TV Best Bets for April 27

Prodigal Son: “Exit Strategy”
FOX, 9pm EST
Jessica (Bellamy Young) gets closer to Martin (Michael Sheen) and dives headfirst into the past for material for her tell-all book in the new episode “Exit Strategy.”
Strangers on a Train
TCM, 4:15pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Robert Burks rightly earned an Oscar nomination for his black-and-white cinematography in this 1951 suspense classic based on Patricia Highsmith’s novel, but how Alfred Hitchcock did not receive a directing nod, nor Robert Walker an acting nomination for his chilling performance as Bruno Antony, is beyond us. Either way, it is a thrilling watch, as pro tennis player Guy Haines (Farley Granger) has the bad luck of happening to sit next to Walker’s Antony on a train, and their conversation turns toward Antony “jokingly” suggesting that the two men “trade murders” — Antony will kill Haines’ wife if Haines kills Antony’s father. Unfortunately for Haines, the deranged Antony is not joking at all; he proceeds with his end of the deal, and makes life increasingly terrifying for Haines in order to get him to hold up his. The film’s classic climax aboard an out-of-control carousel isn’t the only way in which the Master of Suspense delivers a memorable thrill ride with this production. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Pooch Perfect: “Disney Dogs”
ABC, 8pm EST
The series experiences its most unique challenge yet as the veteran groomers must take a step back and coach their loyal assistants through a groom in hopes of immunity. The magic continues with a Disney-themed Ultimutt Challenge where the dogs’ grooms are inspired by characters from Hercules, Frozen, The Little Mermaid and more.
NCIS: “Misconduct”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Misconduct,” Gibbs (Mark Harmon) prepares to testify against a financial adviser who stole millions from his Navy clients.
The Resident: “After the Storm”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “After the Storm,” the staff at Chastain Memorial Hospital go into crisis mode when the building is in a tornado’s path.
Young Rock: “Good vs. Great”
NBC, 8pm EST
Miami, 1990s: After a devastating injury his freshman year, Dwayne (Uli Latukefu) strives to get his college football career back on track. As he fights for playing time against future Hall of Famers, he wonders if big dreams and hard work are enough to get him to the NFL.
Finding Your Roots: “On Broadway”
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST
Henry Louis Gates Jr. investigates the family histories of Broadway stars Audra McDonald and Mandy Patinkin, discovering ancestors whose struggles laid the groundwork for their success.
Kenan: “Hair Show”
NBC, 8:30pm EST
Kenan (Kenan Thompson), Rick (Don Johnson), Gary (Chris Redd) and Mika (Kimrie Lewis) prepare the girls for the annual Atlanta Hair Show, but Kenan is feeling the pressure because it was one of Cori’s favorite events. Meanwhile, Gary secures an offer for a sitcom, but Kenan must contemplate a move to Los Angeles, and Cori’s mother, Tasha, pays a visit.
Supergirl: “Prom Night!”
The CW, 9pm EST
Nia (Nicole Maines) and Brainy (Jesse Rath) attempt to save Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) from the Phantom Zone by time traveling back to Kara’s home in 2009. While determined to secure the item needed to help Supergirl, Brainy is worried about keeping a low profile so as not to alter the future timeline. However, when their ship crashes upon arrival, a young Kara Danvers (guest star Izabela Vidovic) is the first on the scene. Meanwhile, a young reporter named Cat Grant (guest star Eliza Helm) sets her sights on Midvale as she suspects there is a big story in the small town.
Philly D.A.
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST
Candidate Krasner pledged never to seek the death penalty, but the murder of a police sergeant tests the D.A.’s resolve. Lives hang in the balance of the D.A.’s biggest decision yet — along with his credibility.
NBA Basketball: Dallas at Golden State
TNT, 9:30pm Live EST
Luka Don?i? and the Dallas Mavericks visit the Chase Center in San Francisco for a primetime matchup against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Assembly Required: “Work It”
History, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Hosts Tim Allen and Richard Karn never know where or when they’ll need their tools, so they’re tasking the makers with building them a mobile workbench. But before they can take their skills on the road, they have to build a heavy-duty flashlight. Can the makers prove they have the skills to build on-the-go or will they get left behind?
New Amsterdam: “Disconnected”
NBC, 10pm EST
Max (Ryan Eggold) is on a mission to deliver free broadband access; Reynolds (Jocko Sims) treats a young girl with a gunshot wound; Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) gives difficult news to a long-time patient; and Iggy (Tyler Labine) is immensely proud of his patient’s success but worries that he may be getting too close.
Frontline: “The Virus That Shook the World, Part 2”
PBS, 10pm (WTTW Chicago, 10pm) EST
Part 2 of the epic story of people around the world living through the year of the pandemic. With extensive personal video and local footage, the film shows the differing struggles, beliefs and responses people around the world experienced.