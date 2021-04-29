TV Best Bets for April 29

Let’s Be Real
FOX, 9:30pm EST, New Series!
After premiering as a satirical election-season special last year, this puppet show from writer/executive producer Robert Smigel returns as a series covering politics and pop culture in 2021 through topical sketches, celebrity cameos and remote pieces.
Chasing Ocean Giants
discovery+, New Series!
Follow Patrick Dykstra, Wall Street lawyer turned BAFTA award-winning ocean cinematographer and modern-day sea explorer, as he seeks new and unrecorded ocean phenomena to reveal the secrets of our ocean’s giants. From blue whales off the coast of Sri Lanka to the biggest population of orcas in the world in the Norwegian fjords, Patrick’s journey takes audiences through some of the most difficult and hostile places on Earth.
Duff’s Happy Fun Bake Time
discovery+, New Series!
In this series from The Jim Henson Company, join host Duff Goldman in his laboratory kitchen along with his puppet crew as they explore the science behind cooking and baking to create some of the most popular foods. Each of the six half-hour episodes is a flavorful adventure that goes beyond food rules and recipes to discover how ingredients work together to create delicious dishes and desserts.
Things Heard & Seen
Netflix, Original Film!
This horror thriller is based on the novel All Things Cease to Appear by Elizabeth Brundage. In the film, an artist relocates to the Hudson Valley and begins to suspect that her marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals her new home’s history. Amanda Seyfried, James Norton, Natalia Dyer and F. Murray Abraham star.
NFL Draft: First Round
ABC, ESPN & NFL Network, 8pm Live EST
The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock first as the NFL Draft takes place in Cleveland. The Jags are expected to pick Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence. The first round airs tonight, with the second and third rounds Friday and rounds 4-7 on Saturday.
William & Kate’s Royal Anniversary
The CW, 8pm EST
From college sweethearts to tying the knot in the wedding of the century, Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating 10 years of marriage. The royal couple are now a party of five and redefining the royal parenting playbook while at the same time cementing themselves as the future of the monarchy. Get the inside scoop on all things William and Kate as we toast the couple who will one day be crowned king and queen.
No Demo Reno: “
HGTV, 8pm EST
A couple who bought their home eight years ago loved the layout but not the look, so Jenn Todryk gives them a Cape Cod-style makeover that works for their entire family. Then, Jenn transforms a plain pool house into a glam guesthouse that’s ideal for visitors.
Manifest: “Water Landing”
NBC, 8pm EST
Michaela’s (Melissa Roxburgh) premonition leads her to pursue a fugitive; Ben (Josh Dallas) tries to gain the trust of an unlikely ally; Olive’s (Luna Blaise) relationship with Levi (Will Peltz) leads to a fascinating discovery; Jared (J.R. Ramirez) and Drea (Ellen Tamaki) uncover devastating secrets; and Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) finds herself faced with a dilemma that may jeopardize the Eureka project. Another new episode, “Graveyard Spiral,” follows.
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre
TCM, 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
John Huston won Oscars for his screenplay adaptation of B. Traven’s novel of the same name and for directing this masterful 1948 study of greed that was nominated for a Best Picture Oscar. Humphrey Bogart and Tim Holt star as Fred C. Dobbs and Bob Curtin, down-on-their-luck American vagrants in 1925 Mexico who team up with a grizzled prospector named Howard (Huston’s father Walter, who won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar) in search of gold in the central Mexican wilds. Through enormous difficulties, they eventually succeed in finding gold, but bandits (who famously “ain’t got no badges”), the elements and, most especially, greed threaten to turn their success into disaster. Bruce Bennett, Barton MacLane and Alfonso Bedoya also star in this legendary production that shot on location south of the border and cost a then-unheard-of $3 million to make.
Last Man Standing: “Love & Negotiation”
FOX, 9pm EST
Kristin (Amanda Fuller) and Ryan (Jordan Masterson) are at odds over a business deal for Outdoor Man that puts their marriage in a sticky situation in the new episode “Love & Negotiation.”
Flip or Flop
HGTV, 9pm EST, New Episodes!
Real estate experts Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack are back at it with five new episodes of their megahit series. The new episodes will follow Tarek and Christina as they successfully flip houses with loads of costly issues, including termite damage, water leaks, foundation cracks and even a front yard overrun with cacti, in order to create dream family homes that will fly off the market.