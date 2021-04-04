TV Best Bets for April 4

The Wizard of Oz
TNT, 3:45pm EST, Catch a Classic!
It’s hard to pick a favorite from among the many terrific movies released in the magical Hollywood year of 1939 — considered one of Tinseltown’s greatest years ever in terms of popular releases and box office returns — but The Wizard of Ozhas to be near the top of the list for most people. One of the best-loved movies of all time, this adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s novel stars Judy Garland in her iconic role as Dorothy, a young Kansas farm girl who is whisked away by a twister to the land of Oz. Accompanied by a brainless Scarecrow (Ray Bolger), a heartless Tin Man (Jack Haley) and a cowardly Lion (Bert Lahr) — and pursued by a wicked witch (Margaret Hamilton) — Dorothy and her little dog, Toto, follow the yellow brick road in search of the titular Wizard (Frank Morgan), so that he may grant her wish to return home. Over 80 years later, The Wizard of Oz is as fun as ever and still looks stunningly beautiful in both its black-and-white and its color world, and its color cinematography received an Oscar nomination. The film netted five other Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and won for its musical score and for Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg’s classic song “Over the Rainbow.” — Jeff Pfeiffer
Fear the Walking Dead: “The Door”
AMC+, New Episodes!
New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead’s continuing sixth season will begin streaming with the first episode on Sunday, April 4, one week ahead of its linear cable debut on AMC. Subsequent episodes will then be available on AMC+ each Thursday beginning April 15, ahead of their linear AMC premieres on Sundays. As Season 6 resumes, Morgan’s (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, while Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of Season 6 reveals the impact of what living under Virginia’s control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed and loyalties forever changed.
2nd Annual Stellar Music of Hope Easter Special
UPtv, 10am; aspireTV, 6pm EST
Hosted by award-winning gospel music artists Jekalyn Carr and Tauren Wells, this special is a musical offering of hopeful and soul-healing classics performed by Yolanda Adams, Marvin Sapp, Donnie McClurkin, Karen Clark Sheard, JJ Hairston, Kierra Sheard, Rich Tolbert Jr., CeCe Winans, Pastor Mike Jr., Evvie McKinney, Jonathan Traylor and Doe.
Ice Age: The Great Egg-scapade
FOX, 7pm EST
The prehistoric pals from the Ice Agemovies star in this hilarious animated Easter special, in which the gang takes off on a daring rescue mission to recover stolen eggs.
When We Last Spoke
UPtv, 7pm EST
Humor, heartbreak and triumph are served with whipped cream and lots of local nuts in this heartwarming tale of family, friendship and forgiveness that is making its world broadcast premiere tonight. In 1967, two sisters are abandoned and raised by grandparents in the town of Fireside. Corbin Bernsen, Melissa Gilbert, Cloris Leachman and Darby Camp star in this feel-good drama that was an official selection of, and an Audience Award winner at, the 2019 Austin Film Festival.
Bless the Harts: “Easter’s 11”
FOX, 7:30pm EST
When attendance at their local church begins to drop, the Harts plot to bring down the neighboring megachurch in the new episode “Easter’s 11.”
The Equalizer: “The Room Where It Happens”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “The Room Where It Happens,” Mel (Liza Lapira) goes undercover as a volunteer for a rising politician when McCall (Queen Latifah) tries to help a despondent college student being threatened by someone inside the candidate’s campaign.
Malika the Lion Queen
FOX, 8pm EST
Narrated by Angela Bassett, this all-new wildlife special follows a powerful pride of lions in South Africa’s Kruger National Park. Exploring the exhilarating and harrowing life of lioness Malika, the special takes viewers on an educational exploration about the true queens and leaders in the lion kingdom.
Color of Love
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Inspired by a true story, Color of Lovefollows Monica Henderson (Deborah Joy Winans), an African American widow with two kids who has so much love to give that she often fosters children who need a home. When she finds out that Peter and Rachel, the white brother and sister she fostered twice before, have fled from their latest foster home, she takes them in again. Fearing the kids are in danger of slipping through the cracks of a flawed system, she begins the process of adopting them. Despite Monica’s mother and her boyfriend Theo’s beliefs that Peter and Rachel may be better off with a white family, Monica’s love for the kids puts the question of what makes a family to the test.
Ellen’s Game of Games: “Burst of Knowledge Is Power”
NBC, 8pm EST
Contestants play Buckin’ Blasters, Don’t Leave Me Hanging, the new game Burst of Knowledge and Say Whaaat?! The winner of each of the first four rounds moves on to Know or Go, and that winner advances to Hotter Hands for a chance to win a cash prize.
My Grandparents’ War
PBS, 8pm EST, New Series!
Follow leading Hollywood actors as they retrace the footsteps of their grandparents and learn how World War II changed the lives of their families and the world. Tonight, Helena Bonham Carter explores the heroism of her grandparents during the war — her grandmother, an air warden and outspoken politician, and her grandfather, a diplomat who saved hundreds from the Holocaust.
Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham
Starz, 8:55pm EST
In the episode “Clans and Tartans,” Sam and Graham set out to discover how they fit into the feudal clan system that defined Scotland and still plays a significant role in the country’s culture.
The Walking Dead
AMC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
With Maggie (Lauren Cohan) back at Alexandria, Carol (Melissa McBride) takes Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) on a journey to minimize the increasing tension. Negan reflects on his late wife Lucille and the events that led him to this point. After tonight, just 24 episodes (one season) remain before the hit series comes to an end.
NCIS: Los Angeles: “The Noble Maidens”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “The Noble Maidens,” Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and the team discover that Anna (returning guest star Bar Paly) is being held by a group with ties to Anna’s upbringing and must rescue her before she is forcibly returned to Russia.
Q: Into the Storm
HBO, 9pm EST, Series Finale!
The six-part documentary that examinedthe influence of QAnon on American culture and questioned the consequences of unrestrained free speech that dominates the darkest corners of the internet comes to an end tonight.
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Birthday”
NBC, 9pm EST
It’s Zoey’s (Jane Levy) 30th birthday, but before she can celebrate properly she must confront her unresolved feelings for the men in her life.
Atlantic Crossing
PBS, 9pm EST, New Series!
See how a Norwegian princess steals the heart of the U.S. president during World War II.In the first episode, “The Attack,” Norwegian Crown Princess Martha and her husband Prince Olav visit U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt in 1939. A year later, they must flee the Nazi invasion of their country.
27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
TBS & TNT, 9pm Live EST
The annual ceremony honoring outstanding individual, cast and ensemble performances from the past year in film and television returns. Notable nominees for acting in television projects include Jason Bateman (Ozark), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America), Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird), Nicole Kidman (The Undoing), Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True) and Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit).
Shock Docs — Amityville Horror House
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
This is the linear cable premiere of a special that started streaming earlier this year on discovery+. It reveals frightening new secrets from George and Kathy Lutz’s brief stay in one of America’s most notorious haunts.
Unsung: “Hezekiah Walker”
TV One, 9pm EST
Through firsthand accounts, interviews with family and friends, and archival footage, this episode delves into the life of gospel music artist/pastor Bishop Hezekiah Walker.
NCIS: New Orleans: “Once Upon a Time”
CBS, 10pm EST
Pride’s (Scott Bakula) old nemesis, Sasha Broussard (returning guest star Callie Thorne), is up to something big in the new episode “Once Upon a Time.” A Molotov cocktail is thrown into Pride’s bar and the evidence points to Sasha.
On the Case With Paula Zahn: “A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST
A compassionate and friendly woman’s dream vacation turns into a deadly nightmare when she crosses paths with a wolf in sheep’s clothing.
If We Built It Today
Science Channel, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The series returns to reimagine more of the world’s greatest structures and sites if they were constructed now. The special season premiere episode spotlights the mysteries of Atlantis. For thousands of years, explorers have searched for any trace of this legendary utopian civilization that reportedly sank beneath the sea. Now, experts imagine what would happen if today’s engineering was used to build a modern-day Atlantis. Also this season: The Titanicis rebuilt as the unsinkable ship it was imagined to be; the legendary Andean mountain city of Machu Picchu is reimagined; and engineers test whether they can out-build the ancient Greeks and create a modern-day Parthenon.
Uncensored: “Donnie McClurkin”
TV One, 10pm EST
This episode explores the life and work of gospel singer and minister Donnie McClurkin, offering a candid conversation with him as well as interviews with those who know him best.
Gangs of London
AMC, 10:10pm EST, New Series!
Set in one of the world’s most dynamic and multicultural cities, the 10-hour first season tells the story of a city being torn apart by the turbulent power struggles of the international gangs that control it and the sudden power vacuum that’s created when the head of London’s most powerful crime family is assassinated. Joe Cole, Sope Dirisu, Colm Meaney, Lucian Msamati, Michelle Fairley, Paapa Essiedu and Pippa Bennett-Warner star.