.
After Life
Netflix, Season Premiere!
The comedy/drama created, written and directed by and starring Ricky Gervais, returns for a six-episode second season. The series follows Tony (Gervais), a newspaper writer whose life is upended after his wife dies from cancer. In Season 2, while still struggling with his grief, Tony tries to become a better friend to those around him, even amid the looming threat of his paper being shut down.
Food Paradise
Food Network, 10am EST
Go from breakfast to lunch with a three-hour binge of episodes celebrating some of the country’s best eateries, including a roadside burger joint in Louisiana and an ice-cream sundae spot in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.
2020 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3
ABC, ESPN & NFL Network, 7pm Live EST
The 2020 NFL Draft continues tonight with second- and third-round picks on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and NFL Network.
MacGyver: “Psy-Op + Cell + Merchant + Birds”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Psy-Op + Cell + Merchant + Birds,” Mac (Lucas Till) is placed inside a fake prison cell with a top Codex operative, the Merchant (guest star James Callis), in order to gain his trust and get intel on the group’s next move.
The Blacklist: “Nyle Hatcher”
NBC, 8pm EST
Liz (Megan Boone) and the task force take on a cold case that may have some new victims. Meanwhile, Red (James Spader) tries to help a friend of Dembe’s who is in danger.
Stanwyck & MacMurray
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
In the 1940s and ’50s, Barbara Stanwyck and Fred MacMurray costarred in four films, three of which are spotlighted tonight. First on the bill, both actors portray shady characters (with Stanwyck receiving an Oscar nomination for her performance as one of moviedom’s quintessential femme fatales) in Billy Wilder’s 1944 film noir classic Double Indemnity. This is followed by the romantic drama There’s Always Tomorrow (1956) and the 1953 Western The Moonlighter.
Magnum P.I.: “The Night Has Eyes”
CBS, 9pm EST
Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) take the case of recovering the stolen urn of a woman’s deceased husband, but they soon find that others believe the urn is worth killing for. Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Reed guest-stars in the new episode “The Night Has Eyes.”
Somewhere South: “It’s a Greens Thing”
PBS, 9pm EST
Travel with Vivian to the Lumbee tribe’s annual homecoming, where she samples their famous collard sandwich. On a trip to Georgia, Vivian meets a group of refugee farmers growing greens that remind them of home.
International Jazz Day From Australia
PBS, 10pm EST
Join more than two dozen world-renowned artists from across the globe for an extraordinary celebration of jazz music. The 2019 International Jazz Day All-Star Global Concert was held at Hamer Hall in Melbourne, Australia.
