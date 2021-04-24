TV Best Bets for April 24

The Swim
discovery+
This documentary chronicles long-distance swimmer Ben Lecomte as he attempts a 5,000-mile-long swim across the Pacific Ocean.
San Francisco
TCM, 9am EST, Catch a Classic!
Musicals were such a predominant and popular genre during the 1930s that even this disaster film/romantic drama set around the infamous 1906 earthquake that devastated the title city found time to squeeze some singing into the production. That aspect seemed to help the film become a box office success in 1936, and is part of why it remains a beloved classic, especially among Bay Area residents. Costar Jeanette MacDonald sings the title song a number of times in the film, and it eventually becomes an anthem for the earthquake survivors. It’s had a similar effect in real life, with “San Francisco” becoming a sentimental favorite singalong at public events, and one of the city’s two official songs. As for the onscreen presentation of the earthquake itself in this film, its street-splitting, building-crumbling, fire-raging special effects are still very impressive, and the quake maintains its place as one of the most thrilling action sequences in movie history. Of course, amid all the dramatic destruction there is also human drama, as we follow the story of rakish Barbary Coast kingpin Blackie Norton (Clark Gable) and Mary Blake (MacDonald), the singer torn by her love for Blackie and her need to succeed among the operagoing elite. Spencer Tracy costars, and earned the first of his nine career Best Actor Oscar nominations, as a priest who supplements spiritual advice with a mean right hook. He urges Blackie to change his ways, but if love and religion can’t reform Blackie, perhaps Mother Nature will.— Jeff Pfeiffer
House Hunters
OWN, 11am EST
April showers bring ... lots of excuses to stay inside and watch TV! Hope for a soggy Saturday so youcan enjoy OWN’s weekly marathon of this HGTV favorite. Today’s seven-hour binge kicks off with a London couple in L.A. who (surprise!) can’t agree on a style.
NBA Basketball
ABC & ESPN, beginning at 1pm Live EST
A tripleheader of NBA action has the Toronto Raptors at the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers at the Milwaukee Bucks on ESPN. The L.A. Lakers are at the Dallas Mavericks in the primetime game on ABC.
NHL Hockey: Colorado at St. Louis
NBC, 3pm Live EST
NBC’s Saturday NHL game has Mikko Rantanen and the Colorado Avalanche at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis to skate against David Perron and the Blues.
Major League Baseball
FS1, beginning at 4pm Live EST
NL East foes are in action today at New York’s Citi Field as Victor Robles and the Washington Nationals face Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets. Following that game, FS1 has the Texas Rangers on Chicago’s South Side to take on José Abreu and the White Sox.
Murdoch Mysteries
Ovation, 7pm EST, Season Finale!
A woman from William Murdoch’s past plays a crucial role in Season 14’s final mystery. The early-20th-century Toronto police detective (Yannick Bisson) first encountered British barkeep Anna Fulford (Lisa Faulkner) way back in Season 3 when he was suffering from amnesia. Now, he must find those responsible for her death. The two-parter (concluding May 1) is packed with flashbacks to that and several other earlier episodes. “My initial thought was, ‘Uh-oh, people are really going to see the aging,’” says Bisson, who has played the usually unflappable Murdoch since 2008. “But I started to see how much more comfortable with the character I am in the later years — physically, emotionally. It was reassuring.” Murdoch’s investigation will also impact his wife, Julia (Hélène Joy). “It’s going to create some tension,” Bisson hints. “We’re still not entirely sure what the outcome is going to be.” Hopefully, Season 15 is on its way ...
One Wild Day: “Grasslands”
BBC America, 8pm EST
This series following a day in the life of Earth’s most extraordinary animals continues with “Grasslands.” Visit the African plains and watch a family of lions hunting against the clock, a tiny sengi (elephant shrew) with an early need for speed, and a hot-and-bothered hippo.
My Father’s Other Family
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
After a family tree DNA test reveals that her deceased father lived a double life, Shelby meets Rose, the half sister she never knew she had. But when their father’s inheritance comes into play, Shelby soon fears that her sister might do anything to get what she wants. Stars Kimberly-Sue Murray and Hannah Anderson.