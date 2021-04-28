TV Best Bets for April 28

The Handmaid’s Tale
Hulu, Season Premiere!
In the 10-episode fourth season of this adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel, June (Elisabeth Moss) strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges. Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships. The first three episodes drop today; subsequent new episodes will be available Wednesdays.
Life Under Renovation
discovery+, New Series!
This series follows five families from across the country as they take on the ambitious task of capturing the ups and downs of the biggest renovations of their lives. Inspired by a major life event — like accommodating a newly blended family or unexpected twins — the self-shot series tracks the progress of the families’ home renovation realities from beginning to end.
Headspace Guide to Sleep
Netflix, New Series!
Learn all about sleep, your relationship with it and how to build healthy habits for a more restful night. Over the course of seven animated episodes, Headspace Director of Meditation and Mindfulness teacher Eve Lewis Prieto reveals the science behind a healthy night’s sleep and provides tips on how to get the best sleep you’ve ever had. Each 15-minute episode explores a different aspect of our relationship with sleep — such as insomnia, stress, our phones and even sleeping pills — followed by a guided wind-down designed to help you on your journey to a better sleep.
Major League Baseball: Chicago Cubs at Atlanta
FS1, 7pm Live EST
Javier Báez and the Chicago Cubs face Freddie Freeman and the Braves in Game 3 of a four-game series at Atlanta’s Truist Park.
NHL Hockey
NBCSN, beginning at 7pm Live EST
Wednesday Night Hockey’s twin bill features the St. Louis Blues at the Minnesota Wild and the Colorado Avalanche at the Vegas Golden Knights.
NBA Basketball
ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
An NBA doubleheader on ESPN has Zach LaVine leading the Chicago Bulls against Julius Randle and the Knicks in New York, and Kawhi Leonard and the L.A. Clippers in Phoenix to face Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns.
The Price Is Right at Night
CBS, 8pm EST
Actress, comedian and Kids Say the Darndest Things host Tiffany Haddish takes a spin at The Price Is Right games for charity in this primetime edition of the iconic game show.
The Masked Singer: “The Sing-a-Long: The Maskie Awards”
FOX, 8pm EST
Nick Cannon hosts “The Maskie Awards,” a special singalong episode celebrating the best of Season 5.
Them!
TCM, 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
One of the earliest of the “big bug” monster movies that arrived in theaters in the early post-World War II Atomic Age — and the ensuing anxiety that era and its new weapons delivered to audiences — also happens to be one of the best. The “Them!” in this 1954 classic from Warner Bros. are ants that have been transformed into gigantic monsters after years of exposure to radiation left over from A-bomb testing in the New Mexico desert. The film takes its time before revealing the creatures, which is good for a few reasons. For one thing, they are kind of silly-looking, although considering the effects standards of the day they aren’t too bad, and certainly there would be far more ludicrous creations hitting movie screens in these types of films over the ensuing years in cheaper movies with less creative talents. The filmmakers here take a great approach in not showing the ants right away in order to ratchet up terrific suspense and an eerie ambiance as police officers (including one played by the film’s star, James Whitmore) on patrol begin getting reports of missing persons, and finding strange footprints accompanying massive damage while they patrol during a sandstorm. Sounds like the creepy howling of the wind during that sandstorm play an important role in these early scenes, and throughout the movie, in creating a tense atmosphere in Them!, and the chilling trills signaling the ants are nearby more than offset how limited the insects’ appearance may be in terms of making them terrifying threats, whether it’s in the early scenes in the desert or the climactic showdown in the Los Angeles sewer system. — Jeff Pfeiffer
President Biden’s First Address to Congress
Various Networks, 9pm Live EST
President Joe Biden will give his first public address before a joint session of Congress in the Chamber of the House of Representatives in the U.S. Capitol tonight. The speech will be similar to a State of the Union address, though it is not referred to as such in the case of a first-time president’s initial address. Presiding over the joint session will be Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris in her capacity as president of the Senate. This marks the first time that two women serving as presiding officers will sit on the rostrum during a joint session address. Most news networks will likely cover this address live, along with offering pre- and post-speech commentary.
The Wizard of Paws
BYUtv, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
This heartwarming unscripted series that follows animal prosthetist Derrick Campana as he travels the country in pursuit of animals in desperate need of his services returns for Season 2. In tonight’s premiere, Derrick travels to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and meets Toto, a dog who has lost her front paws in a farming accident. Toto belongs to Elvin and Emmy, but is particularly special to their 6-year-old granddaughter Jorja, who was born with a rare chromosome disorder and needs to wear braces on her legs. Derrick hopes to create prosthetics for Toto so that she can now run alongside Jorja.