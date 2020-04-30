TV Best Bets for April 30

Last Man Standing
FOX, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
In the season finale episode “How You Like Them Pancakes?,” Eve (guest star Kaitlyn Dever) returns home for a weekend visit, and Kristin’s (Amanda Fuller) big day finally arrives.
Young Sheldon
CBS, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
We’d never fault loving mom Mary Cooper (Zoe Perry) for her overprotective ways, but hiding a college acceptance letter for young genius Sheldon (Iain Armitage) may be going too far. “It creates a lot of friction among the entire family,” notes executive producer Steven Molaro — and George Sr. (Lance Barber) is especially riled. “He has a lot to say. He’s tired of feeling like he isn’t as much of a parent to Sheldon as Mary is.” And keep your eyes peeled during the prequel’s season-capper for a Big Bang TheoryEaster egg. Teases Molaro: “There is a really fun one lurking near the end of this episode.”
TCM Spotlight: New York in the ’70s
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Say farewell to New York City in the 1970s as Turner Classic Movies’ April spotlight concludes tonight. This lineup of ’70s Big Apple film classics comes from a variety of genres, and includes the highly prescient, Oscar-winning satire Network (1976); the Al Pacino crime drama Dog Day Afternoon(1975); the Harlem-set action drama Across 110th Street(1972); Taxi Driver(1976); and the early slasher film Sisters(1972).
Man With a Plan
CBS, 8:30pm EST
A boat might be more trouble than it’s worth in two new episodes of Man With a Plantonight. In “Couples Therapy,” when Adam (Matt LeBlanc) buys a boat without asking Andi (Liza Snyder), they wind up in therapy to settle the disagreement. Then Adam discovers someone is sneaking his boat out at night in “Dude, Where’s My Boat?”
Station 19: “The Ghosts That Haunt Me”
ABC, 9pm EST
Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) returns to work and she and Jack (Grey Damon) fight to save people trapped in a collapsing bowling alley. Meanwhile, Ben (Jason George) confronts Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) about his drug problem, and Maya’s (Danielle Savre) mother, Katherine (guest star Ivana Shein), pays Maya a visit. Grey’s Anatomy’s Chandra Wilson (Dr. Miranda Bailey) and Stefania Spampinato (Dr. Carina DeLuca) also guest star.
Council of Dads: “I’m Not Fine”
NBC, 9pm EST, New Episodes!
After its series premiere last month, this new drama returns in its new time slot. In this episode, Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies) grapples with how a “Council of Dads” could really function in their day-to-day life as Larry (Michael O’Neill) takes on his responsibilities with passion. Luly (Michele Weaver) has an unexpected meeting with her birth mom, Michelle, and learns about her early life with Scott (Tom Everett Scott), while she and Evan (Steven Silver) make plans for a move to New York. Meanwhile, Charlotte (Thalia Tran) explores her family tree.
G
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
Zak Bagans and the crew head to Lake Havasu in Arizona to investigate one of the most famous bridges in the world. A dark paranormal energy engulfs the massive structure, attracting death, despair and even the ghost of Jack the Ripper.
Broke: “Dates”
CBS, 9:30pm EST
In the new episode “Dates,” Javier (Jaime Camil) and Elizabeth (Natasha Leggero) decide to help Jackie (Pauley Perrette) and Luis (Izzy Diaz) get back into the dating scene by setting them up on blind dates.
Top Chef: “Pitch Perfect”
Bravo, 10pm EST
The chefs are challenged to a taco throwdown for the taco king, actor and restaurateur Danny Trejo. For the Quickfire, the only sharp tool they can use is a machete, in honor of one of Danny’s signature characters. Then, Padma informs the chefs that the only way to make it to Restaurant Wars is to survive this week’s qualifying challenge.
Better Things
FX, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
The Season 4 adventures of single mom and working actor Sam Fox (Pamela Adlon) and her three daughters in Los Angeles conclude tonight.
Cake
FXX, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
FXX’s Cake, the half-hour weekly showcase featuring both live-action and animated comedy programs, airs its Season 2 finale tonight.
Tommy: “This Is Not a Drill”
CBS, 10pm EST
Tommy (Edie Falco) launches an informal investigation into a possible LAPD and city government-related conspiracy just as she prepares to fight for her job in front of an ethics committee in the new episode “This Is Not a Drill.”
Blindspot: “I Came to Sleigh”
NBC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The fifth and final season of the drama begins in the aftermath of the explosion that left Jane (Jaimie Alexander) watching as a drone strike hit the safe house with the rest of the team inside. Questions to be answered include who made it out alive and whether the team will ever be able to clear their names in the wake of Madeline’s (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) rise to power. The series moves to its regular time slot an hour earlier beginning next Thursday, May 7.
Portals to Hell: “Iron Island”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman head to Buffalo, N.Y., to investigate a former church and funeral home rumored to house two portals. The owners believe evil spirits are terrorizing the good spirits residing within the century-old building.
