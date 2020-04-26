TV Best Bets for April 26

Duncanville: “Judge Annie”
FOX, 8:30pm EST
Annie (voice of Amy Poehler) and Jack (voice of Ty Burrell) share their old swimming spot with the kids. Everything is awesome, until a rich resident buys the land, drains the swimming hole and takes the kids to court for trespassing. Judy Sheindlin provides a guest voice in the new episode “Judge Annie.”
Best of the West
SundanceTV, 4pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Clint Eastwood features in this afternoon’s Best of the West programming block, with High Plains Drifter, Joe Kidd, Pale Riderand Unforgivenairing today.
God Friended Me
CBS, 8pm EST, Series Finale!
CBS won’t be picking up a third season of God Friended Me, so the series will conclude with a two-part finale tonight. In “Miracles,” Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) helps his new friend suggestion, C.J. (guest star Lonnie Chavis), a young boy who claims an angel wants him to reunite his father, Corey (Cornelius Smith Jr.), the creator of the God Account’s original algorithm, with Corey’s estranged father. Then in “The Mountain,” Miles is forced to examine his lack of faith more than ever before when the God Account sends him his sister, Ali (Javicia Leslie), as a friend suggestion on the eve of her cancer surgery.
The Simpsons: “Warrin’ Priests”
FOX, 8pm EST
When Bode (guest voice Pete Holmes), a young charismatic new preacher, comes to town and shakes things up at church, Reverend Lovejoy (voice of Harry Shearer) investigates his mysterious past in Part 1 of the two-part episode “Warrin’ Priests.”
When Calls the Heart: “Don’t Go”
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
The frontier drama giveth: Schoolteacher Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) receives good news about the book she’s written! And taketh away? A prisoner transfer goes horribly wrong for hero Mountie Nathan (Kevin McGarry).
Killer in the Guest House
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Gina, a struggling fashion photographer, is forced to rent out her guest house as a means of paying the mortgage. But when her new tenant, Mark, a hunky pilot, is revealed to be a dangerous and womanizing con man, Gina finds herself in the shoot of her life. Stars Chelsea Hobbs and Marcus Rosner.
Belgravia
EPIX, 9pm EST
The depths of Stephen’s (James Fleet) problems are revealed, causing John (Adam James) to set his manipulative sights on Charles (Jack Bardoe) and Caroline (Harriet Walter) as a way to make money; Susan (Alice Eve) isn’t shy about exploiting the Trenchards’ new social circle.
Bob’s Burgers: “The Handyman Can”
FOX, 9pm EST
When Teddy (voice of Larry Murphy) finds himself doubting his abilities as a handyman, the kids build up his confidence in the new episode “The Handyman Can.”
The Curse of Oak Island: “The Top Finds & Moments You Never Saw”
History, 9pm EST
This two-hour episode looks back on seven seasons of The Curse of Oak Islandand counts down the 10 most incredible finds of the series while also airing hours and hours of footage that have ended up on the cutting room floor.
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Mother”
NBC, 9pm EST
Zoey (Jane Levy) has to figure out a clever way to help her mother with an impossible decision while Max (Skylar Astin) unexpectedly bonds with Leif (Michael Thomas Grant), and Mo (Alex Newell) hits a rough patch with Eddie (Patrick Oritz).
World on Fire
PBS, 9pm EST
In Episode 4, Harry’s (Jonah Hauer-King) courage is tested in Belgium and Kasia’s (Zofia Wich?acz) resistance activity in Warsaw intensifies.
Homeland
Showtime, 9pm EST, Series Finale!
It’s been almost a decade that Claire Danes has played CIA agent Carrie Mathison. When we asked Danes if there would be any happy endings for her character, she shared: “It depends on how you look at it.” Fingers crossed the Emmy-winning series leaves us with a hopeful future.
Vida
Starz, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Sisters Emma and Lyn are enjoying the fruits of their labor as their bar’s business is booming and their love lives are, too. But in the third season, the two will find themselves face-to-face with old ghosts and new enemies as they must decide whether to stay together as a family or go their separate ways.
Family Guy: “Coma Guy”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
In the new episode “Coma Guy,” Peter (voice of Seth MacFarlane) gets in a car accident and falls into a coma.
NCIS: Los Angeles: “Code of Conduct”
CBS, 10pm EST, Guest Star Alert!
Catherine Bell returns as JAG’s Marine Lt. Col. Sarah “Mac” MacKenzie in the new episode “Code of Conduct.” Sam (LL Cool J), Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Rountree (guest star Caleb Castille) travel to Afghanistan when MacKenzie asks NCIS to help with a sensitive case after two SEALs claim their chief murdered an unarmed prisoner.
On the Case With Paula Zahn: “Shadow of Suspicion”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Paula Zahn is back for a 10th season of taking viewers on journeys inside the most fascinating crime and mystery investigations. In the premiere, a young woman travels to California in pursuit of a Hollywood dream and winds up the victim of a savage homicide.
Good Girls: “Opportunity”
NBC, 10pm EST
Beth (Christina Hendricks) begins to make moves towards the future just as a new member of law enforcement enters the women’s orbit. Meanwhile, a guilty Ruby (Retta) goes too far trying to be a good person and Annie (Mae Whitman) experiences self-doubt over her GED test.
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Showtime, 10:10pm EST, New Series!
John Logan (Skyfall) created this series described as a “spiritual descendant” of his 2014-16 Showtime drama Penny Dreadful. Where that series was set in Victorian-era London, this one takes place in late 1930s Los Angeles and is a new story — an equally dark mystery combining elements of detective fiction, Mexican-American folklore and L.A.’s real-life history. The strong ensemble cast includes Nathan Lane, Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Adriana Barrazaand Rory Kinnear, who is the only returning cast member from the original series (in a different role).
Magic Caught on Camera
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, New Series!
Magicians from the U.S. and around the world hit the streets to perform spectacular illusions to the delight and amazement of passersby. From never-before-seen card tricks and hypnosis to sleight of hand, levitation, vanishing acts and more, viewers won’t believe their eyes. In the first episode, “Magic in the Streets,” celebrity magician Justin Flom cuts his own baby daughter in half, Andrew Kelly unlocks a stranger’s phone on the streets of New York, an orangutan goes “ape” over a card trick in the U.K. and much more. A second new episode immediately follows.
