TV Best Bets for April 4

The Outsiders
AMC, 3pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Francis Ford Coppola directed this beloved 1983 coming-of-age drama based on S.E. Hinton’s novel. Not only is the film worth viewing for its compelling story and production, but also for its amazing cast of then-up-and-coming stars who would become household names — C. Thomas Howell, Matt Dillon, Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze, Ralph Macchio, Diane Lane and Emilio Estevez. The Outsidersalso helped kick off the ’80s “Brat Pack” genre of movies, but we won’t hold that against it.
Mommy Is a Murderer
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When Karina becomes friends with Lena and her daughter Mallie, she begins to suspect that Mallie isn’t Lena’s daughter at all, but a girl named Emily who was kidnapped from her biological parents several years prior. Stars Bree Williamson, Heather McComb, Jason Cermak and Josie M. Parker.
Jeffrey Epstein: His Victims Tell All
REELZChannel, 8pm EST
This special showcases interviews from Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers and insights from experts to reveal bombshells about the sordid life and suspicious death of the playboy turned convicted sex offender. Some of Epstein’s accusers, including Michelle Licata and Alicia Arden, describe in their own words the intimate and disturbing details of encounters with Epstein.
You’re Bacon Me Crazy
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Hallmark can’t take credit for that title — this one is based on a Suzanne Nelson novel. Natalie Hall stars as Cleo, a chef with a popular food truck in Portland, Ore. Her hopes of winning a local competition could be dashed by rival Gabe (Michael Rady), who parks across the street. This is Rady’s fifth movie for a Hallmark channel in less than two years. He deserves an award for that.
Line of Duty
AMC, 10pm EST, New Series!
One of the top BBC shows of all time, Line of Dutygets an official pickup by AMC for a three-month, three-season run. The series follows the members of the Anti-Corruption Unit (AC-12) of a fictional British police force as they work on various cases involving seemingly corrupt law enforcement officers with possible ties to organized crimes. In the first season, the charismatic Detective Chief Inspector Tony Gates (Lennie James) and his unit are responsible for some too-good-to-be-true crime-solving statistics and the head of AC-12 is determined to expose Gates as a fraud.
