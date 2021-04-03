TV Best Bets for April 3

The Ten Commandments
ABC, 7pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Nearly every year since 1973, with a few exceptions, ABC has re-aired this gigantic 1956 Best Picture Oscar-nominated religious epic on or around Easter — even though it relates more to the Passover holiday, given that its story comes from the Old Testament book of Exodus about Moses’ (Charlton Heston) deliverance of the Israelites from slavery at the hands of Egyptian pharaoh Rameses II (Yul Brynner). That tradition continues this year, as the network airs director Cecil B. DeMille’s thrilling achievement the night before Easter. Already a very lengthy film in its original format, the TV broadcast somehow seems to keep getting longer each year thanks to commercials, so if you’re recording the movie this year, be aware that your DVR will get quite a workout — ABC has it scheduled in a four-hour-and-44-minute time slot! But with a moviegoing experience this grand, the time flies by. It’s easy to say “they don’t make ’em like that anymore” regarding such films, but in the case of The Ten Commandments, that is literally true — with its massive live crowd shots (of both people and animals) and spectacular set designs, the cost of creating a film like this in the manner in which it was produced would certainly be viewed as prohibitive by any studio today. From an era in which biblical epics were fairly common in Hollywood, DeMille’s work is one of the few that remains so highly watched and beloved to this day. Along with Heston in his iconic role as Moses (and as the voice of God via the burning bush) and Brynner, the film is also star-studded with the likes of Anne Baxter, an oddly cast Edward G. Robinson, Yvonne De Carlo, Debra Paget, John Derek, Vincent Price, John Carradine and more. DeMille is at the height of his directorial powers here as he wrangles so much into a captivating, if melodramatic, presentation. Among the film’s other technical achievements are its Oscar-winning special effects, and it also boasts a grand musical score by Elmer Bernstein. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Major League Baseball
FS1, beginning at 4pm Live EST
Opening weekend of the 2021 MLB season continues with an FS1 Saturday doubleheader featuring the Atlanta Braves at the Philadelphia Phillies in an NL East rivalry game and the World Series champion L.A. Dodgers at the Colorado Rockies.
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Final Four
CBS, beginning at 5pm Live EST
The NCAA men’s basketball tournament national semifinal round takes place with CBS airing both games at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
This film highlights the life of gospel singer and civil rights activist Mahalia Jackson (Danielle Brooks), whose music brought people together and encouraged racial equality throughout the country during the turbulent period of the civil rights movement.
One Perfect Wedding
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
With Cara (Taylor Cole) leaving on an international book tour in two weeks and Ben’s (Jack Turner) business expansion keeping him busy, the couple decides they won’t let work commitments postpone their nuptials any longer. So, they book the Clara Lake chalet and head back to where their romance began for a small, intimate wedding with friends and family … just 10 days away. With the help of their best friends Megan (Rukiya Bernard) and Sean (Dewshane Williams), Cara and Ben feel nothing can stop them from having the perfect wedding.
Saturday Night Live: “Daniel Kaluuya/St. Vincent”
NBC, 11:30pm Live EST
Actor Daniel Kaluuya, who is nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar this year for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah, makes his SNLhosting debut tonight. He is joined by Grammy-winning artist St. Vincent, who is making her second appearance as musical guest, ahead of the release of her new album, Daddy’s Home, on May 14.