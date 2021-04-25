TV Best Bets for April 25

Crikey! It’s a Baby!
discovery+
It’s truly an Irwin family affair in this special episode of Crikey! It’s the Irwins when Terri and Robert Irwin do all they can to help Bindi and Chandler while the family continues their wildlife conservation efforts. The one-hour special includes poignant and intimate moments leading up to the birth of Bindi and Chandler’s daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, including their homecoming as a family to Australia Zoo.
NTT IndyCar Series: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
NBC, 12:30pm Live EST
Josef Newgarden looks for his third straight victory at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, which is held on a 1.8-mile, 14-turn circuit through the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, and a section of runway at Albert Whitted Airport.
NASCAR Cup Series: Geico 500
FOX, 2pm Live EST
Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway brings NASCAR’s top drivers to battle it out for 188 laps. Ryan Blaney won last year’s race in overtime with a .007-second margin of victory over Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Silverado
TCM, 3:30pm EST, Catch a Classic!
After reinvigorating and helping audiences rediscover the lost art of the cliffhanger movie serial with his screenplay for Raiders of the Lost Ark a few years earlier, cowriter/director Lawrence Kasdan did something similar in 1985 with this fresh take on, and rollicking salute to, the familiar tropes of the classic Hollywood Westerns of yesteryear. And the result is thrilling in the same sorts of ways that Raiders was, with long-familiar elements, character types and scenarios seeming new again thanks to Kasdan’s keen eye for filtering old-style action, drama and humor through a relatively modern lens. Nominated for Oscars for its sound and musical score, Silverado follows four cowboys in the Old West — a former outlaw (Kevin Kline), a falsely accused ex-con (Scott Glenn), his reckless younger brother (Kevin Costner) and a Henry rifle crack shot (Danny Glover) — as they come together to free the title town from a corrupt sheriff (Brian Dennehy). Linda Hunt, Jeff Goldblum, Rosanna Arquette and John Cleese costar. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Biography: “Rowdy” Roddy Piper
A&E, 8pm EST
The second of A&E Network and WWE Studios’ original documentaries chronicling WWE Legends focuses on “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, who is universally considered one of WWE’s greatest villains. During his Hall of Fame career, he played the role of the antagonist against a who’s who of WWE greats while amassing more than 30 championships.
93rd Academy Awards
ABC, 8pm Live EST
The Academy has temporarily allowed films first released on streaming or VOD services to be eligible for nominations if they were originally scheduled to have a theatrical release. In terms of the evening’s presentation, this event will be an in-person ceremony broadcast live from multiple locations. The Netflix-produced film Mank leads with 10 nominations. For the first time, two women have been nominated in the Best Director category — Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) and Chloé Zhao (Nomadland).
Top Gear
BBC America, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Hosts Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness hit the road again in a series of challenges designed to push them and their cars to the limit. The trio tackles “midlife crisis” cars, a Scottish Highlands off-road adventure, the iconic James Bond cars and the cars their fathers used to drive.
Naked and Afraid XL
Discovery Channel, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
For the past six seasons of this competition series, all-star survivalists have conquered extreme environments with grueling climates and impossible challenges where others have failed. Now, the ultimate test of survival is taken to new extremes, and 12 legends of the 40-day challenges return to test themselves like never before. This season, these all-star survivalists must raise the bar in both skill and innovation as they take on the deadly swamps of Louisiana for an epic, never-before-attempted 60-day challenge. As seasons change, winter rolls over the swamp and dangers mount, who will endure?
Just What the Doctor Ordered
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Having escaped from the psychiatric prison, Dr. Albert Beck (Eric Roberts) hides out in an empty house — until its new owners unexpectedly arrive to move in! Forced into the attic to evade the recently widowed mother, Beck watches from above — undeniably attracted to her 18-year-old daughter. Grace Patterson, Carrie Schroeder, Brandon Tyler Moore and Adrian Eppley costar.
My Grandparents’ War: “Carey Mulligan”
PBS, 8pm EST
Follow actress Carey Mulligan as she travels to Japan to learn about her grandfather’s experience as a British naval officer during World War II, including the kamikaze attack he survived, and the extent of the devastation he witnessed.
Autopsy: The Last Hours of ... Anthony Bourdain
REELZChannel, 8pm EST
In 2018, the world was stunned by the death of the renegade celebrity chef turned globe-trotting journalist who pioneered food and travel TV as the host of Parts Unknown and No Reservations. What led the beloved foodie to take his own life while on assignment in France? Renowned forensic pathologist Michael Hunter pieces together the scant clues.
Air Disasters
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
“Viewers usually have a visceral reaction to Air Disasters: They either can’t get enough, or can’t watch at all,” says exec producer Dan Wolf. In tonight’s Season 16 premiere, lightning strikes Loganair 6780 as it circles the Shetland Islands in 2014. But why does the turbojet nosedive and come within seconds of plunging into the North Sea before the pilots can pull up? Interviews with the real head inspector and other experts guide us through the search for answers. The key is, they also share the recommendations that came as a result. Those changes “tell why this story matters,” Wolf says. “Each had an important impact on future [safety].”
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Eve
Season Premiere!
TLC, 8pm; also streaming on discovery+There are no fairy-tale endings for the wedded international couples on Season 6 of the reality hit. A family feud dogs Elizabeth and Andrei’s union. Tiffany struggles emotionally and financially while Ronald remains in South Africa. Angela wants weight-loss surgery while Michael’s thoughts are on children. And Kalani and Asuelu ... we don’t have space for all their issues.
Relative Race
BYUtv, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 7 of the competition series ends tonight. The show follows four teams on a surprising, emotional 10-day cross-country journey as they complete challenges, discover unknown relatives and compete for a $50,000 grand prize.
Atlantic Crossing: “Fires Spread”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST
Princess Martha is pressured to exploit her friendship with the president, who defies isolationists to push the Lend-Lease Act. Martha and the children get a surprise Christmas present.
Unsung: “Syleena Johnson”
TV One, 9pm EST
Through firsthand accounts, interviews with family and friends, and archival footage, this episode delves into the life of Syleena Johnson, the Grammy-nominated R&B and soul singer-songwriter, actress and talk show cohost.
Extreme Sisters
TLC, 10pm EST, New Series!
Sisterly love takes on a whole new meaning in TLC’s new series that follows the most obsessive and inseparable sibling relationships. Some sister bonds are closer than others, but these siblings take their obsession to the extreme. From eating the same foods, to sleeping in the same bed and even sharing a boyfriend, some of these sister fascinations are sure to make you think twice about how close sisters can really be.
Uncensored: “Marsha Ambrosius”
TV One, 10pm EST
English singer-songwriter Marsha Ambrosius is the focus of tonight’s episode of the series offering candid insights into the lives and careers of entertainers.