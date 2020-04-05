TV Best Bets for April 5

World on Fire
PBS, 9pm EST, New Series!
This seven-part Masterpieceminiseries dramatizes the interwoven relationships of ordinary people in Europe on the eve of Nazi Germany’s 1939 invasion of Poland. Helen Hunt stars as an American radio journalist, with Sean Bean as a British veteran of World War I, Jonah Hauer-King as a translator working in Warsaw, Julia Brown as a factory worker moonlighting as a torch singer, Brian J. Smith as an American doctor in Paris, and Lesley Manville as a British fascist sympathizer.
Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project
Oxygen, 7pm EST
This two-hour documentary shines a spotlight on Kim Kardashian West’s newest passion. The reality star and businesswoman is currently also a law student and has become involved in advocacy via her interest in criminal justice reform. Following the stories of four individuals Kardashian West believes have been unfairly sentenced, the film highlights her growing understanding of mandatory sentencing, problems of mass incarceration, and the need for educational efforts and rehabilitation programs for people hoping to reenter society after serving time.
ACM Presents: Our Country
CBS, 8pm EST
With the 55th ACM Awards postponed, CBS airs this two-hour special featuring some of country music’s biggest stars in at-home acoustic performances. The lineup includes Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, John Legend, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban. Stars will also pay tribute to late country music legend Kenny Rogers.
Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children
HBO, 8pm EST, New Series!
This new five-part documentary offers a never-before-seen look at the abduction and murder of approximately 29 African American children and young adults that occurred over a two-year period in Atlanta in the late ’70s and early ’80s, from the initial disappearance and discovery of two murdered teenage boys and the fear that gripped the city, to the prosecution and indictment of a 23-year-old Atlanta native and the rush to officially shut down the case. With a treasure trove of archival material, this timely documentary series brings new evidence to light as the cases are reopened.
The Wall: “Essence and Valencia”
NBC, 8pm EST
Valencia and Essence, mother-daughter flight attendants from Indianapolis, are flying high on this installment. Valencia took to isolation to take on the trivia while Essence is out front directing those balls towards the million.
Autopsy: The Last Hours of … Jeffrey Epstein
REELZChannel, 8pm EST
Six days after Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in jail, the New York medical examiner released a statement that his death was a suicide by hanging. But the full autopsy was withheld from the public — immediately fueling speculation that Epstein was murdered. Renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter examines the medical reports that were released after Epstein’s death, along with news reports about the case, and notes several red flags and anomalies that are just too strange to ignore.
Doris Day and James Garner
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Longtime friends until his passing in 2014, Doris Day and James Garner only appeared together onscreen in two films, both in 1963. And while their pairings in those comedies may not be as iconic as the ones Day made with Rock Hudson, they are still quite fun. You can watch both Day-Garner collaborations tonight on Turner Classic Movies, starting with Move Over, Darling, followed by The Thrill of It All.
The Walking Dead: “The Tower”
AMC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
The communities prepare for the final battle of the Whisperer War. Meanwhile, Eugene’s group encounters Princess. This episode was not originally meant to be the Season 10 finale — AMC announced that the global pandemic had made it impossible to complete post-production on the planned finale, so the season will end tonight. AMC did add, though, that the planned finale will appear as a special episode later in the year.
War of the Worlds
EPIX, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
The first season of this contemporary reimagining of the H.G. Wells classic comes to a dramatic conclusion as the survivors attempt to turn the tables on their aggressors once and for all.
The West Memphis Three: An ID Murder Mystery
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
The latest ID Murder Mysteryspecial delves deep inside the 1993 triple homicide of three young boys in Arkansas. Three teen suspects believed to be satanists were immediately seized by investigators for the cult-like murders. These teens, dubbed the “West Memphis Three,” seemed like obvious suspects, but with no evidence connecting them to the killings, were they just easily targeted outsiders? This three-hour special takes a closer look at the flimsy evidence against the Three and possible motivations behind the murders.
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Silence”
NBC, 9pm EST
Zoey (Jane Levy) tries to help Mitch’s (Peter Gallagher) caregiver, Howie, reconnect with his estranged daughter. Meanwhile, Max (Skylar Astin) must make a decision about his future at SPRQ Point.
The Rookie: “The Overnight”
ABC, 10pm EST
Officers Chen (Melissa O’Neil) and Bradford (Eric Winter) respond to a call at the Los Angeles auditions of American Idol, and Officer Chen ends up facing Ryan Seacrest and the judges (Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie). Meanwhile, Chen befriends a reporter (Roselyn Sanchez) whose motives are not clear.
Good Girls: “Nana”
NBC, 10pm EST
Beth (Christina Hendricks) agrees to pick up a mysterious package for Rio (Manny Montana) in order to get back in his good graces. Just as Annie (Mae Whitman) finds unexpected support from Josh (Rob Heaps), she receives devastating news about an old friend. Meanwhile, Stan (Reno Wilson) has a surprise for Ruby (Retta) that makes her question their involvement with crime.
