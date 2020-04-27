TV Best Bets for April 27

Mummy Mysteries
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, New Series!
In this series, an international team of experts reveals the shocking true stories behind ancient Egypt’s most infamous mummies. Using modern forensic science, they uncover horrific tales of life and death. In the premiere, “Killing a King,” the pockmarked mummy of Ramesses V reveals a shocking tale of bitter family infighting, civil insurrection and a cause of death that ultimately pushed ancient Egypt to the edge of collapse.
9-1-1: “The One That Got Away”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “The One That Got Away,” the 118 fights an apartment building blaze and attempts a daring rescue of a blind woman trapped inside.
The Voice: “Road to Live Shows”
NBC, 8pm EST
Take a look back at the best moments from the season so far during this original jam-packed special chronicling the journey of the remaining artists from the blind auditions to next week’s live playoffs. The two-hour program also includes never-before-seen footage of the coaches and contestants.
Star of the Month: Jane Russell
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies ends its April Monday-night salute to the films of Jane Russell with tonight’s lineup that begins with the network premiere of Foxfire (1955) and also includes Hot Blood(1956), Underwater!(1955) and Born Losers(1967).
Below Deck Sailing Yacht: “#Awkward”
Bravo, 9pm EST
Jenna’s jealousy mounts as the charter guests continue to shamelessly flirt with Adam. Paget and Ciara can’t get on the same page, but Paget and Georgia are perfectly in tune. Adam makes a big romantic gesture for Jenna that backfires. And a shocking marriage proposal puts a relationship to the test.
Roswell, New Mexico: “Como La Flor”
The CW, 9pm EST
Liz (Jeanine Mason) is forced to revisit a painful part of her past when her mother Helena (guest star Bertila Damas) shows up at the diner unexpectedly. Michael (Michael Vlamis) urges Maria (Heather Hemmens) to seek help after she experiences a strange vision, and Kyle’s (Michael Trevino) attempt to get Steph (guest star Justina Adorno) to open up doesn’t go as planned. Finally, Helena’s arrival in Roswell sends Rosa (Amber Midthunder) spiraling.
Prod
Season Finale!
FOX, 9pmIn the devilishly dark drama’s season-ender, unstable criminal profiler Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne) learns more about the girl-in-the-box mystery, and he and his family try to bring down shifty billionaire Nicholas Endicott (Dermot Mulroney).
Celebrity IOU
HGTV, 9pm EST
How to get away with a killer home renovation? Just ask Viola Davis. As the latest do-gooding guest star to partner with the Property Brothers, the actress heads to Minnesota to overhaul the house of her college roommate Michelle, a cancer survivor.
The Curse of Oak Island: “The Top Theories & Moments”
History, 9pm EST
Another two-hour episode looks back at more of the past seven seasons of The Curse of Oak Islandand counts down the 10 most incredible theories ever to be presented in the series. Another countdown will also look at the 10 most incredible moments from the show.
Dispatches From Elsewhere: “The Boy”
AMC, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
This insane, emotional, odd journey comes to an end, and the mystery will finally be solved. Now, whether series creator and star Jason Segel will get a second season — that’s still an unknown.
Breeders
FX, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
FX’s comedy following Londoners Paul (Martin Freeman) and Ally (Daisy Haggard) as they juggle their careers, finances, relationship, kids and aging parents finishes Season 1 tonight.
Southern Gothic
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST, New Series!
This series explores the duplicitous characters, unique settings and boundless mystery of real-life murder cases in the American South. In the premiere, “They Call Me Animal,” the worst fears of Hawkins, Texas, residents are realized when three vanished teens turn up dead. Details of a related robbery identify a suspect, but after a jailbreak, the city must mobilize the largest manhunt in state history to nab the culprit.
Songland: “H.E.R.”
NBC, 10pm EST
Two-time Grammy Award-winning R&B singer/songwriter H.E.R. comes to Songlandto hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer/producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs so that they perfectly fit the superstar artist. One song is chosen to be recorded by H.E.R. to be released for a global audience.
Independent Lens: “Jim Allison: Breakthrough”
PBS, 10pm EST
Meet a visionary doctor on a journey to find a cure for cancer. Nobel Prize winner Dr. Jim Allison spent decades waging a lonely but ultimately fruitful quest to discover a way the immune system can stop cancer in its tracks.
