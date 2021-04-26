TV Best Bets for April 26

Bäckström
Acorn TV, New Series!
This thrillingly dark noir from Sweden is based on Leif GW Persson’s novel Can You Die Twice? Evert Bäckström (Kjell Bergqvist) is a respected detective famed for having an unparalleled world record for solving murder cases. But when a bullet-ridden skull is found in the Swedish archipelago, DNA results confirm it belongs to a victim of Thailand’s 2004 tsunami, and Bäckström is faced with an inexplicable mystery that even he could not have imagined: Can you die twice? All six episodes are available to binge today.
“A Star Is Born” Triple Feature
TCM, beginning at 6pm EST, Catch a Classic!
There is just something about the tale of A Star Is Born — an older, fading star of movies or music helps a younger up-and-comer reach the big time — that audiences and the Motion Picture Academy have found so compelling that the story has been retold in four film adaptations since 1937, and each version has been nominated for at least one Oscar, with three of them winning at least one statuette. As part of its airing of “S” movie titles today during its “31 Days of Oscar: Oscars From A to Z” programming event, Turner Classic Movies will air the first three versions of A Star Is Born this evening. The night starts with the original 1937 version, a Best Picture Oscar nominee starring Janet Gaynor (Best Actress Oscar nominee) as an aspiring Hollywood actress and Fredric March (Best Actor Oscar nominee) as a fading movie star who helps her launch her career. The film won an Oscar for its screenplay. Next up is one of the best-loved versions of A Star Is Born, the 1954 film starring Best Actress and Best Actor Oscar nominees Judy Garland and James Mason in the lead roles. This version, as with the rest of the remakes, is set in the world of music, and as such is a perfect vehicle for Garland and her legendary voice, particularly when she memorably croons the Oscar-nominated Harold Arlen/Ira Gershwin torch song “The Man That Got Away.” Then, TCM airs the 1976 version of A Star Is Born, with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson in the leads. Streisand and Paul Williams won Oscars for the film’s classic song “Evergreen (Love Theme From A Star Is Born).” — Jeff Pfeiffer
NHL Hockey: Carolina at Dallas
NBCSN, 7:30pm Live EST
Joe Pavelski and the Dallas Stars play host to Vincent Trocheck and the Carolina Hurricanes in this primetime NHL matchup on NBCSN.
Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days
ABC, 8pm EST
The first lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden, UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie, CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta, John Oliver and Rosie Perez join the incredible lineup of special guests for this two-hour documentary. Stevie Wonder, known for his iconic performances of “123 Sesame Street” and “Superstition” on the beloved series, will perform his re-imagined version of “Sesame Street” classic “Sunny Days.” The documentary, which highlights the more than 50-year impact of this iconic show and the nonprofit behind it, Sesame Workshop, will also include never-before-seen footage of an episode produced in 1992 focusing on the topic of divorce and around the experience of Mr. Snuffleupagus and his family. The special will examine the decision to ultimately not air the episode, marking the only time in the show’s history such a decision was made.
All American: “The Bigger Picture”
The CW, 8pm EST
When a college scout comes to talk to Spencer (Daniel Ezra), he must decide if the strings attached are worth it. Billy (Taye Diggs) realizes that the recruiting game has changed and has an idea on how to help his players. A police shooting of a young Black woman hits too close to home for Olivia (Samantha Logan), leaving her to take drastic measures to get justice. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) is struggling with everything going on, so Spencer, Asher (Cody Christian) and JJ (guest star Hunter Clowdus) try to help him out.
9-1-1: “Parenthood”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Parenthood,” the 118 responds to a series of calls dealing with parents and their children, including a disastrous birthday party thrown by a mommy blogger.
50K Three Ways
HGTV, 8pm EST, Series Premiere!
For homeowners who have the cash, but need big help with a vision that can turn their home reno wish list into a breathtaking reality, popular Chicago-based interior designer Tiffany Brooks will triple their options. In the premiere episode, a couple wants to renovate their dated home, but can’t decide what to improve with their budget. Tiffany presents a trio of enticing options that can turn their house into the home they’ve always wanted. Encountering roadblocks along the way, including structural surprises, permit delays and indecisive clients, Tiffany must make the most of the budget to deliver a stylish new space that’s worth every penny.
The Voice: “The Knockouts Part 2”
NBC, 8pm EST
Snoop Dogg serves as the Mega Mentor to all of the teams on the final night of the Knockouts as the coaches pair their artists to perform individually against a teammate, then select a winner to move on to the Live Playoffs; each coach has one steal. The four artists saved during the Battle Rounds will compete in the Four-Way Knockout for America’s vote.
Bob (Hearts) Abishola: “TLC: Tunde’s Loving Care”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
Tunde (Barry Shabaka Henley) schools a reluctant Bob (Billy Gardell) on the art of home repair while helping to fix his dishwasher in the new episode “TLC: Tunde’s Loving Care.”
9-1-1: Lone Star: “A Little Help From My Friends”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “A Little Help From My Friends,” the 126 responds to a bloody disaster at an ice cream shop and helps rescue a boy missing from his own birthday party.
Running Wild With Bear Grylls: “Keegan-Michael Key in the Icelandic Lava Field”
Nat Geo, 9pm EST
As if right out of a science-fiction movie, Bear Grylls swoops in on a jetpack to pick up funnyman Keegan-Michael Key, kicking off their adrenaline-pumping adventure in the lava fields of Iceland. The Key & Peele star must put all jokes aside to face some of his greatest fears and conquer the lunar landscape, including rappelling off a sheer 200-foot cliff.
Frontline: “The Virus That Shook the World, Part 1”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST
A glimpse of life during the year of the pandemic, filmed around the world, from lockdowns to funerals to protests. Through extensive personal video and local footage, see how people and countries responded to the virus, across cultures, races, faiths and privilege.
The Good Doctor: “Waiting”
ABC, 10pm EST
After a political protest turns violent, the team races to save two young gunshot victims. Guest starring is Bria Samone Henderson as Jordan Allen, Noah Galvin as Asher Wolke, Carina Bardo as Elizabeth Rodriguez and Italia Ricci as Taryn Wilkie.
Debris: “Do You Know Icarus?”
NBC, 10pm EST
While Bryan (Jonathan Tucker) and Finola (Riann Steele) figure out their next move, a diver finds debris off the coast and accidentally erases his sister from reality.
Race to the Center of the Earth: “Down to the Wire”
Nat Geo, 10pm EST
The strongest competitors are pushed to their limits. In Canada, the team faces a frozen uphill battle. In Thailand, the team’s weaknesses are exposed. Team Russia ventures into dangerous territory. And Team South America fights against injury and fear.