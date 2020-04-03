TV Best Bets for April 3

Coffee & Kareem
Netflix, Original Film!
In this action/comedy, while police officer James Coffee (Ed Helms) enjoys his new relationship with Vanessa Manning (Taraji P. Henson), her beloved 12-year-old son Kareem (Terrence Little Gardenhigh) plots their breakup. Attempting to scare away his mom’s boyfriend for good, Kareem tries to hire criminal fugitives to take him out but accidentally exposes a secret network of criminal activity, making his family its latest target. To protect Vanessa, Kareem teams up with Coffee — the partner he never wanted — for a dangerous chase across Detroit.
Money Heist (La Casa de Papel)
Netflix, Season Premiere!
The Spanish crime/drama heist series that has become an international hit for Netflix returns for Season 4. When Season 3 ended, Raquel, a.k.a. Lisbon (Itziar Ituño), had been shown alive and in custody, while narrator Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) explained that the Professor (Álvaro Morte) had fallen for his own trap and “then it was war.”
MacGyver: “Father + Son + Father + Matriarch”
CBS, 8pm EST, Guest Star Alert!
After Oversight (returning guest star Tate Donovan) is almost killed in a bombing, he recruits Mac (Lucas Till) to help him find the suspected bomber, Mason (returning guest star Peter Weller). Jeri Ryan also guest-stars on the new episode “Father + Son + Father + Matriarch.”
Charmed: “Diplomatic Relations”
The CW, 8pm EST
The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) must join forces with Parker (guest star Nick Hargrove) when Mel is endangered in the demon world. Harry (Rupert Evans) and Jordan (Jordan Donica) infiltrate the Faction with dangerous consequences.
The Blacklist: “Newton Purcell”
NBC, 8pm EST
The Task Force investigates a series of attacks on data centers perpetrated by a blacklister with a peculiar condition, as Liz (Megan Boone) conducts a secret investigation on the side. Meanwhile, Glen (guest star Clark Middleton) desperately tries to prove his value to Red (James Spader) after a shipping mishap.
Unexpectant Parents
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tonight’s themed block of films on Turner Classic Movies is about people who unexpectedly have parenthood thrust upon them in some way. The schedule begins with Golden Globe nominee Diane Keaton as a workaholic yuppie who suddenly finds she has been left her long-lost cousin’s baby to care for as an “inheritance” in 1987’sBaby Boom. Other highlights include Ginger Rogers in Bachelor Mother(1939) and William Holden in Father Is a Bachelor(1950).
Hawaii Five-0
CBS, 9pm EST, Series Finale!
After 10 seasons, the CBS crime drama — a reimagining of Leonard Freeman’s 1968-80 TV series — comes to an end tonight. “This show has been pretty much every waking moment for the last 10 years of my life,” says series star Alex O’Loughlin. “Everywhere I go on this planet, in every language, I am McGarrett to all these people. What we’ve done, what we’ve accomplished, it’s extraordinary. I can’t really put words to express my level of gratitude.” The finale features the return of James Marsters as Victor Hesse, William Sadler as John McGarrett and Mark Dacascos as fan favorite Wo Fat.
Blue Bloods: “The Puzzle Palace”
CBS, 10pm EST
Erin (Bridget Moynahan) and Anthony (Steve Schirripa) must trust a sociopath who claims he has evidence to convict a murderer in the new episode “The Puzzle Palace.”
Dishing With Julia Child
PBS, 10pm EST, New Series!
In 1963, Julia Child and The French Chefbegan teaching the nation how to cook well, eat well and drink well. In this new series, some of today’s top chefs share insightful, funny and personal thoughts about the first lady of cooking. In the episode “The Whole Fish Story,” Jose Andres and Eric Ripert are amazed by Child’s hands-on treatment of a whole fish, how much information she conveys in the show and her ability to work without any retakes. And in “The Good Loaf,” Vivian Howard, Marcus Samuelsson, Carla Hall and Sara Moulton follow Child’s breadmaking recipes for classic pain de mie and a raisin bread.
