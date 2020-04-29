TV Best Bets for April 29

Summertime
Netflix, New Series!
This eight-episode Italian drama is a modern love story set on Italy’s Adriatic coast. An undeniable attraction brings together Ale and Summer, who come from very different worlds — he is an ex-motorcycle champion, wild and determined to take back the reins of his life; she refuses to conform her life to the masses and dreams of flying far away, but she knows she is the glue that holds her family together. As Ale and Summer’s love grows with the summer sun, it’s a journey that will take them far from who they were before they met.
Riverdale: “Chapter Seventy-Five: Lynchian”
The CW, 8pm EST
Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Charles (guest star Wyatt Nash) follow a new lead after the contents of the latest videotape take a sinister turn. Meanwhile, Kevin (Casey Cott), Reggie (Charles Melton) and Fangs (guest star Drew Ray Tanner) take their latest business venture to the next level, while Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) maple rum business faces a new threat.
The Masked Singer: “The Battle of the Sixes: The Final 6”
FOX, 8pm EST
Special guest Gordon Ramsay joins the panel as the remaining six singers compete and one singer will be unmasked at the end of the new episode “The Battle of the Sixes: The Final 6.”
Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now?
Lifetime, 8pm EST
This could be one heck of an anniversary party. Host Kevin Frazier catches up with couples from the series’ 10 seasons — some still together, some readyto be unmarried and some withdramatic baby stories to tell.
Spy in the Wild: A Nature Miniseries
PBS, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Meet even more spy creatures in the middle of some of nature’s greatest events across the globe.
Starring Dolores Costello
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Actress Dolores Costello, whose career as a child and adult star extended from nearly the earliest days of cinema into the 1940s, primarily found her fame in silent pictures, where she was dubbed “The Goddess of the Silent Screen.” Costello is celebrated in tonight’s film lineup that includes silents and “talkies” that she made, beginning with Orson Welles’ 1942 classic The Magnificent Ambersonsand also including Expensive Women (1931), When a Man Loves(1927), Beloved Brat(1938), Old San Francisco(1927) and This Is the Army(1943).
SEAL Team: “In the Blind”
CBS, 9pm EST
Bravo Team gets ambushed by enemy forces during a mission to extract a potential link to a new terrorist leader in the new episode “In the Blind.”
H2O: The Molecule That Made Us: “Civilizations”
PBS, 9pm EST
Travel into the past to see how water may have driven our own evolution — and created civilizations. But can the Earth’s water supplies guarantee our future?
Ghost Nation: “An Unholy Haunting”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango and Shari DeBenedetti head to Waynesville, Ohio, to investigate claims of paranormal activity at a former Catholic church. The team suspects a disgraced priest may be behind the scratches, bizarre apparitions and chilling voice recordings.
What We Do in the Shadows: “The Curse”
FX, 10pm EST
If you think teaching your folks how to use Zoom is scary, wait until vampire Nandor (Kayvan Novak) finally gets online and realizes his decades-earlier failure to forward an email chain letter to 10 people may have left him cursed.
Dave
FXX, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Dave Burd — better known to the world as rapper/comedian Lil Dicky — wraps up Season 1 of his semiautobiographical comedy tonight.
Deadly Recall: “Cris-Cross”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST
On a lazy summer morning, two college friends are gunned down in their apartment just outside of Fisk University. Pat is immediately called to the scene. Through questioning, he learns about the girlfriend of one of the victims. When he finally tracks her down, Pat finds she is a homicide victim as well. This immediately sparks a compare-and-contrast of the two crime scenes, but with no murder weapon, Pat is left to rely on unorthodox clues from abnormal sources.
Destination Fear: “Nopeming Sanatorium”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
As the spooky road trip series returns, brother-sister duo Dakota and Chelsea Laden, their best friend Tanner Wiseman, and camera operator Alex Schroeder investigate Nopeming Sanatorium, a 118-year-old building in Duluth, Minn., that loomed menacingly near the Ladens’ and Wiseman’s childhood homes. Now they get to finally confront their childhood fears as they explore and spend the night in one of Minnesota’s most paranormally active locations, a place rampant with a history of murder, suicide and sinister spirits.
The Big Fat Wedding Walk
Lifetime, 11pm EST
Dumbbells before wedding bells? Together, a bride who survived cancer and a groom hoping to stave off heart disease tackle a common goal: to get in shape before walking down the aisle.
