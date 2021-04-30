TV Best Bets for April 30

The Mosquito Coast
Apple TV+, New Series!
Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman lead this drama based on the bestselling novel (written by Theroux’s uncle, Paul Theroux), which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. Created and executive produced by award-winning novelist Neil Cross, the series is a gripping adventure and layered character drama that follows the dangerous journey of radical idealist and brilliant inventor Allie Fox (Theroux), who uproots his family for Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the U.S. government.
Invincible
Amazon Prime Video, Season Finale!
The adult animated superhero series based on the comic book cocreated by The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman concludes its first season.
Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse
Amazon Prime Video, Original Film!
This action thriller produced by and starring Michael B. Jordan is an origin story for John Clark, one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe. When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs. Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell), Kelly’s mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war.
Marvel Studios Assembled: “The Making of <em>The Falcon and the Winter Soldier</em>”
Disney+, New Episode!
Go behind the scenes of the production of Disney+’s most recent live-action Marvel series, which stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, and just ended its first season last week.
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Netflix, Feature Film Exclusive!
Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The LEGO Movie) are producers of this animated action/comedy that was originally planned for a theatrical release before the pandemic hit. It’s about an ordinary family who find themselves in the middle of their biggest family challenge yet — saving the world from the robot apocalypse. The voice cast includes Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride and Maya Rudolph.
The Innocent
Netflix, New Miniseries!
This miniseries thriller based on the novel by Harlan Coben follows characters Mateo (Mario Casas), Olivia (Aura Garrido), Lorena (Alexandra Jiménez) and Aguilar (Jose Coronado). An accidental killing leads a man down a dark hole of intrigue and murder. Just as he finds love and freedom, one phone call brings back the nightmare. For each of these characters, starting over would be the only possible salvation, but none of them can do it.
Pet Stars
Netflix, New Series!
This reality series follows talent management company Pets on Q as they work with the biggest animal influencers on social media.
NFL Draft: Rounds 2 & 3
ABC, ESPN & NFL Network, 7pm Live EST
The NFL Draft continues tonight in Cleveland with the second- and third-round picks.
MacGyver
CBS, 8pm EST, Series Finale!
CBS passed on a sixth season for MacGyver, so tonight’s season finale episode, “Abduction + Memory + Time + Fireworks + Dispersal,” serves as the series ender. Mac (Lucas Till) and Riley (Tristin Mays) must unravel the mystery after they wake up in a cornfield with no memory of how they got there.
World’s Funniest Animals: Spring Fling
The CW, 8pm EST
This special looks to bring the cute as it serves up a helping of hilarious animals just in time for spring.
The Blacklist: “The Russian Knot”
NBC, 8pm EST
The task force hatches a plan to steal a Soviet-era cipher machine needed to decrypt coded messages; Townsend (Reg Rogers) puts Liz’s (Megan Boone) loyalty to the test; and Red (James Spader) and Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) are called to an unexpected meeting.
Daddy’s Perfect Little Girl
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Two years after her adoptive mother died, 12-year-old Ella now lives alone with her adored adoptive father, Nolan. But everything is about to change when a new woman with a 14-year-old boy enters her father’s life ... and Ella will have none of it! Stars Hattie Kragten, Matt Wells and Tracy Shreve.
The Uninvited
TCM, 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
A well-deserved Oscar nomination for its lovely black-and-white cinematography went to this masterful and still-chilling 1944 Gothic ghost story based on Dorothy Macardle’s 1942 novel Uneasy Freehold. One of the first movies to depict ghosts as a legitimate phenomenon, its story follows a brother and sister (Ray Milland and Ruth Hussey) who encounter paranormal events — from hearing an unseen woman sobbing to detecting a “scent of mimosa” from an unknown source to eventually seeing a full-on apparition — and discover a tragic history in the abandoned manor they purchase on the windswept Cornish coast. Beyond remaining memorable for its chills and thrills, The Uninvited also introduced the classic popular musical standard “Stella by Starlight,” which was part of the film’s musical score by composer Victor Young. — Jeff Pfeiffer
International Jazz Day 10th Anniversary Celebration
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST
In this look back at 10 years of historic International Jazz Day concerts, watch unforgettable performances by Herbie Hancock, Wynton Marsalis, Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Annie Lennox, Hugh Masekela and many more.
Bering Sea Gold
Discovery Channel, 9:05pm EST, Season Premiere!
Nome, Alaska, has been stirring up a summer mining season no one can pass up. This season, gold prices are on track to reach an all-time high and with this new opportunity comes new challenges. With the biggest shakeup Nome has seen in over 100 years, seasoned miners and average joes alike are on the hunt for the biggest money-making claims. Find out who is staking their claim as the reality series returns for its 10th year.